LANDERS COLUMN: Replace our state assembly with Starbucks

If you’ve been paying any attention the past week or so, Gov. Tony Evers vetoed the proposed assembly redistricting maps proposed by the GOP controlled Wisconsin State Legislature. This was hardly a surprise considering the maps are drawn to favor political strongholds of whatever party is in control of the Legislature at the time.

And, in typical fashion, the GOP will use our tax dollars to sue, and Evers will use our tax dollars to defend the suit, and in a year or so from now, we will have another messed up map that will look like a 4-year-old in an earthquake drew it. Then again, pretty much anything the Republican legislatures or Evers does these days looks like it was spawned from a preschooler.

There simply has to be a better way, and I am here to propose one. In fact, it’s the best way to end the every-10-years battle of redistricting that occurs, and it is simple. The solution? Do away with the assembly altogether.