LANDERS COLUMN: Replace our state assembly with Starbucks

If you’ve been paying any attention the past week or so, Gov. Tony Evers vetoed the proposed assembly redistricting maps proposed by the GOP controlled Wisconsin State Legislature. This was hardly a surprise considering the maps are drawn to favor political strongholds of whatever party is in control of the Legislature at the time.
And, in typical fashion, the GOP will use our tax dollars to sue, and Evers will use our tax dollars to defend the suit, and in a year or so from now, we will have another messed up map that will look like a 4-year-old in an earthquake drew it. Then again, pretty much anything the Republican legislatures or Evers does these days looks like it was spawned from a preschooler.
There simply has to be a better way, and I am here to propose one. In fact, it’s the best way to end the every-10-years battle of redistricting that occurs, and it is simple. The solution? Do away with the assembly altogether.
Let’s face it, the assembly is really worthless. If you receive any of the weekly updates of our assembly representatives, it is filled with nothing but fluff. It’s almost like reading the Wisconsin State Journal, minus the leftist slant. The representatives who sit in the assembly have plenty to say about the fish fries and pancake breakfasts they attend, or reminders to have a safe deer hunt, and nothing else. These are people who haven’t done anything of significance I dare say in more than 30 years. They get paid to go to community events, in which one would think they are attending to listen to concerns of their constituents, but they don’t. Words go in one ear and out the other, and onto the next farm breakfast or VFW smelt feed. Meanwhile, we pay for their travel per diems to joyride around their districts.
By cutting out the assembly, we could be saving tons of money every year and actually see something done. What about the “checks and balances” system you ask? How do we balance the power of the Senate? Good question. We would replace the assembly with a local Starbucks.
Hear me out on this. Starbucks has already mastered the amount of Starbucks needed in a geographical area based on population density. If you don’t have a Starbucks in your own city or town, you will be represented by the closest one to you. If you don’t have a Starbucks anywhere near you, we can allow a favorite local coffee shop to have a proxy vote.
By using the Starbucks employees, we will know that our new representatives have work experience, customer relation skills, and common sense. You know, things that Robin Vos and his followers lack. How convenient would it be to ask for more money for schools and roads while getting your double mocha steamed latte with a shot of expresso?
The Starbucks managers wouldn’t want to spend time sitting in boring and tax-wasteful committee meetings down in Madison so they will use their headsets to cast their votes remotely from their stores. Keep it simple, no need to bore them with the lobbying efforts, just tell them what they are voting on and they can chime in on their Panasonics. “We are running low on soy milk and we also need a vote on increasing aid to farmers by 10%.”
This is an incredibly ingenious idea of mine. For the first time in a long time, we would actually like our assembly representatives and could literally see them working for once. Their approval ratings would go through the roof. We also wouldn’t have all the bickering and lawsuits over the assembly maps anymore either, let Starbucks figure that out. Another big benefit is we would cut back on those silly campaign ads that nobody listens to because most of our assembly candidates never do what they promised they’d do anyway.
Our state government needs an overhaul, and Starbucks has all the attributes to help us replace these do-nothings with can-doers. When was the last time a Starbucks employee ignored you? When was the last time they didn’t respond to your concerns? When was the last time they wasted your money on ridiculous voter fraud investigations? Starbucks actually listens to their customers, is fiscally sound, and doesn’t act like they are above the people they serve.
I know my column is read by several of our local senators and representatives, so allow me to address them. While my suggestions today are in jest, the point behind them isn’t. Your constituents are tired of your ineptitude to do anything except public appearances and fighting with the opposing party.
Our state has real issues with education, racism, infrastructure, agriculture, and crime. Yet you ignore these tough issues and sit on your hands. You don’t answer to Vos, or Devin LeMahieu, you answer to us. Its time you start working for the people, farms, schools, and businesses of Wisconsin. If that is too much to ask, I suggest a different line of work. Don’t consider applying to Starbucks though, you’d ruin a good thing.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.