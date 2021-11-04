LANDERS COLUMN: Keep your hands off my clock

Being the premiere chicken rancher in the city of Wisconsin Dells, I feel I have firmly planted myself as a leader in our agriculture community. And on behalf of all farmers, big and small, I am calling for an end to turning the clocks back this weekend.
Nobody knows how or why this concept caught on to start and end Daylight Savings Time. In the early days before electricity, they claimed moving the clocks twice a year added more daylight to save candle usage, which is clearly a slap in the face to Bed, Bath, & Beyond. In the 1970s, it was a means to save on fuel during the energy crisis. Many blame it on farmers needing more daylight to correspond with markets closing, to which I am here to say that theory is hogwash.
The whole concept of moving clocks forward and back is just ridiculous. Time isn’t supposed to be messed with, just ask Doc Brown and Marty McFly, they needed a flux capacitor, 1.21 gigawatts, and a Delorean to go back and forth in time. Yet we are somehow fooled into thinking that twice a year we go to bed and, like magic, we wake up and we are an hour into the future or the past. Even the clocks on our microwaves aren’t fooled that easily.
What is known about the daylight savings time switch is that it truly does alter a person’s biological clock and mental health. You don’t see the deer, rabbits, birds, Viking fans, or other wildlife needing to change the correlation between a clock and sunlight. To be fair, the Viking fans tried it once but couldn’t grasp the concept of time in general so they gave up on it. That is why so many Viking fans still dress like it is 1974 and drive in the left lane of the Interstate at 60 miles-per-hour; they have no concept of time, or speed for that matter.
As for me, messing with daylight savings time messes me up. I admittedly have bouts with seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. Nobody in their right mind wants it to get dark by 5 p.m. and when it does, I literally feel it in my mind and body. So much so, my wife bought me a special lamp that is supposed to mimic sunlight. I refer to it as my “happy lamp.” Every November, I drag out my happy lamp to help offset the minimal sunlight and time change. Moving the clocks back even by one hour in a single day is a shock to our systems. It is just not something we humans are designed to absorb very well.
That is why I am calling for this nonsense to end. As a leader in our agricultural industry, or at least someone who has some backyard chickens, I declare that turning the clocks back is of no use for us farmer-types. I cannot think of any profession that has a benefit by losing an hour of afternoon daylight starting in November, so why should we continue with it?
Currently, there are 32 states considering ending the time switch twice a year and just staying with Daylight Savings Time year-round. Wisconsin, having a legislative body typically slow to catch onto anything, has a bill pending since 2017, but won’t take action on it. Who can blame them though? Most of our local legislatures are busying touring sewer plants and attending pancake breakfasts to be bothered with meaningful legislation.
Remember, this is also the same highly intelligent legislative body who used a morning radio show host to testify about the impact of COVID. And just last week they invited rocker Ted Nugent to the State Capitol to help promote their new proposed hunting laws. One of these laws would make it legal to hunt antelope and buffalo in Wisconsin. Thank goodness our state officials are finally doing something about the serious issue of the Wisconsin’s out of control antelope population.
Anyway, back to this time issue. It’s clear that our state leaders—insert laugh here—are never going to end the time change, so it looks like it is up to us commonsense folks to do it. That is why I think we should all refuse to turn our clocks back this weekend. If we all agree to be non-conformists, we can change this world for the better.
As a sign of our solidarity in refusing to lose an hour of afternoon daylight this fall, we should all meet at the State Capitol this Sunday to demand an end to changing the clocks. This could be the biggest protest in Madison since Act 10. We can carry clocks around our necks like Flavor-Flav, and chant, “Hey hey, ho ho, what time it is I really don’t know.” We should also make up some signs that read, “Keep your hands off my clock!”
I’ll even call Bruce Springsteen’s probation officer and see if he can get travel permission to join us. We have it in our power to end this silly and useless practice of messing with time. I want to see everyone on the steps of the Capitol at 8 a.m. this Sunday, or would it be 9 a.m.? Anyway, in solidarity we stand. I will see you this Sunday, and when we are done with our protest, we can all go antelope hunting.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.