LANDERS COLUMN: A proud moment

If you are a man reading this, I am sure you love other men too. If you are a woman reading this, you probably love other women too. So why is it hard for some people to accept that love between two men or two women is unnatural? It’s not, and we are all living proof of it.

You haters will say that loving friends and family is different than loving someone you are intimate with. That is what you may not understand. Attraction is much different from love. Attraction leads us to intimacy, but love leads us beyond that. And whether it is attraction or love, who am I to say what beauty one holds to another? Why is the relationship between two lovers, a married couple, two friends, or two family members any business or yours or mine?

That is why it is still beyond me why gay and lesbian relationships are still struggling to be accepted. Why is it that some people will read about the Pride event, or this column, and find disdain in it? Are they so unhappy in their own relationships that they cannot stand to see love flourish in other forms?