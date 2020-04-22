Landers column: Joan Ballweg is striking out

Strike two: Gov. Evers recently extended our stay at home order until May 26. There is not a lot politically that Evers and I would see eye to eye on, but I do agree and support him in this difficult decision. Everyone knows the financial cost a decision of this magnitude has, but the savings expected is not in dollars, but in lives. What is the response by our state GOP leaders? It wasn’t support. It wasn’t even a plan of action. It was a lawsuit. Like a child that didn’t get its way, the state Republicans are filing suit to complain that Evers is keeping our state closed because doctors are telling him it’s not safe to open it up yet. Joan condemned the governor’s stay at home order but offered no alternative to it. I guarantee that if Scott Walker was still in office and extended the stay at home order, Joan would be praising his decision as an example of his concern for all of our lives by his actions. Instead, Joan pointed fingers at Evers. She had no plan, no idea herself, but she was quick to throw shade at Evers. I would expect more than finger pointing and frivolous lawsuits from a prospective senator.

Strike three: Last week, our state legislatures met to act on a COVID-19 emergency bill. One of the components of the bill was to allow for workers’ compensation expansion to workers who come down with the illness. Republicans were quick to pull that measure out, meaning our truck drivers, grocery clerks, and even doctors and nurses were left out in the dark. If these workers get sick, they must use their sick time if they have any or they don't get paid. That left COVID-19 workman’s comp coverage only for police, firefighters, and EMT’s. But there was a catch to this, amended by Robin Vos, speaker of the State House of Representatives. Vos’s last-minute amendment, which Joan voted for, now requires that any cop, firefighter, or EMT who contracts the virus must prove they got the virus at work by identifying who they got the virus from through a positive test result by that person. So, our first responders will only be covered if they can prove that they contracted the virus on the job by showing proof they had contact with a person who is proven to have the virus and the first responder can show evidence they got the virus from them! Imagine one of our fire fighters going to a fire and saving 12 people, only to test positive for COVID-19 days later and getting very ill. Hey, thanks for saving those people but we will only cover you under workman’s comp if one of those 12 people you saved are willing to take a test showing they have COVID-19 themselves and you prove to us they coughed on you. Oh, by the way, good luck even getting your hands on a test. Joan, you failed by not protecting our workers, especially those who protect us.