LANDERS COLUMN: Civil debate welcomed and it strengthens our democracy

On Aug. 26, I wrote a satire piece to throw some comic relief into the masks in schools debate. My column had some generic tips to help any protester in a tongue in cheek manner. While most readers had a good chuckle at it, others revealed a different side of themselves. This week I decided to share with you what some of the reactions were and offer a more serious take on this debate.

One reader emailed me and implied that I may not live much longer. Another used my column photo to paint a clown’s face over it and post it on social media. Several resorted to name-calling. A reader claimed I was part of some government conspiracy to discredit people who protest mask-wearing. And a former acquaintance of mine, that I haven’t seen in a decade, decided to post hurtful lies about me and my family on social media.

Hey, if you don’t like what I write, I am all for your comments. I appreciate your comments and I have respectfully conversed with readers who have opposed something I wrote in a polite manner. My personal email is published each week, and you are all welcome to use it. My column last week was satire, and didn’t take a side either way. But it also unveiled an ugly truth of how people are reacting these days when someone says something they disagree with.