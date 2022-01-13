LANDERS COLUMN: The insanity of being a Bears fan

Here we go again Bears fans, and yes there are a significant number of us firmly planted in our area.
We all got our wish as head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace were fired the Monday following the last game of the year, traditionally known as Black Monday, which has become a national holiday for us Bears fans.
If you are not a Bears fan, or even a football fan, this column is still a very important lesson about life. George Stanley Halas, aka “Papa Bear,” founded the Chicago Bears, and the National Football League. Halas started the league from scratch and turned a recreation league of factory workers into the powerhouse the NFL is today. In fact, the Packers wouldn’t even be around today if it wasn’t for Halas, who loaned the team $2,000 to stay afloat during some of the tough-going years early on.
Halas had two children, “Mugs,” his son, and Virginia, his daughter. Mugs died early and when Halas died in 1983, he left his Bears to his surviving daughter, Virginia McCaskey. Unfortunately, Virginia allowed her clueless sons into the mix, starting with Michael, and now George. If you combine the football IQ of Michael and George McCaskey, it is equivalent to that of a turnip.
Present day, Virginia just turned 99, still owns the team, but allows her son George to run it after Michael passed away. As if it wasn’t bad enough that George didn’t inherit any of his legendary grandfather’s football intellect, he also hires non-football friends in high-ranking positions to advise him. The family accountant was hired as the head of football operations. This would be like hiring your favorite bank teller to run your family farm.
This is the point in my column where things might be starting to make sense for you non-Bears fans. You see, we’ve all had jobs in some point in our lives where our bosses are clueless. Well, the Bears have been that way since 1983. Halas’ last act before dying was to name some guy named Mike Ditka as our head coach. Ditka told the McCaskey’s to stay out of his way, which they did, and he won a Super Bowl. Funny how that worked out.
What my readers may have in common with Bears players and fans is that your employer may be like the McCaskey’s. They make bad decisions, are cheap, appoint unqualified people to high positions, and wonder why their company isn’t making more money or is more successful. If this sounds familiar, welcome to Bears fandom. A recent story broke about how one of the Bears’ retired all-pro centers was asked to help coach the struggling offensive line. The McCaskey’s offered to pay him minimum wage. This shows the penny-pinching lunacy of all things McCaskey’s.
Now, George McCaskey and his entourage of nepotistic flops will begin looking for a new coach and general manager… again. The list of coaches since the Ditka era include Dave Wannstedt, Dick Jauron, Lovie Smith, Marc Trestman, John Fox, and Matt Nagy. They have a collective winning percentage of 44%. Imagine if your company lost profits, product, and customers 56% of the time. That would usually mean ruin for most, but for the McCaskey’s that’s the norm.
And here I am again, hoping that the Bears will finally get it right. Hoping they will hire a general manager who doesn’t spend $45 million to hire a losing team’s backup quarterback to be our starter, then draft a quarterback with less than one year’s starting experience in college to replace him after four games. I am hoping we find a coach that doesn’t stare at the Jumbotron replay with an open-mouthed look of stupidity every time he calls a pass play on fourth and one at the goal that ends up with an interception. And, for the love of all things George Stanley Halas, please, please, don’t hire another coach from the Canadian Football League.
The McCaskey clown show is of pure delight to all you Packers fans I’m sure. For every hiring blunder, busted draft pick, double-doink missed field goal, and mounting losses for the Bears, it is like Christmas morning for the green and gold faithful. Yet me and my fellow die-hard fans endure the insanity that is the ownership of the Chicago Bears. The point of my column is this: the McCaskey’s are living proof you sometimes don’t need to be good at what you do, you just need to be lucky. They got lucky when they won the DNA lottery to inherit a franchise now valued at more than $4 billion, but don’t have the faintest idea how to run it.
As a huge Bears fan I often get accused of wanting to live in the past, can you blame me? Friends say I will only be happy if Ditka is coaching and Jim McMahon is our quarterback. That is utterly nonsense, we all know McMahon isn’t mobile enough in the pocket.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.