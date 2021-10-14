LANDERS COLUMN: Life as a cross country dad

I am not a runner. In fact, I hate running. My body was never designed to keep pace with anything faster than a shopping cart with a stuck wheel. So, when our daughter decided she was joining cross country this fall, I knew this would be an experience for all of us.
Every parent of a student athlete tries to coach their kids in their chosen sport. I coached my daughter’s softball team a few years back and had plenty of tips to offer from my old baseball and softball days. But cross country? I had to dig deep to offer any coaching tips, but I found a few.
The first tip I gave her was to run. Now you might say that really isn’t a tip because the whole sport revolves around well, running. But as a casual observer, there are many forms of running. There are those who look good when running, they have a nice cadence and good breathing mechanics. Those people are runners, they run. Then there are those, like me, who look like a wounded water buffalo stuck in a tar pit. Gasping for air and making a lot of flailing actions with arms and legs yet not getting anywhere. I told her don’t be like me, run.
The next tip I gave her was to follow the course. Cross country, as the name implies, follows outdoor paths on golf courses, nature trails, fields, and through woods. Ask my wife, and she will tell you I have the most horrible sense of direction. I could get lost in my backyard if I’m not careful. Knowing my daughter gets her own sense of direction from me, I figured telling her to follow the course was an awesome coaching tip. Besides, I knew it would be embarrassing if we had to send a search party, three bloodhounds, and a chopper out to find my daughter during one of the meets.
As I mentioned, some of the races were on golf courses, so my next coaching advice was to tell her not to talk to any golfers. Some of my relatives are golfers, some of my friends are golfers, and I don’t trust golfers. Golfers wear funny outfits and visors when they play, and I don’t trust people who wear funny outfits or visors. Anyone who can’t complete an ensemble or wear a hat with no top is suspicious to me. Plus, what does a golfer know about running? They had to design special carts because they are too lazy to walk a few hundred yards.
As she progressed through the season, she became more competitive and asked how she could increase her standing? That’s easy I said, run faster. Some people hire personal trainers or send their kids off to special athletic camps for advice of this magnitude. Such athletic wisdom just comes naturally for me.
To run faster, I told her to watch a person in front of you and try to catch and pass them. When you do, pick a new person until there is nobody left in front of you. That should easily increase her time. Of course, me being originally from Chicago, I also told her that after the meet we could have a word with the clock official too. Perhaps we could persuade them to shave a few seconds or minutes off with a little something for their efforts. If that didn’t work, we could always slash their tires in the parking lot to send a message.
Breathing was another coaching tip I had for her. I told her it was very important to breathe when you run unless you are running underwater or behind someone who had Taco Bell for lunch. Feeling like Mr. Miyagi, I told her that breathing also takes focus and all athletes who do well are focused. Plus, if you concentrate on your breathing, it could help take your mind off the terrible agony of running over uneven terrain in humid weather while being gawked at by a few hundred out-of-shape parents screaming at you to run faster.
Nutrition was very important during her season. We made sure she drank extra water to stay hydrated, stayed off the sweets, and her coach told her to eat pasta the night before each race. And, while she is as fit as a fiddle, I’ve gained about 20 pounds since her season started thanks to spaghetti and ravioli dinners.
My final bit of coaching advice I gave her was the most important one of all, have fun and do your best. I’m proud that my daughter had the courage to try a new sport, made new friends, and found joy in representing her school and herself at every meet. She worked hard, and received so much encouragement from friends, family, and teammates that she became proud of herself too.
As the season draws to a close, I have to admit that I thoroughly enjoyed the cross country dad experience. All competitors cheered for one another, parents encouraged kids they never met before, and the coach inspired his team every single meet. And while I never knew much about the sport prior to this school year, I can’t wait until the next season is upon us. Yet the very best part of cross country for any parent is that it’s not us doing the running.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.