LANDERS COLUMN: Life as a cross country dad

As I mentioned, some of the races were on golf courses, so my next coaching advice was to tell her not to talk to any golfers. Some of my relatives are golfers, some of my friends are golfers, and I don’t trust golfers. Golfers wear funny outfits and visors when they play, and I don’t trust people who wear funny outfits or visors. Anyone who can’t complete an ensemble or wear a hat with no top is suspicious to me. Plus, what does a golfer know about running? They had to design special carts because they are too lazy to walk a few hundred yards.

As she progressed through the season, she became more competitive and asked how she could increase her standing? That’s easy I said, run faster. Some people hire personal trainers or send their kids off to special athletic camps for advice of this magnitude. Such athletic wisdom just comes naturally for me.

To run faster, I told her to watch a person in front of you and try to catch and pass them. When you do, pick a new person until there is nobody left in front of you. That should easily increase her time. Of course, me being originally from Chicago, I also told her that after the meet we could have a word with the clock official too. Perhaps we could persuade them to shave a few seconds or minutes off with a little something for their efforts. If that didn’t work, we could always slash their tires in the parking lot to send a message.