LANDERS COLUMN: ‘Enough is enough’ is not enough

The past year, and especially over the past few weeks, we have seen tragedy play out on our nation’s streets as police officers are killed and assaulted in the line of duty.

A rally cry of sorts has been echoed by police leaders, mayors, and even President Joe Biden, when calling for an end of targeting our police for doing their jobs. “Enough is enough” has become the call to end the violence against our police and violence in general.

Our police have been targeted on our streets, in our institutions, and in all forms of media for well over a decade. It’s not good enough for some that an officer dies in the line of duty. They feel the need to use the death as a celebration or to express their hate for police. Jason Rivera was one of two young New York Police Department officers gunned down in January responding to a domestic disturbance. In the moments before his wife Dominique Rivera was due to speak at his funeral, the Washington D.C. Chapter of Black Lives Matter issued a statement on social media that mockingly said, “Tear jerker press conferences and proclamations of heroes coming soon.” Actress Susan Sarandon referred to the scene of thousands of officers attending Rivera’s funeral as a display of “Fascism.”

This type of insensitive and hate-filled rhetoric is growing the divide between the public and the police as well as revealing the true characters of people. Sarandon later apologized for her statements. BLM didn’t apologize and to my knowledge no other chapter of BLM, or their supporting cast of celebrities, athletes, and politicians condemned the senseless degradation of a grieving widow.

But the real damage preventing the restoration of trust and faith in our police is being done locally.

One example is when the Madison Metropolitan School District kicked officers out of its schools because of a few radicals who bullied their way into getting what they want. Now all students, staff, and faculty are dealing with ongoing fights, assaults, and weapon violations. Madison schools are a reflection of what happens when community leaders shun their law enforcement. So much for “community” policing, which the city of Madison was once the pinnacle example of.

Democrats are often blamed for “soft on crime” policies or “defunding the police” initiatives that conservatives often point to as a means to empower the criminal element and encourage attacks on police forces. There is no doubt that some far-left Democrats have used words and actions to bring harm to police, but they are not alone in the reason for our current state of affairs. The truth of the matter is, many Republicans share equal blame in targeting police due to their lack of attention to root causes of crime and ignorance of the failures of the criminal justice system, unless it is politically convenient for them.

A great example of this is happening is when the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature recently announced it was drafting a bill to use $25 million in federal COVID money to incentivize current and new police officers due to a lack of police applicants in the state. Don’t be fooled by their act of generosity. The Republicans are using this initiative to create a bill that would strip control of federal funding from the governor, and they are using the police as a pawn to do it. If Republicans were really so concerned about anti-crime and pro-police initiatives, they would have listened to law enforcement and community leaders, who warned them for years about the lack of resources, and used some of the billions in state budget surpluses to do something about it. But they didn’t, and they won’t.

Everywhere you look, the police are being abused. We have leaders of our schools, organizations, and civic groups who demand policies of diversity, equity, and inclusion while they openly practice bias against law enforcement and shut the police out of their institutions and conversations. Businesses have refused to serve police officers in uniform. And we hear of teachers, artists, preachers, and other persons of influence who use their pulpits to cast a dark shadow on all those who serve in law enforcement.

The outward bias against police has grown to an epidemic, and I don’t ignore that law enforcement itself must share in this blame. In several cases, the failure of an agency to do their due diligence in vetting, training, and supervising has led to the shameful incidents of police brutality. Some police agencies still promote cultures of bias and a “us vs. them” mentality that tarnish the integrity and professionalism of the whole. Ineffective and arrogant police leaders have sometimes done more damage to their agencies and communities than any criminal could ever dream of.

There should be a common goal by all of us for better policing and the funding and resources to achieve it. This will never be accomplished if we draw lines in the sand and make police pawns, enemies, and targets. “Enough is enough” is not enough. We must demand better from our leaders and institutions to be inclusive and supportive of all those who wear a badge.Our police are part of our communities, and they must be treated as such.

Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.