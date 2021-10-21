LANDERS COLUMN: All rise for the wrist slappers

All too often we hear of liberal judges letting loose violent offenders on signature or low-cost bonds, or handing out probation, but those judges usually work in Dane or Milwaukee counties, where suspects are pampered and coddled by the courts more than a puppy at a daycare center. But I’ve noticed that the soft on crime approach has spread north and has been on fine display in our area.

Let me remind you that in 2019, Fuad Pashayev was already out on a slap on the wrist bond by Columbia County judge Todd Hepler after beating, straggling, and falsely imprisoning his wife, Tetiana Huzha. That low bond for 11 different crimes, mostly felonies, allowed him to get back out and stab her to death in their home in the Dells. There is a strong argument to be made that if Hepler enforced higher bond conditions for Pashayev, considering the seriousness of his initial crimes, Tetiana would still be alive today.

Judges do have guidelines for setting bond conditions, and obviously people are innocent until proven guilty. That doesn’t excuse the fact that it seems some of our local judges have gone soft. I’m all for signature and low cash bonds for first time non-violent offenders and petty thieves. But the examples I provided you are for people who demonstrated their propensity for violence or even shunned previous bond conditions that gave them the privilege to be free until their trial.