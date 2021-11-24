LANDERS COLUMN: As God is my witness, I thought turkeys could fly

Nestled along the shores of Crooked Creek, tucked nicely in the Ozarks, is the little town of Yellville, Arkansas, population 2,506. You might not have heard of Yellville, but it was this time of year a few years back when Yellville was embroiled in one of the most hotly contested debates the town has ever seen. Townsfolk took sides, brothers became enemies, and moms disowned their daughters. The debate even involved the chamber of commerce, veteran pilots, the drummer from Motely Crue, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, and of course, the beloved turkey.
The tradition started after the end of World War II. A turkey festival was sponsored by the local American Legion, complete with a dance and a turkey-calling contest. But the highlight of the day was a low-flyover by a veteran pilot, who tossed live turkeys out into the crowd. This is where Les Nessman would start to get excited.
The result of hurling 20-30 pound flightless birds from an airplane were what you’d expect. Some birds hit the ground like bags of wet cement. Others would be injured, only to be rushed upon by festive revelers looking for a fresh turkey for Thanksgiving. And remarkably, some survived and scurried off into the Ozarks like D.B. Cooper, never to be seen again.
The height of the popularity of this tradition, excuse the pun and they only get worse from here, was in its heyday was from the 1960s to the late 1980s. Yellville added some carnival games for the kids, a lip sync competition, and even a “Miss Drumsticks” contest. All of which were sponsored now by the town’s Chamber of Commerce, who of course was just trying to drum up business during times of a fowl economy.
Like any good ol’ Southern tradition, some new age city folk got their feathers ruffled over this and started to complain. By the early 1990s, residents openly squawked their concerns about keeping the turkey drop in the festival. Supporters said it was fun, harmless, and less cruel than what a farm-raised turkey endures. At least the turkeys dropped in the festival have a chance they argued. That is if the turkey could survive being tossed out of a plane at 120 mph, avoiding trees, power lines, and buildings on the way down and then avoiding capture by people with names like Seth, Cletus, Sally Joe, Teeter, Bubba, Amy Sue, or any first name with a “Junior” after it.
Like any festival or event involving the unusual death of animals, PETA made its presence known. They offered a $5,000 reward for the names of the pilots, who now hid in obscurity. Tommy Lee, the drummer from Motely Crue, got involved and campaigned against the tradition when he was not making home videos with his wife at the time, Pamela Anderson.
Opposing residents filed complaints with the sheriff’s office, who said they would need to catch the pilots in the act and said they would do some legwork on the case, but never did. State leaders were contacted about animal cruelty laws which, in Arkansas, were surprising lax. Even the Federal Aviation Administration was contacted in an effort to ground the pilots and there was no FAA violation about throwing live animals off planes, which I’m sure got the folks in Mississippi thinking.
Each year the event drew more and more attention both for and against. The race to see the tradition ended was neck and neck. Families were torn, neighbors stopped talking to one another, and flocks of protesters sprung up over town every fall.
Officially, the Chamber of Commerce stopped sponsoring the turkey festival in 2018, due to growing pressures. A few private businesses have offered to keep the festival going, but without the support of the chamber, they might have to wing it. While the festival’s future is in doubt, the turkey drop tradition is still going strong. A mysterious pilot, rumored by many to be a city council member, may or may not fly over the town every year and drop a turkey from the plane. This mysterious person is known around Yellville as the “Phantom Pilot,” and there is a Phantom Pilot Facebook page that shows a lone plane flying over Yellville and a large bird being tossed from it.
No doubt, the controversy in Yellville has changed that community forever. Those against the turkey drop might have moved down in the pecking order from some of the old timers who don’t see the big peck-ture. Perhaps the town may not be as egg-citing after the kids are done trick-or-beaking this year, and there is definitely a loss of hentertainment in the air in Yellville. That’s what happens when you stop a festival, you guessed it, cold turkey.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.