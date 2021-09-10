LANDERS COLUMN: Riley’s smile a moment of comfort

Riley and Chris Selfridge knew right away they needed to get to New York. Both members of Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Task Force 1 out of Pennsylvania, their job since they started working together was search and rescue. By 9 p.m. New York time, they were at what was now called, Ground Zero.

Skilled in finding missing persons, they both knew how to read one another in times when the surroundings could be loud, smoky, stressful, and dangerous. As they arrived at the rubble of the World Trade Center, they knew that their years of training and service together would be put to the test.

Selfridge first met Riley in 1996, and they were soon training as a specialized team as part of FEMA’s disaster response. Selfridge looked all the part of a fireman. Fit, lean, with short brown hair and a dark brown mustache that curved over his mouth reminiscent of the firemen of old. Riley on the other hand, looked more prone to hanging out on a beach or sitting next to a cute girl in a convertible. With long flowing blonde hair that glistened in the sun, deep brown eyes, and a “happy to see you smile” that he flashed to everyone he met, Riley charmed without saying a word.