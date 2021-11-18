LANDERS COLUMN: Lights on Broadway signify downtown shift in Wisconin Dells

To me, these lights represent that there is a new majority of downtown business owners who embrace the possibilities of a year-round destination and who see the downtown to be longer than four blocks. These lights signal the changing of the guard from the old to the new. These lights signal the dawn of a new era that so many have voiced support for, but were always met with resistance.

Sure, we still have tacky T-shirt and “deals” stores, a historic building with a stupid gorilla and octopus wrestling on it’s sad roof, and a couple of holdouts with merchandise from 1970. But those are now the minority of what our downtown has. Tackiness is slowly giving way to class, and the momentum needs to continue in that direction. Take a good look at what is going on in downtown Dells and you will see a rebirth happening.

There have already been some major investments by several downtown business owners to rehab some old buildings into modern and attractive stores. The Riverfront Plaza turned an eyesore into a gathering place for locals and visitors alike. The new Wizard Quest is sure to be a major landmark for our downtown for decades to come. Doohickeys is a perfect example of taking something old, and modernizing it with something attractive and fun. And the bulldozers tearing up Elm Street as we speak will give a permanent home to a new entertainment plaza.