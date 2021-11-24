LANDERS COLUMN: As God is my witness, I thought turkeys could fly

Nestled along the shores of Crooked Creek, tucked nicely in the Ozarks, is the little town of Yellville, Arkansas, population 2,506. You might not have heard of Yellville, but it was this time of year a few years back when Yellville was embroiled in one of the most hotly contested debates the town has ever seen. Townsfolk took sides, brothers became enemies, and moms disowned their daughters. The debate even involved the chamber of commerce, veteran pilots, the drummer from Motely Crue, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, and of course, the beloved turkey.

The tradition started after the end of World War II. A turkey festival was sponsored by the local American Legion, complete with a dance and a turkey-calling contest. But the highlight of the day was a low-flyover by a veteran pilot, who tossed live turkeys out into the crowd. This is where Les Nessman would start to get excited.

The result of hurling 20-30 pound flightless birds from an airplane were what you’d expect. Some birds hit the ground like bags of wet cement. Others would be injured, only to be rushed upon by festive revelers looking for a fresh turkey for Thanksgiving. And remarkably, some survived and scurried off into the Ozarks like D.B. Cooper, never to be seen again.