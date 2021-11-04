LANDERS COLUMN: Keep your hands off my clock

As for me, messing with daylight savings time messes me up. I admittedly have bouts with seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. Nobody in their right mind wants it to get dark by 5 p.m. and when it does, I literally feel it in my mind and body. So much so, my wife bought me a special lamp that is supposed to mimic sunlight. I refer to it as my “happy lamp.” Every November, I drag out my happy lamp to help offset the minimal sunlight and time change. Moving the clocks back even by one hour in a single day is a shock to our systems. It is just not something we humans are designed to absorb very well.

That is why I am calling for this nonsense to end. As a leader in our agricultural industry, or at least someone who has some backyard chickens, I declare that turning the clocks back is of no use for us farmer-types. I cannot think of any profession that has a benefit by losing an hour of afternoon daylight starting in November, so why should we continue with it?

Currently, there are 32 states considering ending the time switch twice a year and just staying with Daylight Savings Time year-round. Wisconsin, having a legislative body typically slow to catch onto anything, has a bill pending since 2017, but won’t take action on it. Who can blame them though? Most of our local legislatures are busying touring sewer plants and attending pancake breakfasts to be bothered with meaningful legislation.