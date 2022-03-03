LANDERS COLUMN: Achievement secondary to claiming credit for politicians

I don’t have much of a life. While other people are out whooping it up in curling centers or cross country skiing, I pretty much am a homebody. That is why I can report to you my take after watching the State of the State address, delivered by Gov. Tony Evers on Feb. 16 to a joint session of the Wisconsin Legislature.

What inspired me to write about the State of the State was the inability for many Republican leaders to applaud certain statements by Evers. It actually became comical, then sad, then worrisome watching the Republicans refrain from applauding anything Evers said.

Evers promoted more money for public schools, no applause. More money for state EMS services, specifically in rural areas, no applause. More funding for high speed internet in rural areas, crickets. Additional money for colleges and mental health services for college students, silence. Even tax cuts for the middle class and not even a golf clap.

There were some Republicans who did applaud a couple of initiatives, but they were given the evil eye by House Speaker Robin Vos, and quickly sunk back down in silence. Vos, who chaired the session prominently from the Speaker’s seat, glared down at his vast array of puppets, making sure none of them even thought about applauding.

The speech went on for an hour or so. The left side of the house, composed of a handful of Democrats mostly from Milwaukee and Dane counties, clapped and cheered while the Republicans sat in silence with frowns and grimaces in almost everything Evers said. Granted, most of what Evers had to announce wasn’t too earth-shattering, as meaningful law and policy changes are beyond the reach of this legislative body. Still, as I mentioned, there were some positives that were aimed at keeping state residents safe, employed, and educated.

You might ask why the Republicans could not show any support for these initiatives. The answer is simple, they want all the credit for them. Many of these Republicans think Evers is taking all the credit for the little victories this inept body of government is able to produce. So the Republicans act jealous, childish, and grumpy. Every time Evers brought up a good thing for our state, they sat there like a bump on a log. This is ironic because I would vote for the bumps on the log as my next representative or senator if I could.

Apparently, the Republicans forgot about how Democracy works. I remember watching School House Rock on how a bill becomes a law. There would be no high speed internet, tax cuts, rural EMS funding, or college assistance for our state residents if the Legislature didn’t pass the budget and Evers didn’t sign it. Yet here were the stuffy GOP members acting like a kid who got his Xbox taken away, for all to see.

Thankfully, there were a few moments in which the two sides could agree to applaud. Evers took time to introduce some of the guests in attendance that included teachers, first responders, and military members, and both the Republicans and Democrats offered their approval, many with a standing ovation.

Which begs me to ask why is it so hard to agree when the outcome is a benefit for all? Why is it so hard to celebrate collective effort? I was disappointed in my local Representative, Alex Dallman, who was prominently on camera in the second row center throughout the address, right in front of Evers and Vos. Some of these initiatives were campaign pledges he made, yet he couldn’t applaud their success because a Democratic governor was promoting them.

We know that Evers has been an incredibly boring and weak governor, and there is no doubt he was trying to steal the Republican thunder by implying that these good things coming to our residents were from him. So what. Big deal. Were you elected to make a difference or were you elected to take credit for it? State government is a team sport, but many of our elected leaders are demonstrating they are horrible teammates, and Wisconsin as a whole is the one that loses.

This, ladies and gentlemen, is the state of our state. Partisan divide has grown so strong that Republicans cannot even applaud their own success as long as it is being touted by Evers. This is the result of the harmful tactics that Vos has used to poison this Legislature, and ensure that younger representatives like Dallman obey his puppet-master mentality.

If success for Wisconsin is measured by who gets credit for it, then you are all in the wrong line of work. If obeying Vos is more important than celebrating what is good for your constituents, then you clearly lack the guts to be an effective leader. I hope those bumps on the log have good campaign managers.

Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.