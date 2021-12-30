LANDERS COLUMN: Dallman isn't pulling his weight

If Dallman were serious about creating road revenues, he would dust off the fiscally smart concept of a modest increase of our gas tax. A gas tax would also capture the revenues of out-of-state vehicles that use our roads. But no, instead he thinks that the best way to pay for local road repairs is to go after an incredibly small percentage of residents who make their own clothes and don’t use electricity. I wonder if the Amish can get personalized plates?

This is a prime example of useless legislation, which happens when you are incapable or not permitted by your colleagues to make bigger decisions in government. It is also indicative of another elected official who has spent little to no time outside of government. A major in political science, whose career thus far has been a staffer for Rep. Glenn Grothman, Dallman demonstrates why a person should work in a real job before they run for office. He simply lacks the real-world experience that brings value and insight to the role of public policy-making that actually benefits our state’s schools, businesses, farms, and people.