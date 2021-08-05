LANDERS COLUMN: Back-to-school shopping an ordeal for parent and child

This is the time of year that every kid dreads. It’s the time when stores start advertising “Back to School” sales, signaling the beginning of the end of summer. TV commercials, newspapers, and radio ads blast out big sales on jeans, backpacks, polos, dresses, and the generic-looking Nikes from Kohl’s no kid wants to be seen in.

I remember as a young boy myself, I had the misfortune of back-to-school shopping with my mom, which was as embarrassing as it gets. If it wasn’t on the sales rack, it wasn’t considered, and she made sure everyone within 400 feet knew how bad prices were and how “outrageous” the stores were for asking market rate for new clothes. Some moms are genetically programmed to embarrass their sons when taking them shopping for clothes. My mom perfected it.

Every boy in the store would give the same look to each other. That international look of sorrow and helplessness as you grudgingly follow your mom from one clothes rack to another. It is the same look dogs give one another when a new stray is walked into the pound. There is something that would trigger my mom by the smell of fresh denim and corduroy that she would throw away all personal pride and dignity at the expense of me.