LANDERS COLUMN: Seventh grade math is useless

I try to be a good dad. I love my daughter, guide her, care for her, protect her, I am always there for her. I do all the things good dads are supposed to do. Yet despite all of my love, attention, and care, there is one thing I cannot do for my daughter, help her with her seventh grade math.

I’m an educated man. Yet when I sit at the dining room table and try to figure out multiplying integers, dividing fractions, and solving equations, I feel as helpless as Joe Biden without a teleprompter.

I can be a whiz at basic math, which is what 99.9% of our population uses. Even Vikings fans use basic math, especially when they multiply the number of championship trophies they have times zero. Simple adding, subtracting, multiplying, and dividing is something I fully support to be taught in schools. But the rest of it? Seriously, who needs it?

When was the last time that you had to figure out a complex equation if your job doesn’t involve docking an orbiter at the international space station? Who divides fractions for a living? And if you know what an integer is, you should be ashamed of yourself that you didn’t spend more time in school screwing off and having fun.

I agree that math is important. If we didn’t have math we wouldn’t know how to make pancakes, and pancakes are important. Learning basic math is an essential life skill, especially today. If you don’t understand basic math how in the world would you be able to know and complain about the price of gas or figure out how much money to tip your pizza delivery person.

So, if any kids are reading my column, I have two suggestions for you. The first would be to make sure you are good at basic math, which I consider to be simple addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. The second would be write the editor of this paper and tell him that I deserve a huge raise. You can use those math skills to make suggestions too, like “pay him five times what Scott Frostman earns,” or “give him 30% of the company profits each week.” That, my young friends, is math in action.

I feel sorry for students. They are forced to try to figure out long, complex equations at an early age. Here is a sample: “Sally wants to sell lemonade in her neighborhood. She will sell each cup for 50 cents. Sally bought $5 worth of sugar, $5 worth in cups, and $20 worth of lemons. How many cups would Sally need to sell to make a profit?”

This is a horrible way to teach kids, as it is unrealistic. First off, Sally would most likely need a city permit to sell her lemonade and would require to be certified by the health department or else the local cops will be harassing her all the time. If Sally used a wagon to pull her stand to the street corner, she would have to pay that silly wheel tax if she lives in Baraboo. Sally would also need business insurance because some lawyer will most likely sue Sally if someone choked on a lemon seed or something. And Sally would also need to hire security because there will surely be some leftwing nutjob protesting her stand because the lemon’s feelings got hurt in the making of the lemonade.

So, the real answer is Sally would have to sell about 1.3 million cups of lemonade to be profitable. We all know that if Sally wants to make some real coin, she should be investing in crypto, open a Starbucks, or start a construction company that has a monopoly on building everything in Lake Delton and gets their multi-million dollar loan forgiven from the village.

Which brings me back to helping my daughter with her math. How can I profess to be a good dad when I have to go along with this façade? Someone needs to tell these kids that they will never use this stuff in real life, just like ceramics or climbing the rope in gym. Why are we wasting valuable school tax dollars on this type of curriculum? We could be using that money to hire teachers who excel in Starbucks franchise agreements or hiring a marketing firm to sell the voters on the next referendum.

So, the next time you find yourself trying to help your loved one with their seventh grade math, realize you are not alone. Realize that as lost as you may feel, as inadequate as you may think you are, as clueless in life you may seem at that moment, at least you aren’t a Vikings fan.

Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.