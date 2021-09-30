LANDERS COLUMN: Hold parents accountable

If you haven’t heard, there is a new craze among the younger generation. No, it’s not listening to bad music, wearing ripped jeans, or watching “Saturday Night Live” and thinking it is funny. The new craze for teenagers is damaging school property for fun.

You might say this isn’t a new thing. How many times did we see damaged desks in school or bathrooms stalls littered with graffiti when we were younger? Well, some of today’s kids are making a competition out of it in something called, “Devious Licks.”

Our local schools, and schools across the country, are trying to get a handle on this. Some schools can’t even keep soap or toilet paper dispensers on the walls of student toilets because they are getting ripped off and destroyed constantly. Not only are they destroying school property for fun, but they record video of themselves and post it on their TikTok accounts to see how many “likes” they can get. “Devious Licks” is the name of this challenge; see how many likes you can get for committing a crime.

The targets of this criminal fad is also moving to destroying or stealing property of others. Not only are these thieves disrespectful enough to steal or destroy property at school, but they are also defiant enough to post it on social media to their accounts. I liked this generation better when they were eating Tide Pods.