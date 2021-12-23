LANDERS COLUMN: Put aside differences one day

As his mom prepared the meal, the American explained to her they have been lost in the countryside for days, separated from their regiment after heavy fighting in what would later be termed the infamous “Battle of the Bulge.” They were challenged by the snow, cold, and trying to avoid enemy capture, simultaneously caring for their comrade who was shot in the leg and losing blood. They stumbled upon this cabin on the German border with Belgium and took a risk that they could seek refuge for at least one night.

As they spoke, another knock came from the door causing Fritz to rush and open the door expecting to find more Americans. Instead, four men in drab grey uniforms and steel helmets stood outside. Fritz was pushed aside as Elisabeth quickly went out to speak to the German Whermacht who now stood outside her door and demanded to know who was inside. She knew that harboring and aiding the enemy could result in her immediate death and possibly her son’s too.

Instead, Fritz’s mom courageously told the four Germans that tonight was different. This was not an ordinary night, and despite war raging across the European landscape, there would be no war in her cabin on Christmas Eve. And with that, Elisabeth offered the four German soldiers the same hospitality of a warm fire, a hot meal, and peace for one evening.