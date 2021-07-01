LANDERS COLUMN: Dells fireworks’ a dud

Morocco knows people, and those people know people. Some of these people are Polish guys from Chicago in unmarked white rental trucks whose job it is to find things you want. These are the people you need if you want something done. The Dells should ask him to run the fireworks show, but don’t ask him anything else please.

Morocco would not only use his Chicago contacts, but he would get help from his overseas friends too, which means the show will go nuclear. Our fireworks show would be seen as far as Beloit. It would last longer than a Minnesota driver sitting in the fast lane on the interstate. That’s the type of show I am talking about.

Morocco’s show would involve not only fireworks, but some F-35 flyovers and parachuting supermodels to even get the Madison liberals riled up. There would be so much heat emanating from Veteran’s Park that we would lose at least three more shelfs off the polar ice caps. I guarantee that not only would it be the best damn fireworks show the Dells ever had, but it would melt the paint off of the Lamborghini parked at Mount Olympus.