LANDERS COLUMN: My fond farewell

This is it, my last column. Some of you will be cheering my departure, others maybe not so much. Either way, this isn’t an early April Fool’s joke, this is truly my last hoorah.

I was influenced to write a weekly column out of my love of Mike Royko. Growing up in Chicago, I started reading Royko when I was about 7 or 8 years old. I might have been his youngest fan ever. Royko wrote about everything under the sun. He told stories, he complained about politicians, he tackled local issues, and he wasn’t afraid to pull any punches. Royko often used satire to hook his readers. Satire isn’t for everyone because not everyone appreciates a humorous approach to make a point. Some people are just too fragile.

Over the years I tackled tough issues like COVID-19, crime, racism, and now war in Europe. I pushed to hold lawmakers and judges accountable, and shared with you interesting facts about our history. I also confided with you about my own struggles with anxiety, which resonated with many and was one of my favorite columns ever. I fought for crime victims, and had their families reach out to me and thank me for it. I shared the loss of my mom with you, which also brought out many stories of your own loss that you shared back.

I touched on a lot of subjects and might have made you chuckle a time or two in the process. I appreciate all the times people would stop me and compliment me on my column. At my daughter’s cross country meet in Poynette, walking our dogs, in the supermarket, restaurants, and at gas stations I had complete strangers approach me and thank me for my column. That meant so much to me.

I will miss my letters from Don Nelson, and take pride that he refers to me as a “Republican with a heart.” I will miss my mother-in-law’s anticipation of what I wrote about this week. I will miss my neighbor’s texts and emails about the points I made. I will miss making my wife blush by something I said about her in in a column. There is a lot I will miss.

There are things I won’t miss either. I had someone try to get me fired at my full-time job by writing an anonymous letter to my employer about a satirical column I wrote early on. I had people call me names in letters to the editor and I even had one guy threaten me over — of all things — monster trucks at car show weekend. It also bothered me when people I knew used social media to post lies, profanity, and personal assaults against me or my family over opinions I shared over the years. If this is their reaction to one person’s opinion in a small-time newspaper column, imagine what they are teaching their kids when faced with real issues and differences in life.

Writing an opinion column indeed involves risks. I put myself out there to inform, entertain, and challenge ideas. In today’s day and age, the more you put yourself out there, the more of a target you become. And while the target factor is not why I am leaving, I will certainly say that I will not miss it either.

The simple truth is that I don’t have time to write for the Wisconsin Dells Events anymore. Besides working full-time, I am also in the process of earning my doctorate in forensic psychology, which consumes an enormous amount of energy in research and writing. And while I have enjoyed writing about turkey fairies, tax returns, farts, Aaron Rodgers, the Vikings, bad drivers, and seventh-grade math, my writing time must be completely focused on the seriousness of exploring the criminal mind.

So, to my haters out there, I wish you all well. I will never apologize for my opinions, and please know you are not the reason for my departure. Perhaps we can find mutual ground somewhere down the road but I will go on living my very happy life if we don’t. Those who find comfort in being part of the cancel culture, fake friends, and angry mobs truly are void of intellect and courage one needs to find happiness and fulfilment in life.

To my fans, thank you for sharing your compliments, ideas, and appreciation for my writing efforts. Even when we didn’t always agree, you were respectful and considerate and made your point. I hope you keep up your positive engagement in the issues of our community, state, and world. Maybe one of you wants to try your hand at taking my place. Opinion writers are a dying breed, and someone needs to continue to demonstrate that freedom of speech, and the press must endure.

And to everyone in between and all-inclusive, continue to support your local paper. Newspapers are a withering source of news and ideas, and they will be gone unless readers like us support them. As a young kid, I’ll never forget the feelings I had holding the Chicago Sun Times while reading Royko exposing a crooked politician or complaining about the Cubs. I loved the feel of the paper in my hands, the smell of the ink, the sound of the crinkle of the fold, and the emotion of a well-written column. Love me or hate me, I hopefully offered you the same experience.

Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.