LANDERS COLUMN: Something cheesy going on in the capitol

I know I pick on our state legislatures a lot, but can you blame me? There is Robin Vos fumbling through an election fraud investigation like a modern-day Frank Drebin from the “Naked Gun” movies. We had two no-name legislatures decorating fake Christmas trees in the closed rotunda as a publicity stunt in the height of COVID. And, we have Rep. Alex Dallman chasing Amish buggies trying to put license plates on them. I could do a stand-up act on such leadership and the material would write itself.

And now, ladies and gentlemen, I give you yet another fine example of our elected officials doing things to make our lives safer, better, healthier, and more meaningful. Yes, these political geniuses are so bored in office that they are spending time debating what the state cheese should be. Not only are they debating it, it is taking them months to do so.

Senate Bill 371 was offered up in May 2021 to officially name Wisconsin’s state cheese, Colby. The bill has been pending since then, but last week the debate sparked up again, leading to a public hearing at the Capitol Jan. 18. And, in typical Madison-like fashion, there were people there offering an opinion that appointing Colby to the state cheese would be offensive to other cheeses. I cannot make this stuff up.

I gave this some serious thought, and agree this is a legitimate concern in today’s climate to even think of making one cheese more important than another. It is cheese discrimination in its purest form, and I will not stand for it. Prejudicial bills like this reek of limburger, they have more holes than baby swiss, and they are dirty politics as old as aged cheddar. Someone needs to grate these acts of discrimination before they melt into younger generations.

Let’s be frank about this, nobody really uses Colby cheese. In the holy grail of cheeses, you have cheddar, swiss, mozzarella, and maybe pepper jack as a dark horse. Nobody goes to Culver’s and asks for a slice of Colby on their Butter Burger, and you don’t see Colby melting on your pizza. In fact, I don’t even know what Colby is used for. For all we know, Colby could be the favorite cheese of Al Qaeda, the Hell’s Angels, or worse yet, people from Minnesota.

There are also other cheeses that clearly are more deserving than Colby. Cottage cheese for instance rose from humbled beginnings living life on the prairie with Pa, Ma, Mary, Carrie, and Half-pint, constantly being ridiculed by Nellie Olson to make something of itself. Cheese Dunce suffered through years of being bullied and ridiculed by its classmates until it discovered the ability to mix itself with compressed aerosols in a metal can, changed his name to Cheese Whiz, and the rest is history. Even cream cheese, once considered too soft to make it in the dairy case, rose to be a cheese heavyweight after the discovery of bagels in 1990.

Our legislators are ignoring the trials, tribulations, and being the scapegoat for constipation of so many other well-deserved cheeses that have scratched and clawed their way to appetizer trays and Dorito flavors. This is just a travesty, and another reason why the real Circus World is about 35 miles south of the one in Baraboo.

I have nothing against Colby. In fact, some of my best friends like Colby and I think I knew a kid in third grade named Colby. But we must not let politics ruin all that the Dairy State has to offer by making one cheese stand out more than the rest. How un-American-cheese can you get? What’s next, making Malt-O-Meal the official dairy beverage? Naming Dipping Dots as the State’s Ice Cream?

What will our state become if we allow Colby to defy the work of cheese rights leaders that have come before us? Will all the work from icons like Chuck E. Cheese and Chester Cheetah have been in vane? For parmesan sakes, someone call Mayor Mc Cheese to put an end to this nonsense. Our legislatures are about to taint democracy like a sprinkling of goat cheese on a deep dish.

As a proud citizen of this great state, I beg our misguided, and routinely comical without realizing it, legislatures to demonstrate equality by not naming Colby as our state cheese. You should have better things to do with your time. Somewhere out there is a dogsled without a tag on it, or an election clerk that needs to be interrogated. Surely, you must have better things to do in office than what you are demonstrating to all of us you are capable of. Then again, your display of collective wisdom sure hasn’t been very gouda.

Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.