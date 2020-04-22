Landers column: Joan Ballweg is striking out

State Rep. Joan Ballweg currently represents the Dells area in the 41st Assembly District, and wants to be our area’s next state senator. I have known Joan for several years. She listens to concerns, and has been passionate about the people and businesses of our district. But I am going to call her out on some very questionable decisions she has made lately, decisions that show she may be striking out to demonstrate she can be our next state senator.
Strike one: Our state was due to have a primary election on April 7. Weeks prior to the election, mayors from all over Wisconsin, liberal and conservative alike, begged our Legislature to delay the election due to concerns over how a face-to-face election could cause spikes in COVID-19 cases in our communities. Municipal and county clerks and poll officials also asked our Legislatures to delay the election. The clerks even cited that many poll workers and volunteers were at the age that is deemed most dangerous to contract COVID-19. Voters even complained that a face-to -face election was contrary to what medical experts were telling everyone to do and felt like they were forced to decide to pick democracy or their health. Yet on April 7, Joan and the rest of our state Republican leaders ignored all the advice, pleas, and common sense, and forced a primary election. Now, there is evidence that people were infected with the virus from the election, including poll workers. Joan, you are better than this, you should have spoken up and been the voice of reason to delay this election.
Strike two: Gov. Evers recently extended our stay at home order until May 26. There is not a lot politically that Evers and I would see eye to eye on, but I do agree and support him in this difficult decision. Everyone knows the financial cost a decision of this magnitude has, but the savings expected is not in dollars, but in lives. What is the response by our state GOP leaders? It wasn’t support. It wasn’t even a plan of action. It was a lawsuit. Like a child that didn’t get its way, the state Republicans are filing suit to complain that Evers is keeping our state closed because doctors are telling him it’s not safe to open it up yet. Joan condemned the governor’s stay at home order but offered no alternative to it. I guarantee that if Scott Walker was still in office and extended the stay at home order, Joan would be praising his decision as an example of his concern for all of our lives by his actions. Instead, Joan pointed fingers at Evers. She had no plan, no idea herself, but she was quick to throw shade at Evers. I would expect more than finger pointing and frivolous lawsuits from a prospective senator.
Strike three: Last week, our state legislatures met to act on a COVID-19 emergency bill. One of the components of the bill was to allow for workers’ compensation expansion to workers who come down with the illness. Republicans were quick to pull that measure out, meaning our truck drivers, grocery clerks, and even doctors and nurses were left out in the dark. If these workers get sick, they must use their sick time if they have any or they don't get paid. That left COVID-19 workman’s comp coverage only for police, firefighters, and EMT’s. But there was a catch to this, amended by Robin Vos, speaker of the State House of Representatives. Vos’s last-minute amendment, which Joan voted for, now requires that any cop, firefighter, or EMT who contracts the virus must prove they got the virus at work by identifying who they got the virus from through a positive test result by that person. So, our first responders will only be covered if they can prove that they contracted the virus on the job by showing proof they had contact with a person who is proven to have the virus and the first responder can show evidence they got the virus from them! Imagine one of our fire fighters going to a fire and saving 12 people, only to test positive for COVID-19 days later and getting very ill. Hey, thanks for saving those people but we will only cover you under workman’s comp if one of those 12 people you saved are willing to take a test showing they have COVID-19 themselves and you prove to us they coughed on you. Oh, by the way, good luck even getting your hands on a test. Joan, you failed by not protecting our workers, especially those who protect us.
Joan now wants to be our state senator, and had several opportunities to show she would be a good one. Instead of all of these opportunities that Joan had, she forsaken them for her patronage to Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald, Wisconsin’s right-wing version of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, Washington’s left-wing, partisan-crazed officials who have an unhealthy obsession with their opposition. Like Pelosi and Schumer’s infatuation with doing everything in their power to derail Republicans, Vos and Fitzgerald seemingly spend every waking moment trying to figure out how to ruin a Democrat’s day.
Joan, I once knew you to be a leader, but you are proving to be a follower. We don’t need more followers in our state capitol, especially those who follow the callous and arrogant Vos and Fitzgerald. You had opportunities to defy the lunacy that we have witnessed over the past few weeks in times when we needed your strength and wisdom. You had opportunities to show you can be a voice of reason and an inspiration during a time when we need it most. Joan, you chose Vos over public health, you chose Fitzgerald over our workers, you chose politics over us.
