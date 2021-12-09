LANDERS COLUMN: Guns don’t kill people, people like Alec Baldwin do

A little science lesson for my readers. The gun Baldwin shot was a “F.IIi Pietta .45 revolver,” it is a classic long-barrel revolver used in many Hollywood westerns due to its replica look of what a cowboy might use in the 1800s. It has certain safety features as these guns were originally designed for use in combat and to prevent accidental discharges. That includes the hammer must be fully “cocked back” in order for the weapon to fire. The average pull weight for older revolvers is about 13 pounds of pressure per square inch, which is about double that of modern-day semi-automatic handguns, and more than twice the amount of pressure needed to open most car doors. It is virtually impossible for this gun to fire without Baldwin’s finger pulling the trigger, which is the same consensus by the law enforcement experts investigating this shooting.

Baldwin has been more than your typical outspoken critic of guns by his continual mockery of those of us who support rights of gun owners. Which leads me to ask if Baldwin was so against guns in America, why was he using a gun in his movie to begin with? Why add to the allure of guns? I’ll tell you why, because like so many of his supporters, he is a hypocrite.