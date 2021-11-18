LANDERS COLUMN: Lights on Broadway signify downtown shift in Wisconin Dells

Sometimes, the more you see something, the less you appreciate it. For instance, how many times have you driven through your downtown and not given it a second look? Living in Wisconsin Dells, I drive through our downtown several times a week and have become accustom to not giving it much thought.
But, this past week, when I drove through our downtown at night for the first time in a few days, I thought I was in a different town. I saw these brand new Christmas decorations lighting up the downtown. The decorations stretched from one end of Broadway to another. They were supplemented by other lights and decorations on storefronts and trees in front of businesses. People were out walking around, shopping, on a weekday night in November.
Broadway looked bright, modern, and energetic, adjectives that are not typically used on the downtown Dells, at least not in November. I saw our downtown in a whole new light, literally, and a huge smile came over me. I smiled because these lights represent more than just some fancy new LED Christmas lights, these lights represented progress. Progress that I admittedly struggled with as mayor trying to convince others to envision the downtown as a destination not a sideshow.
And, that is why I am so excited about these new lights. Because you need to understand the meaning and politics behind those lights. I dare say 10 or 15 years ago; these lights would have never made it on a city agenda. They would have been shouted down by those who want to invest in our downtown only for the summer season. And if any lights were approved, they would have done so for only a four-block stretch.
To me, these lights represent that there is a new majority of downtown business owners who embrace the possibilities of a year-round destination and who see the downtown to be longer than four blocks. These lights signal the changing of the guard from the old to the new. These lights signal the dawn of a new era that so many have voiced support for, but were always met with resistance.
Sure, we still have tacky T-shirt and “deals” stores, a historic building with a stupid gorilla and octopus wrestling on it’s sad roof, and a couple of holdouts with merchandise from 1970. But those are now the minority of what our downtown has. Tackiness is slowly giving way to class, and the momentum needs to continue in that direction. Take a good look at what is going on in downtown Dells and you will see a rebirth happening.
There have already been some major investments by several downtown business owners to rehab some old buildings into modern and attractive stores. The Riverfront Plaza turned an eyesore into a gathering place for locals and visitors alike. The new Wizard Quest is sure to be a major landmark for our downtown for decades to come. Doohickeys is a perfect example of taking something old, and modernizing it with something attractive and fun. And the bulldozers tearing up Elm Street as we speak will give a permanent home to a new entertainment plaza.
Our downtown restaurants are eclectic and offer a variety of foods for every budget and palate. Our nightlife offers a mix of entertainment, food, drink, and live music with talented artists from all over the country. There is a vibe that is contagious, and sometimes you might miss it when you drive through the downtown on a frequent basis, but these lights have become a reminder as to who is now driving the future of our downtown.
A new generation of Dells business owners are putting their stamp on what our downtown is. Their youth and energy envisions a downtown that will get people to stop and draw people from the all-inclusive resorts. They put quality over quantity in terms of their patrons, they take pride in what their stores look like, and they influence others to do the same. They take risks, but often succeed because they listen to their customers and care about the ever-important ratio of returning customers. The “one and done” and three-month business season mentality is losing the battle of downtown Dells and it’s about damn time
Forgive me for sounding giddy about these lights, but I am. When I was mayor, I made it a personal goal of mine to try to influence change in our downtown. I wanted a downtown I could be proud of. Not one with profane T-shirts, drug paraphernalia, crumbling facades, and gimmicks. Change takes time, but I like to think my team of city leaders and visionaries helped plant a seed that is now bearing fruit.
But, all that has been gained in improving our downtown will be lost if courage, risk, and momentum are not continued and multiplied. The downtown Dells is the heartbeat of our community and those in authority now must continue with its bypass surgery. I want to see more. I want to see more change, entertainment, brightness, and energy. I want to see “tackiness” completely eliminated from the adjectives some our own citizens use to describe portions of Broadway. The change is within you to make it happen. Continue making our downtown something we can all be proud of, from one end of Broadway to the other.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.