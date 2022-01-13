LANDERS COLUMN: The insanity of being a Bears fan

And here I am again, hoping that the Bears will finally get it right. Hoping they will hire a general manager who doesn’t spend $45 million to hire a losing team’s backup quarterback to be our starter, then draft a quarterback with less than one year’s starting experience in college to replace him after four games. I am hoping we find a coach that doesn’t stare at the Jumbotron replay with an open-mouthed look of stupidity every time he calls a pass play on fourth and one at the goal that ends up with an interception. And, for the love of all things George Stanley Halas, please, please, don’t hire another coach from the Canadian Football League.

The McCaskey clown show is of pure delight to all you Packers fans I’m sure. For every hiring blunder, busted draft pick, double-doink missed field goal, and mounting losses for the Bears, it is like Christmas morning for the green and gold faithful. Yet me and my fellow die-hard fans endure the insanity that is the ownership of the Chicago Bears. The point of my column is this: the McCaskey’s are living proof you sometimes don’t need to be good at what you do, you just need to be lucky. They got lucky when they won the DNA lottery to inherit a franchise now valued at more than $4 billion, but don’t have the faintest idea how to run it.

As a huge Bears fan I often get accused of wanting to live in the past, can you blame me? Friends say I will only be happy if Ditka is coaching and Jim McMahon is our quarterback. That is utterly nonsense, we all know McMahon isn’t mobile enough in the pocket.

Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.