LANDERS COLUMN: Put aside differences one day

Fritz Vincken heard the knock on the door and instantly looked up at his mom in suspense. He rushed towards the door to answer it, only to be pushed aside by his mom as she simultaneously blew out the candles to help conceal the small cabin’s interior. As his mom opened the door, two men stood in the doorway and one laid motionless in the snow behind them.
Fritz didn’t understand what was being said as his mom was speaking a different language, but it was clear the men were demonstrating manners by not rushing in. The words between his mom and these men were foreign to Fritz, but he understood the conclusion of the conversation when his mom spoke the words, “Come in.”
The two men retrieved their comrade from the snow; he was obviously hurt and bleeding as they carried him into the cabin. As the men came into the cabin, it was the first time that Fritz recognized the uniforms and insignia, these were American soldiers, and they were the enemy.
Fritz’s mom, Elisabeth, told them their weapons had to be stacked outside the door as they settled in. She offered them a warm place to stay for the night and a hot meal of fresh chicken, oats and potatoes. They graciously accepted and were allowed to lay their wounded colleague down to rest on Fritz’s bed. One of the soldiers stayed at the side of the injured soldier, using torn bedsheets from Elisabeth to clean and dress the wound. The other soldier offered to help prepare dinner and bring in wood for the fire. The conversation between Fritz’s mom and one of the Americans continued in words he never heard before.
As his mom prepared the meal, the American explained to her they have been lost in the countryside for days, separated from their regiment after heavy fighting in what would later be termed the infamous “Battle of the Bulge.” They were challenged by the snow, cold, and trying to avoid enemy capture, simultaneously caring for their comrade who was shot in the leg and losing blood. They stumbled upon this cabin on the German border with Belgium and took a risk that they could seek refuge for at least one night.
As they spoke, another knock came from the door causing Fritz to rush and open the door expecting to find more Americans. Instead, four men in drab grey uniforms and steel helmets stood outside. Fritz was pushed aside as Elisabeth quickly went out to speak to the German Whermacht who now stood outside her door and demanded to know who was inside. She knew that harboring and aiding the enemy could result in her immediate death and possibly her son’s too.
Instead, Fritz’s mom courageously told the four Germans that tonight was different. This was not an ordinary night, and despite war raging across the European landscape, there would be no war in her cabin on Christmas Eve. And with that, Elisabeth offered the four German soldiers the same hospitality of a warm fire, a hot meal, and peace for one evening.
The corporal paused as he spoke to his colleagues, until Elisabeth interrupted him and insisted they come in and put their hostilities aside. As the soldiers cautiously came in, they were ordered by Elisabeth to stack their weapons next to the American’s outside the door. Uneasiness filled the cabin as the soldiers stood in silence, examining each other. Fritz looked around and could not help but notice the youth of the men in uniform. Most of these soldiers were in their mid-teens, and while their appearance was youthful, their eyes spoke a different story of how the ravages of war can turn a boy into a man.
The tension was finally broken when one of the German soldiers who studied medicine before the war and offered to check on the injured American. After examination, he stated in broken English that the wound was not infected and with rest and nourishment overnight, he would be better by morning. The men were then summoned to the table, where they all sat down together. The German corporal retrieved a bottle of wine from his sack while another pulled a loaf of bread to share. With the dinner ready, Fritz’s mom offered to say grace, and all bowed their heads thankful for the dinner and peace in her company.
Around midnight, the men were called outside by Elisabeth to gaze at the Star of Bethlehem. They stood in silent prayer as their eyes looked up in the clear country sky, knowing that miles away a brutal war raged on. By morning, the men were fed oatmeal and chicken soup. One of the German soldiers offered his compass to the lead American and informed him how to avoid German occupied areas so they could reach an American base safely. They then collected their assortment of rifles, carbines, and bazookas, shook hands, and headed out into the snow going their separate ways.
This story, as told for decades by Fritz Vincken, was thought to be nothing more than some German Folklore spread by an immigrant now operating a European bakery in of all places, Kapalama, Hawaii. Fritz claimed he tried to track down the soldiers he spent Christmas with to no avail, which only added doubt of the truthfulness of his tale. That was until an aging American veteran in a Maryland nursing home started to share a similar story of how he spent Christmas with his enemies in a small cabin in the woods in Germany, 1944.
In a meeting arranged by a team of journalists wanting to put this story to the test, Fritz was flown to a Maryland nursing home in January 1996, where he was reunited with Ralph Blank, the American soldier who communicated with Elisabeth Vincken by speaking French. Blank offered further proof that Fritz’s tale was indeed true by revealing the compass gifted to him that Christmas morning by his German counterpart.
For one night, enemies became friends and all who ate and rested in Elisabeth’s cabin were her sons. Fritz recalled as the soldiers parted ways on Christmas morning, his mom opened the family Bible to read Fritz the ending passage of the story that was marked prior to the arrival of their guest. It was the story of the three wise men who came bearing gifts, which she read the final words, “they departed into their own country another way.”
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.