LANDERS COLUMN: Old Glory deserves respect

In recent weeks, an athlete qualifying for the Olympics got her 15 minutes of fame by turning her back on Old Glory during the traditional flag ceremony. What this naïve lady doesn’t know is that it is quite an honor to be in our flag’s presence. To admire it, hold it, raise it high for all to see. The flag is something special, and nobody knew that better than Sgt. William Carney.

Being a former slave from South Carolina, Carney escaped his way to freedom through the Underground Railroad and relocated to Massachusetts, where he enlisted in the famed 54th Regiment to fight in the Civil War. Carney would return to the state that once enslaved him, this time under the orders of General Ulysses Grant to take out Fort Wagner, considered one of the most fortified and valued strongholds of the Confederacy.

On the morning of July 18, 1863, the 54th began their attack on Ft. Wagner. In total, nine infantry units were assigned to take Wagner, but the 54th elected to lead the charge. In multiple waves of attack, the soldiers fought and crawled at the fort elevated on a steep embankment of mud and clay-covered soil. Taking small arms and cannon fire in a continuous barrage, the feat seemed impossible and casualties mounted quickly and steadily. The 54th continued on, determined to reach the fort and crack the armor of the Confederacy’s prized fortress.