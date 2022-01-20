LANDERS COLUMN: King is still dreaming

This week we celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
I remember first learning about Dr. King back in kindergarten at Alfred Nobel Elementary School in Chicago, years before King’s birthday was a national holiday. Our teacher taught us about King and what he stood for. We listened to his historic, “I have a dream” speech. Her lesson was simple, no matter our differences, we should all be treated equally.
As I got older, the lessons of King’s life and ideals became more complex. In school, and in life, the differences among us and the challenges of equality are not so simple. For we all know racism and inequality are alive and well in many aspects of our life. For some reason the color of one’s skin, the church we attend, the people we love, or the language we speak seems to divide us. Sometimes that divide is intentional, sometimes it is hidden in order to selfishly protect what we perceive to be our own institutions.
We are often drawn to the hate and prejudice that is on display in our country. Racism is not only a talking point, it is a news headline that draws clicks, reads, and posts. Inflammatory remarks and actions by our elected and appointed leaders geared towards race only strengthens the divides. America is growing further apart and more Americans seek comfort by aligning with people and ideals that prey upon their fears instead of listening and learning from one another. It is a sad time in America.
As Abraham Lincoln famously said, “A house divided against oneself cannot stand,” and once again America’s foundation is trembling due to racial tensions. The question is whether we, as Americans, are willing to brace up our foundations with intelligent and meaningful discussions of our differences instead of fighting over them? In my 51 years of life on this Earth, I cannot recall a more difficult time to have these discussions or see any resolve by our leaders who should be promoting racial healing. It seems like every race is now a target.
We have serious issues in America that have yet to be resolved. Slavery still casts a dark shadow over the symbolism of freedom our nation is supposed to represent. Gabby Petito goes missing this past summer and the whole nation is glued to their TV’s, while more than 5,000 Native American and Indigenous women are currently missing and nobody seems to care. Asian Americans are being brutally attacked because of the misinformation being spread about the origins of COVID. And we have millions of Hispanic Americans chasing the American dream while being denied a path to citizenship.
And yes, even whites are being subjected to new forms of racism. Some see the solution for racism is through more racism or creating policies and practices that will instill divide. If a person of color is denied an opportunity it is labelled racism by some, and if a person of non-color is denied one it is often protected under the umbrella of diversity by others. There is nothing equitable when you require the beneficiary of a job, health care, worship, education, or housing to be of a specific demographic. These are not the solutions King offered, nor the world he imagined.
For every example of our leader’s failures to bring us together, there are hundreds of examples that are keeping the delicate fabric of our melting pot together. Somewhere on a court or field right now, there are kids from various races and religions playing on a team as one. Somewhere in America, church doors are open for anyone to worship in and feel welcome in doing so no matter their culture, gender, or sexual orientation. And in some neighborhood, a kid is having a lemonade stand or bake sale to raise money for the poor, not caring what color, gender, or religion those in need align with.
Racism requires bravery to overcome. It also requires forgiveness. We must learn to forgive those who have trespassed against us, our genders, our religions, our cultures, our forefathers and mothers. If we search long enough, we will find that at one point in time, we all have been victims in history. Yet we mustn’t dwell in our victimizations as that only looks to find blame and stir the fires of hate. Instead, we should celebrate our mutual resiliency, as we are all survivors of the past evils.
King had hopes that, “little Black boys and Black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers. I have a dream today.” Those little boys and girls are all grown up, they are us. If we allow our differences to be our guide, we are only keeping King’s dream alive, not fulfilling it. My teacher would be disappointed.
