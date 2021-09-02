LANDERS COLUMN: Civil debate welcomed and it strengthens our democracy

On Aug. 26, I wrote a satire piece to throw some comic relief into the masks in schools debate. My column had some generic tips to help any protester in a tongue in cheek manner. While most readers had a good chuckle at it, others revealed a different side of themselves. This week I decided to share with you what some of the reactions were and offer a more serious take on this debate.
One reader emailed me and implied that I may not live much longer. Another used my column photo to paint a clown’s face over it and post it on social media. Several resorted to name-calling. A reader claimed I was part of some government conspiracy to discredit people who protest mask-wearing. And a former acquaintance of mine, that I haven’t seen in a decade, decided to post hurtful lies about me and my family on social media.
Hey, if you don’t like what I write, I am all for your comments. I appreciate your comments and I have respectfully conversed with readers who have opposed something I wrote in a polite manner. My personal email is published each week, and you are all welcome to use it. My column last week was satire, and didn’t take a side either way. But it also unveiled an ugly truth of how people are reacting these days when someone says something they disagree with.
The reaction to last week’s column is typical of how some people respond to opposing views today. Someone doesn’t like what I said, so they call me names, lie about me or my loved ones, threaten me or my job, or shout me down. It’s really a childish tactic that works in certain circles, if they allow it. But, as a kid from Chicago, former police officer, former mayor, and a columnist, I can take it and am willing to speak against it.
How people react to my column is one thing, the bigger concern is what others are being exposed to in this whole mask in schools debate. You see, I also received correspondence from educators and parents who told of how they are harassed and threatened by their being in favor of mask mandates to start the school year. I know a retired law enforcement officer who offered his body armor to school administrators in the Fox Valley area because of the threats made against them. This isn’t satire, it’s serious, and sad.
Some teachers are really scared by what parents are saying to them. Kids are being told to bully other kids for wearing a mask to school. Board members are getting death threats. This is being perpetrated by parents. Parents, who claim they are doing all this to “protect their kids” from either wearing or not wearing a mask in school. How does encouraging bullying, harassment, and fear foster any protection in schools?
People have every right to protest, and I am a staunch believer and defender in our Constitutional rights. I am living proof of the First Amendment which not only guarantees freedom of religion, assembly, petitioning, speech, but also freedom of the press. When I write a column I don’t threaten anyone, I don’t lie about others, and I think I make it pretty clear when I am being satirical in nature. In doing so, I get my point across. But if you need to resort to lies to get your point across, expect that I will question your true intentions. And if you sink to the depths of threatening people or their jobs, then expect you will lose my respect to be influential without imposing fear.
We all know there are many parents out there who don’t want their children to wear masks to school. They talk, listen, and peacefully relay their reasoning. There are also those parents who want all kids to wear masks, they too offer their logic with reason and calm. These are the people that get it, and these are the majority of parents who are voicing their concerns. These are the folks who aren’t looking for a fight, but rather are looking for a solution and are willing to accept the democratic process. I applaud all of you, and I respect your positions.
The people I mention who have taken things too far are not the norm in this debate, and their methods only demonstrate they can’t engage this issue with civility. These are the people I worry about the most. When they take to lying, cancelling, shouting, or threatening to make a point or get their way, they not only jeopardize safety, but they also jeopardize democracy.
