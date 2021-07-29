LANDERS COLUMN: Old Glory deserves respect

In recent weeks, an athlete qualifying for the Olympics got her 15 minutes of fame by turning her back on Old Glory during the traditional flag ceremony. What this naïve lady doesn’t know is that it is quite an honor to be in our flag’s presence. To admire it, hold it, raise it high for all to see. The flag is something special, and nobody knew that better than Sgt. William Carney.
Being a former slave from South Carolina, Carney escaped his way to freedom through the Underground Railroad and relocated to Massachusetts, where he enlisted in the famed 54th Regiment to fight in the Civil War. Carney would return to the state that once enslaved him, this time under the orders of General Ulysses Grant to take out Fort Wagner, considered one of the most fortified and valued strongholds of the Confederacy.
On the morning of July 18, 1863, the 54th began their attack on Ft. Wagner. In total, nine infantry units were assigned to take Wagner, but the 54th elected to lead the charge. In multiple waves of attack, the soldiers fought and crawled at the fort elevated on a steep embankment of mud and clay-covered soil. Taking small arms and cannon fire in a continuous barrage, the feat seemed impossible and casualties mounted quickly and steadily. The 54th continued on, determined to reach the fort and crack the armor of the Confederacy’s prized fortress.
During the onslaught, Sgt. Carney saw the color guard go down in a hail of bullets. Immediately, Carney threw his weapon aside and grabbed the flag, in the process he was shot in the left leg. Seriously wounded, Carney charged on, inspiring the troops behind him to follow him to the fort’s entrance where he heroically planted the flag in a testament to his own determination as well as a symbolic measure of a true fight for freedom.
For 30 minutes, the U.S. flag stood planted at the gates of Wagner as Carney waited for his unit to reach him to breach the fort. For 30 minutes, he continued to dodge and evade gunfire as he watched his fellow soldiers lose ground and fall in battle as the firing from the elevated position of Confederate soldiers intensified. The 54th was ordered to retreat or risk losing their entire regiment.
Being alone at the fort’s walls and taking direct fire, Carney wrapped the flag firm around its staff, ran back down the slope toward his retreating, and seriously wounded comrades. Carney fought through the mud, chest-high water, bodies, and debris, all while holding the flag high above his head, refusing to let it touch the ground. He passed the 100th Calvary of New York, who offered to take the flag from him and he refused, saying only a member of the 54th would hold that flag. From the time he left the fort’s perimeter to the time he made it to safety, Carney was also shot in the right leg, arm, chest, and head. Collapsing in exhaustion, pain, and severely depleted of blood, Carney brought the flag to safety among the surviving members of the 54th. Carney proudly stated that the flag never touched the ground while it was in his possession.
Fort Wagner eventually fell to the Union after two more months of extreme fighting and onslaught of naval bombardments. Sgt. Carney would eventually return to a simple and quiet life of a mail carrier and messenger in New Bedford. He died in 1908, buried in a small cemetery. A white cross with a gold star emblazoned on it marks his grave, one of fewer than 4,000 Americans who received the prestigious Medal of Honor for incredible bravery in combat.
Some in this country will get their 15 minutes of fame by turning their backs, spitting on, burning, and humiliating our flag. Their thoughts about this country are indoctrinated by those who view America only by its history of what America hasn’t gotten right. They will not tell the story of Sgt. Carney, or others like him because it doesn’t fit their narrative. Sgt. Carney never viewed himself as a victim of anything, but rather saw himself as a patriot and willing to die for the fabric that represented his newfound freedom.
The next time an athlete, celebrity, politician, author, teacher, or anyone disrespects the flag, feel free to think of the stark difference between them and Sgt. Carney. Which one had the guts to put their life on the line for freedom? Which one fought for a cause, and which one just wanted to cause a fight? Which one served to unify this nation, and which ones are working to divide it? Want to turn your back on Old Glory? Go ahead, you don’t deserve to bask in her magnificence anyway.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.