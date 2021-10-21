LANDERS COLUMN: All rise for the wrist slappers

Last month Shaun Smith, a man already out on bond for two other recent disturbances, decides to fight with, batter, and threaten three Wisconsin Dells Police officers trying to arrest him for a disturbance downtown.
The officers did their job and took him to Columbia County Jail where the deputies did their job and booked him. Smith has an appearance in court in which the prosecutor did their job and read in a slew of charges in filing a criminal complaint. Smith appears before Columbia County Judge Andy Voight, who allowed him to walk on a $500 signature bond.
Smith got a $500 signature bond for his crimes, even after he was already out on bond in Dane County for a disturbance in August. In that charge, he was already out on bond for another disturbance in May. Voight knew this guy violated bond twice now, and ignored it, making it possible for Smith to go back out and cause more trouble and fight with more officers. Voight didn’t do his job.
Last week, Sauk County Judge Patricia Barrett gave Anthony Hollingsworth two months in jail and four years of probation for breaking into a home and sexually assaulting an unconscious female victim. Barrett also gave Hollingsworth work release while he is serving his measly two months. Hollingsworth’s criminal history includes batteries, eluding, drugs, a mountain of traffic violations, and at least two escape charges already. And, Barrett gives him two months and probation.
All too often we hear of liberal judges letting loose violent offenders on signature or low-cost bonds, or handing out probation, but those judges usually work in Dane or Milwaukee counties, where suspects are pampered and coddled by the courts more than a puppy at a daycare center. But I’ve noticed that the soft on crime approach has spread north and has been on fine display in our area.
Let me remind you that in 2019, Fuad Pashayev was already out on a slap on the wrist bond by Columbia County judge Todd Hepler after beating, straggling, and falsely imprisoning his wife, Tetiana Huzha. That low bond for 11 different crimes, mostly felonies, allowed him to get back out and stab her to death in their home in the Dells. There is a strong argument to be made that if Hepler enforced higher bond conditions for Pashayev, considering the seriousness of his initial crimes, Tetiana would still be alive today.
Judges do have guidelines for setting bond conditions, and obviously people are innocent until proven guilty. That doesn’t excuse the fact that it seems some of our local judges have gone soft. I’m all for signature and low cash bonds for first time non-violent offenders and petty thieves. But the examples I provided you are for people who demonstrated their propensity for violence or even shunned previous bond conditions that gave them the privilege to be free until their trial.
Judges are elected to serve the court not the offender. All too often we read about judges who are letting violent offenders back on the street to prey upon society again. Our local courts are no exception, and it needs to stop. No more signature bonds for violent felonies. No more low cash bonds for domestic abusers. No more allowing bail-jumpers to walk free. No more probation, or slaps on the wrist for sexual predators. I don’t think this is too much to ask, do you? It seems our judges are swayed by fast-talking defense lawyers who argue their clients should be freed so they can keep their jobs, feed their kids, go to church, donate blood, walk old ladies across the street and volunteer playing with kittens at the local humane societies, and the judges buy into this.
These offenders have shown to be violent people who violate the bodies and harm the souls of their victims. How any judge cannot stop and think about the victims of these crimes is beyond me. If they did, I would think they would make it much more difficult for violent offenders to get out on bond or serve probation. Does Barrett honestly think Hollingsworth is going to comply with probation? This is a man who escaped from custody twice already. She is only kicking the can of justice down the road.
Some will argue that at the end of the day, a judge is just another person. They may make mistakes, they have bad days, they might be lax in their decision-making ability once in a while. I don’t buy that. The judges are armed with a lot of information when deciding bond conditions or sentences to hand out. They have the elements of offense for the crimes they are accused of, officer’s reports, witness statements, the person’s criminal history, as well as finding out about the person’s employment, education, etc. These judges aren’t engaged in guesswork, but they are seemingly ignoring the violent past of these men to roll the dice on their future victims.
A judge may seem to be exalted in power. However, the enormity of power and influence of a judge is only as strong as the outcome of an election. A judge has little to no accountability in their decision-making as our laws are written, so the only recourse for their leniency lies with your vote. I write this column as an advocate for crime victims, many who live in fear and may not be able or willing to voice their longing for justice. How is a victim going to gain the strength and trust in our system when they hear and read how these judges let the offenders walk?
Perhaps if more of us speak up for these victims, our judges would take notice. We should demand more from the people on the bench, if not for the integrity of the criminal justice system then at least for the safety of the victims.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.