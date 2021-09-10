LANDERS COLUMN: Riley’s smile a moment of comfort

Riley and Chris Selfridge knew right away they needed to get to New York. Both members of Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Task Force 1 out of Pennsylvania, their job since they started working together was search and rescue. By 9 p.m. New York time, they were at what was now called, Ground Zero.
Skilled in finding missing persons, they both knew how to read one another in times when the surroundings could be loud, smoky, stressful, and dangerous. As they arrived at the rubble of the World Trade Center, they knew that their years of training and service together would be put to the test.
Selfridge first met Riley in 1996, and they were soon training as a specialized team as part of FEMA’s disaster response. Selfridge looked all the part of a fireman. Fit, lean, with short brown hair and a dark brown mustache that curved over his mouth reminiscent of the firemen of old. Riley on the other hand, looked more prone to hanging out on a beach or sitting next to a cute girl in a convertible. With long flowing blonde hair that glistened in the sun, deep brown eyes, and a “happy to see you smile” that he flashed to everyone he met, Riley charmed without saying a word.
Despite their physical differences, these two became one of the most photographed search teams to serve on 9/11. By the time they arrived at ground zero, they spent countless hours searching the layers of concrete, glass, debris, and twisted metal for survivors. The team worked by climbing through the debris pile and also by being hoisted from one area to another through a cable and pulley rig overhead. The smoldering fires beneath the building debris made it especially difficult due to the heat, odor, and toxic fumes.
As Selfridge would tell you, as he is the more talkative of the two, “We went over there hoping to find hundreds of people, but we didn’t find anyone alive.” During a search of the north tower area, Riley was sure he located survivors deep below. More rescue teams joined in, as was listening equipment, and excitement began to build. Unfortunately, the area beneath caught fire and all rescue efforts needed to be immediately stopped and evacuated from that spot.
For nine days, Selfridge and Riley searched for survivors but all they found were dead victims. It began to weigh on both of them. While their search for live victims were unsuccessful, Riley’s smile and positive demeanor became therapy to those around him. In the most horrific and demoralizing events in American history, Riley flashed that bright smile through the grief and exhaustion to every single firefighter and police officer who came to thank and hug him for searching for their citizens and fallen comrades.
Selfridge and Riley returned to Pennsylvania tired, dirty, and heroes. Selfridge recalled how he was surprised he didn’t see even simple office supplies because so much was unrecognizable or completely disintegrated from the massive explosions and continuing fires. That said, they were credited with the recovery of several firefighter’s remains pressed between stacks of fallen concrete.
Riley eventually retired from FEMA in 2006. In December 2010, Riley went in for his annual physical exam and aced it, getting a clean bill of health. Two months later, a cancerous mass was located in his abdomen and emergency surgery was done. On Feb. 26, 2010, two days after his surgery, Riley died with his best friend Selfridge at his side.
When Selfridge talks about Riley to anyone, he can’t help himself but to mention how much Riley’s smile meant to so many. “Riley knew the people he continued to find were dead. His job was to find the still living. I tried my best to tell Riley he was doing his job. He had no way to know that when firefighters and police officers came over to hug him, and for a split second you can see them crack a smile – that Riley was succeeding at doing an all-together different job. He provided comfort. Or maybe he did know.”
Riley will always be remembered for that flowing blonde hair and his bright smile that helped so many at Ground Zero. An unsung hero of 9/11, Riley, the Golden Retriever, is a true American hero.
More than 300 K-9 teams from around the world responded to the Pentagon and World Trade Center, of that only 100 were trained cadaver dogs. The last human survivor was located 27 hours after the collapse of the second tower. Rescue workers would “bury” themselves in rubble to allow the dogs to occasionally locate a live human in order to keep their drive to find survivors going. By the final days of searching, the dogs incredibly began to indicate on bodies and body parts without any training, allowing remains to be recovered and giving many families the closure to bury their loved ones.
