LANDERS COLUMN: Dallman isn't pulling his weight

Many of you may not be aware of who Alex Dallman is. He is the freshman state representative for the 41st District, which covers portions of Adams, Columbia, Sauk, Marquette, and Green Lake counties. In typical head-shaking fashion, akin to other meaningless legislation, Dallman has introduced a bill to require all animal-drawn vehicles in Wisconsin to start paying registration fees. That’s right, he is going to tax your horse, mule, dogsled, or any animal that pulls a human or product on public roads.
As Dallman put it, “All users of the roadway should be paying their fair share. Animal-drawn vehicles that use our roadways should be registered just like many other vehicles. I want to be sure that our local roads remain funded and operate in a safe and effective manner.”
Its foolishness like this that just irks me. Our businesses are hurting. Our schools are under-funded. Our seniors are struggling to pay for their homes and health care. Crime is escalating. Inflation is through the roof. And what does Dallman bring to the table? Taxing horse and buggies through a registration fee. More proof that many ideas of our state legislatures are about as useless as a license plate on an Amish buggy.
Dallman claims that everyone should be paying their fair share for road use is laughable. Ok, well how about bicycles, walkers, joggers, baby strollers, dog walkers, old folks in their mobility scooters? How about those multi-ton combines and farm tractors damaging our roads? Are you planning to require registration on these road-users next?
Dallman seemingly doesn’t realize that the largest entity that escapes “their fair share” of paying for use of state and local roads are government vehicles. With more than 58,000 government vehicles on our streets and highways, most of whom are exempt from registration fees and taxes, it’s clear that the biggest freeloaders on our roads are government vehicles. It’s also clear that the biggest free-loaders in public office are our current lawmakers.
It makes you wonder just what the hell Dallman does all day if this is the best idea he can come up with to help our struggling state. Dallman is no doubt demonstrating signs he is struggling in office. He spends a lot of time imposing on local businesses with his silly public appearances, but does nothing in office to help them. So far, the only thing he has shown capable of doing in office is posting pictures of his personal field trips paid for in per-diems by us taxpayers.
If Dallman was serious about finding ways to make our roads safer, he could have sponsored a bill to increase drunken driving offenses, to include making first offense drunken driving a crime and second or subsequent offenses a felony with mandatory prison terms. Of course, tightening our drunken driving laws would mean standing up to the Wisconsin Tavern League, which most state legislatures fear more than death itself.
If Dallman were serious about creating road revenues, he would dust off the fiscally smart concept of a modest increase of our gas tax. A gas tax would also capture the revenues of out-of-state vehicles that use our roads. But no, instead he thinks that the best way to pay for local road repairs is to go after an incredibly small percentage of residents who make their own clothes and don’t use electricity. I wonder if the Amish can get personalized plates?
This is a prime example of useless legislation, which happens when you are incapable or not permitted by your colleagues to make bigger decisions in government. It is also indicative of another elected official who has spent little to no time outside of government. A major in political science, whose career thus far has been a staffer for Rep. Glenn Grothman, Dallman demonstrates why a person should work in a real job before they run for office. He simply lacks the real-world experience that brings value and insight to the role of public policy-making that actually benefits our state’s schools, businesses, farms, and people.
I don’t dislike Dallman as a person, but he is squandering the opportunity given to him by his constituents. His political skillset seems equivalent to Kamala Harris, which is to smile for the cameras but don’t actually do anything. The last thing we need in office is another wanna-be career politician, and Dallman’s resume shows this is his endeavor.
Dallman, do us all a favor and just stop. If you are really struggling to come up with anything meaningful to do in office, open your eyes to the real issues facing our communities. Be part of the solution in government to stop wasteful spending by your peers and seek to bridge the ongoing war between party lines so that our government can be respected and effective once again. Animals pulling buggies on our roads isn’t the problem; it’s the legislators in our capital not pulling their weight that is.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.