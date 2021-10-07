LANDERS COLUMN: The assembly of fools

That said, it isn’t the job of the Wisconsin State Legislature to censure topics in schools. But this is a legislature that continues to abuse its power by stripping away local control and demonstrating they lack the collective ability to think before they act. The best course of action they should’ve taken was to take no action at all. The tactic the Republicans are using now in banning CRT gives credence to what Kendi and other CRT enthusiasts warn against. What the Assembly Republicans did wreaks of racism not by hate, but by fear and self-interest. Their own ignorance and fear of what critical race theory has led them to personify themselves as the very thing CRT attempts to prove, and they were too foolish to realize it. Like I said, CRT requires a high-level of thinking which the Assembly demonstrated they are incapable of, and thus became the new posterchild for critical race theory supporters everywhere.