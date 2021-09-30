LANDERS COLUMN: Hold parents accountable

If you haven’t heard, there is a new craze among the younger generation. No, it’s not listening to bad music, wearing ripped jeans, or watching “Saturday Night Live” and thinking it is funny. The new craze for teenagers is damaging school property for fun.
You might say this isn’t a new thing. How many times did we see damaged desks in school or bathrooms stalls littered with graffiti when we were younger? Well, some of today’s kids are making a competition out of it in something called, “Devious Licks.”
Our local schools, and schools across the country, are trying to get a handle on this. Some schools can’t even keep soap or toilet paper dispensers on the walls of student toilets because they are getting ripped off and destroyed constantly. Not only are they destroying school property for fun, but they record video of themselves and post it on their TikTok accounts to see how many “likes” they can get. “Devious Licks” is the name of this challenge; see how many likes you can get for committing a crime.
The targets of this criminal fad is also moving to destroying or stealing property of others. Not only are these thieves disrespectful enough to steal or destroy property at school, but they are also defiant enough to post it on social media to their accounts. I liked this generation better when they were eating Tide Pods.
This criminal trend is really telling of where we are at in society today. It is sad that respect for other’s property, or your own school, is forgotten by many. Let’s remember, it isn’t only the kid destroying or stealing the property at fault here, it is also all the other kids who are logging on and “liking” the video of them doing it. That is why I hope the police are not only charging the kid damaging or stealing, but also charging the kids who “liked” the post with party to a crime.
The way I see it, there are three factors in this criminal fad that need to be dealt with. The first is obviously the kid who is stealing or destroying property. The second are those who are giving them the audience and encouragement on social media. And lastly, surprise-surprise, are the parents.
Unfortunately, some school officials feel the need to use kid gloves in situations like this because any attempt to discipline a kid these days usually ends up with some parent screaming and blaming as a means of protecting their darling angels who do no wrong; even when there is video proof of it. Some of you reading this may be those parents. You enable your kids when you refuse to let them accept responsibility for their actions. You teach your kids bad habits through your own lack of discipline and parenting. You are more concerned about your kid’s punishment than their behaviors. Your kid is recording themselves smashing a soap dispenser one day and stealing cars or breaking into homes the next. And you wonder where you went wrong?
Schools should be taking a hard stance on this. Perhaps this is the medicine some schools need to stop placating those problem parents and stand up to them. If you have the rock solid proof of the kid on video or the kid’s social media account being part of the devious licks challenge, there needs to be uniform consequences to include consideration of expulsion.
Let’s face it, a lot of the issues we have in our world today were caused by bad parenting. Parents who don’t take the time to nurture their kids. Parents who spoil their kids instead of loving them. Parents who shelter their kids from accountability and responsibility. If you have a house falling apart, you blame the person who built it or failed to maintain it. The same applies to humans.
I’ve heard some schools are considering banning phones from students to take away the ability to record and post these crimes. I disagree with that. We have many kids that are not involved with this mess and are responsible in their actions and phone use. A few bad apples shouldn’t spoil the bunch. However, the police should be seizing the phones as evidence. Considering courts easily take months or even years to get to a case, tying up that phone in evidence might be another means to send a message.
As a father, I am far from perfect. I’m not getting on a soapbox to profess how great of a parent I am or that my own child doesn’t make any mistakes. But I do hold my daughter accountable for her actions, just as my parents held me accountable for mine. It’s time we start holding parents accountable as well if we want a quick end to this stupid craze. It’s a sad reality when the schools need to be the real parent for not only the kids, but those to who raise them as well.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.