LANDERS COLUMN: Back-to-school shopping an ordeal for parent and child

This is the time of year that every kid dreads. It’s the time when stores start advertising “Back to School” sales, signaling the beginning of the end of summer. TV commercials, newspapers, and radio ads blast out big sales on jeans, backpacks, polos, dresses, and the generic-looking Nikes from Kohl’s no kid wants to be seen in.
I remember as a young boy myself, I had the misfortune of back-to-school shopping with my mom, which was as embarrassing as it gets. If it wasn’t on the sales rack, it wasn’t considered, and she made sure everyone within 400 feet knew how bad prices were and how “outrageous” the stores were for asking market rate for new clothes. Some moms are genetically programmed to embarrass their sons when taking them shopping for clothes. My mom perfected it.
Every boy in the store would give the same look to each other. That international look of sorrow and helplessness as you grudgingly follow your mom from one clothes rack to another. It is the same look dogs give one another when a new stray is walked into the pound. There is something that would trigger my mom by the smell of fresh denim and corduroy that she would throw away all personal pride and dignity at the expense of me.
My mom would have me try on clothes that never fit, but were on sale. She wouldn’t wait by the dressing rooms either, so I would have to venture about the store looking for her with a shirt that was too tight and wouldn’t cover my navel and pants that were too long that they flopped on the ground like flippers when I walked. I literally looked like Winnie the Pooh getting ready for deep sea diving walking around the store. It also was an extra bonus when she would shout across the store, “Don’t you have any boys husky pants on sale?”
Which is why, as an adult, I hate shopping. My shopping expertise is pretty much confined to musky lures and chicken supplies. Anything beyond that, I am pretty much useless and despise. Being a good dad, I leave the back-to-school clothes shopping to my wife. Especially if I don’t want my daughter looking like she got dressed at Circus World.
Yet, every once in a while, I will be tasked with taking our teenager shopping. One of the more frustrating things in buying clothes for females is the stupid sizing system. For guys, it’s is pretty straight forward. Shirts are small, medium, large, etc. And pants are waist and inseam. Pretty straight forward, easy, simple — the way guys like it. Women’s sizing is complicated, as if it was developed in ancient code that only females can understand and meant to make sure guys can never figure it out.
Our daughter recently went off to camp and I was asked to pick up an extra pair of shorts, size 14. I bought a pair of shorts that were a size 14 as instructed. Upon doing laundry, my wife stumbles across the shorts I bought and thought we had a visitor to our home when she found the women’s size 14 shorts instead of a girls size 14. How am I supposed to know the difference? Not only do female clothes have an odd numbering system, but they also classify their clothes like a genome: “junior,” “teen,” “plus,” “petite,” and whatever “missy’s” is. I don’t know if I am buying clothes or a chromosome.
Besides clothes, I was asked to get our daughter a new pair of athletic shoes. I personally have a shoe fetish, so I didn’t mind going shoe shopping. Yet my definition of good gym shoes doesn’t match my daughter’s 13-year-old fashion sense. Her ideal gym shoe is something with bright colors, glitter, flashing lights, and no laces. If Cyndi Lauper ever comes out with a Velcro closure shoe line for senior citizens, my daughter would be all over it. Our once-little girl also now takes a size 12 shoe, which is one size short of a snowboard. Finding the right shoe took a little while. People cured diseases and solved cold cases in less time than we did finding a shoe we could agree on that actually fit her.
If there is one back-to-school article guys can buy without messing up, its backpacks. Buying a backpack is probably the only school item a dad can buy that brings him satisfaction. We don’t view backpacks as a school-supply, but rather a tactical survival tool. We pick out backpacks made of Kevlar, with durable zippers, hidden pockets, and places you can attach flashlights, canteens, and survival knives. For us dads, having a good backpack is essential for school safety.
For you mom’s out there, try not to embarrass your kids if you do take them shopping. Remember that not only do your kids have feelings, but they will grow up and sign off on your resuscitation orders someday. For you dads, don’t be fooled thinking you can crack the female sizing code. Others have tried and failed. You will only end up making a fool of yourself.
As for me, my back-to-school shopping this year is behind me. Thankfully, my wife took our daughter on an all-day shopping excursion last week. Our seventh-grader is all set with clothes that are fashionable, comfortable, and that actually fit. Something I know I could never accomplish if I was tasked to handle it myself. However, if I ever get a call from the school saying that aliens landed and have taken the school hostage, I will be confident knowing her backpack should save her.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.