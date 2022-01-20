LANDERS COLUMN: King is still dreaming

As Abraham Lincoln famously said, “A house divided against oneself cannot stand,” and once again America’s foundation is trembling due to racial tensions. The question is whether we, as Americans, are willing to brace up our foundations with intelligent and meaningful discussions of our differences instead of fighting over them? In my 51 years of life on this Earth, I cannot recall a more difficult time to have these discussions or see any resolve by our leaders who should be promoting racial healing. It seems like every race is now a target.

We have serious issues in America that have yet to be resolved. Slavery still casts a dark shadow over the symbolism of freedom our nation is supposed to represent. Gabby Petito goes missing this past summer and the whole nation is glued to their TV’s, while more than 5,000 Native American and Indigenous women are currently missing and nobody seems to care. Asian Americans are being brutally attacked because of the misinformation being spread about the origins of COVID. And we have millions of Hispanic Americans chasing the American dream while being denied a path to citizenship.