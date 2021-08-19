LANDERS COLUMN: A proud moment

On Aug. 14, the Sauk County Fairgrounds hosted a Pride event. Attendees from all over came together for food, art, music, and mutual appreciation for gay and lesbian relationships.
As a society, we’ve come a long way to acceptance of gay lifestyles. That’s not to say we are “there” yet, but we’ve made big advancements. Yet there are still some among us who disagree that a man should love a man, or a woman a woman. Any why is that?
Love is something that God has given us as an emotion we independently control. It is a powerful emotion. One that guides us, one that influences us, and sometimes one that lets us down the hardest. But when love does work, it is a feeling like no other. And who are we, as individuals, to tell another person who they should or shouldn’t love?
I love my wife. This October, we will celebrate our 27th year of marriage to one another, which is a rarity today. She is my best friend, and my biggest critic. She makes me laugh, and yes, sometimes she makes me cry or mad. But my love for her is beyond doubt and strong. And while I am firmly rooted in a heterosexual relationship, I am not above professing my love for men too.
I love a special group of guys who are dear friends of mine. I love my nephews. I love my niece’s husbands. I love my uncles. I loved my father-in-law, and I love my brothers-in-law. I love these guys for who they are and what they mean to me. How is that any different from how someone else loves someone special to them?
If you are a man reading this, I am sure you love other men too. If you are a woman reading this, you probably love other women too. So why is it hard for some people to accept that love between two men or two women is unnatural? It’s not, and we are all living proof of it.
You haters will say that loving friends and family is different than loving someone you are intimate with. That is what you may not understand. Attraction is much different from love. Attraction leads us to intimacy, but love leads us beyond that. And whether it is attraction or love, who am I to say what beauty one holds to another? Why is the relationship between two lovers, a married couple, two friends, or two family members any business or yours or mine?
That is why it is still beyond me why gay and lesbian relationships are still struggling to be accepted. Why is it that some people will read about the Pride event, or this column, and find disdain in it? Are they so unhappy in their own relationships that they cannot stand to see love flourish in other forms?
Why do some Republicans, who come from a party designed to be about less government, work harder at creating laws that infringe than they do at honoring individual freedoms? Why do some schools still allow gay or lesbian kids to be bullied? Why does the Catholic church not acknowledge gay relationships or allow their marriages? The God I believe in doesn’t discriminate, but ironically the men who are banned from marriage running God’s churches sure do.
We’ve come a long way in gay and lesbian rights, but as I said, we are not there yet. Maybe someday those institutions who are the last holdouts will not hide their bias behind religious freedoms or partisan politics. Maybe when all the adults in society see that love is indeed a choice that is to be respected and not critiqued, we will get where we need to be.
Whom a person loves is their own business. Whether that love is brotherly, sisterly, or romantic in nature, it’s their love to give. That is why those organizers and attendees at the Pride event do indeed have a lot to be proud of; they get it. Not only do they get it, but they celebrate it.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.