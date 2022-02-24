LANDERS COLUMN: Curling is not a sport

The snooze-fest that was the winter Olympics is over. I don’t watch the Olympics. I especially don’t watch them when they are hosted by a country with more human rights violations than a Quintin Tarantino movie. During a recent medical appointment, a curling match was on TV in the waiting room and I had to shake my head at what I saw. I need to go on record to say that curling is not a sport. Never has been and never will be.

I rescued my wife from her hometown of Portage when we married back in 1994. One day during our courtship, I asked her what the curling center was in her hometown? I never heard of curling before. She explained to me what it was and I thought she was pulling my leg. I admit I lived a sheltered life before she introduced me to her sinful ways, but curling? Seriously, people actually did something like this?

Later in our marriage, I actually went to a curling umm, “competition.” My wife had some friends who curled, and we were invited to watch them, ahem, “compete.” I could hardly contain my excitement of watching people slide down the ice on one knee while two other people used short snow scrapers to brush the ice to help the flattened bowling ball knock other flattened bowling balls out of a circle. I haven’t seen this level of athleticism since the National Geographic documentary on illegal sloth races.

I was also taken back at the clothing, or curling “uniforms” I saw there. A curling uniform consisted of khakis, white socks, black shoes, turtlenecks, and satin curling club jackets. I had a hard time telling if I was at a curling match or a Lenny and Squiggy convention. I kept waiting for Carmine to make a guest appearance.

At this point in my column, there are probably a whole bunch of you curling fans raising your short snow scrapers in protest and screaming at your papers. You folks might be ready to riot outside my home or try to flip my truck over in my driveway. I think my truck would be safe though because it would take some strength to flip it and strength and curling doesn’t exactly go hand in hand. I also don’t want any of you kind-hearted-types to invite me to go curling to try it out, or try to prove to me it is a sport. I have about as much desire to try curling as I do to try a colonoscopy without sedation.

As you can tell, curling isn’t for me. And to think that someone had the idea to make it an Olympic sport is beyond me. At best, curling is a way to maybe do some socialization in the winter that is different than bowling or darts, two other things that I don’t consider sports. Anyone who wants to prove me wrong show me any other competition that requires you to drink a few beers and eat a whole 14-inch pizza while you are engaged in it?

Even if curling was a sport, it is poorly conceived. First, the flattened bowling balls have handles on them. Handles are for convenience not athletic skill, that is why car doors and refrigerators have handles on them and baseballs and footballs do not. Second, the snow scrapers are too short, which means the people using them have to lean over all the time to use them. Seeing people lean over all the time as they try to rush down an ice-covered surface made me realize that curling must have been invented by a chiropractor to drum up business.

It’s things like this why curlers can’t be taken seriously. The hobby, I refuse to call it a sport, has too many flaws in it. If curlers want to be considered athletes, they need to spice up the event a little. Allow some contact between the opposing teams to whack each other with their snow scrapers, remove the handle from the flattened bowling balls and fill them with C-4 and a detonator, or put all the “competitors” on saddled polar bears. This would be worth watching.

Until then, curling is not a sport. It doesn’t deserve to be in the Olympics, or considered an athletic event. You might as well put bingo, lawn darts, or dog walking into the Olympics if curling stays in. All of which require more athleticism than curling.

Again, I don’t need any Lenny and Squiggy-looking people writing me and telling me they will challenge me to a curling match or try to justify curling to me. Have fun with your hobby, have a few beers in my honor while you “compete,” but there is no way you are going to convince me that what you do is a sport. My mind is made up, so save your breath. Not that you will get out of breath curling anyway.

Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.