LANDERS COLUMN: Guns don’t kill people, people like Alec Baldwin do

Poor Alec Baldwin. The darling of the snotty, self-absorbed, Hollywood-left had his life torn apart after he shot and killed a crew member on the set of a movie he was making. He was so traumatized by his actions, and the loss of a colleague at his own hands, that within hours of the incident he held an impromptu damage control presser on the side of a road to profess how cooperative he was with the investigation as well as starting to throw other crew members under the bus for the shooting.
Baldwin has been a horrible example of a human being for some time. His list of behaviors include threatening a flight attendant who asked him to stop playing a game on his phone while on a plane, punching a photographer, assaulting a man over a parking spot, defending Woody Allen after Allen allegedly sexually assaulted his 7-year-old adopted daughter, and using a homophobic slur at a photographer. Yet he continues to get a pass by many of his liberal fanbase as long as he can make them laugh at his Donald Trump impression and throw shade at any conservative.
Last week, Baldwin had a tell-all interview in which he denied ever pulling the trigger on the gun in question. He didn’t deny holding it and pointing it at his crew, he just denied he ever pulled the trigger. Baldwin is now launching a last-ditch effort to save his unfathomable fame by saying that the gun magically went off by itself. He’s trying to deflect blame so his socialist-hipster groupies don’t cancel him, which to this point they have avoided doing so.
A little science lesson for my readers. The gun Baldwin shot was a “F.IIi Pietta .45 revolver,” it is a classic long-barrel revolver used in many Hollywood westerns due to its replica look of what a cowboy might use in the 1800s. It has certain safety features as these guns were originally designed for use in combat and to prevent accidental discharges. That includes the hammer must be fully “cocked back” in order for the weapon to fire. The average pull weight for older revolvers is about 13 pounds of pressure per square inch, which is about double that of modern-day semi-automatic handguns, and more than twice the amount of pressure needed to open most car doors. It is virtually impossible for this gun to fire without Baldwin’s finger pulling the trigger, which is the same consensus by the law enforcement experts investigating this shooting.
Baldwin has been more than your typical outspoken critic of guns by his continual mockery of those of us who support rights of gun owners. Which leads me to ask if Baldwin was so against guns in America, why was he using a gun in his movie to begin with? Why add to the allure of guns? I’ll tell you why, because like so many of his supporters, he is a hypocrite.
I am a firm believer in the Second Amendment, and as such have been vocal in saying that we don’t have a gun problem, we have a violence problem. The preciousness of a human life is no longer valued in our society, life is no longer sacred. Baldwin epitomized this by his actions following this shooting when he goes on a campaign to blame anyone and everyone except himself. He hasn’t shown any remorse for his actions, as he is only worried about himself and his image. He is a fraud, along with everyone else who doesn’t want or allow those who abuse guns to take responsibility.
Even murdering someone through his carelessness in handling a live weapon allows Baldwin to make false claims and get away with it. He is making the most of his liberal privilege, which is the ability of liberal actors, athletes, and leaders to say one thing and do another. Notice nobody is clamoring to pull Baldwin’s TV shows and movies off the air?
Baldwin is trying to play the victim when the reality is that Halyna Hutchins is the real victim in this tragedy. She is the woman that Baldwin murdered. And, yes he murdered her, let’s not sugar coat this. Her name passes into obscurity because Baldwin and his supporters want it that way. They don’t want to humanize her because she doesn’t fit their agenda. The fact that she was killed by one of their cancelling-culture darlings, makes this case even more difficult for the anti-gun, anti-conservative crowd.
Hutchins’ name should be remembered though. She represents the bigger issue in this country that guns aren’t the problem, it’s those that misuse them that are. Whether it’s another drive-by in Madison, a school shooter in Michigan, or a careless actor on a Hollywood set, we have a real issue with the root cause of firearms violence which is our society’s failure to hold people more accountable for their violent actions.
Baldwin should be held accountable for his actions and criminally charged. Being on the set of a movie doesn’t excuse his recklessness. If Baldwin was an average Joe who was handed a weapon and then pointed it at a person and shot it, killing them, he would be charged with homicide by reckless use of a dangerous weapon. Then again, Baldwin isn’t an average Joe, he is a member of the liberal elite, and rules typically don’t apply to them.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.