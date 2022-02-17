LANDERS COLUMN: The world is watching Ukraine

Put yourselves in their shoes. Imagine your country has called you for service. Young and old, male and female. You are asked to report every day to your local parks. Places like Bowman, Pauquette, and Mary Roundtree Parks become your training grounds. Some of you are given unloaded military rifles, others are given wooden cutouts to simulate the shape, size, and feel of one because there aren’t enough real guns to go around.

You are taught how to hold, carry, and aim the rifle. You are not allowed to shoot it because you are training in a city park with no shooting range and the ammunition must be reserved for the real thing. If you do end up shooting that weapon, it would mean that enemy forces have invaded your hometown and you are fighting for your life.

This is what is happening right now in cities around the Ukraine. Citizens, including the elderly and teenagers are preparing to defend their cities, homes, and families against Vladimir Putin and his Russian Army. By the time this column gets published, it could very well be that those mothers, sons, aunts, and grandparents are firing those weapons for the first time in war.

It’s hard to comprehend the fear and anxiety Ukrainians are feeling. Yet in America, we toss around words like anxiety and fear to describe discomforts in life. The mere thought of a foreign invasion on the United Sates or citizens fighting for freedom is beyond comprehension to many of us. Yet there was a time in this country when threats of foreign invasion and fighting for liberty was a real thing.

In the Ukraine, their citizens are preparing for war that they know will be futile without assistance from other nations, nations that have already said they would not engage militarily.

Instead, the Biden Administration promises sanctions against Russia if they invade. Joe Biden promises to freeze Russian assets, and shut off oil from the west. Those sanctions are meaningless in comparison to the resources Russia has to gain by taking over the Ukraine.

Putin is, and has always been, an international bully. He follows the lineage of other bullies from Russia that America has stood up to. Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, Nikita Khrushcev, and Leonid Brezhnev have all asserted their weight in one way or another against the world and the United States. But this time it is different as we don’t have the leaders with the wit and courage to stand up to this bully.

Our current president can barely string a group of intelligible words together, let alone devise any form of game plan on how to handle this current crisis. Under Biden, America is perhaps the weakest it has ever been domestically, economically, internationally, and militarily. He has failed on every agenda, our allies have distanced themselves from him, and he has lost confidence from the vast majority of Americans including those in his own party.

Biden’s command of the Afghanistan pullout showed the world and Putin all they needed to see in how inept he is as a leader. He was willing to leave his own people behind at the mercy of a terrorist regime. He ignored the plight of the Afghan people and their government. And he knowingly allowed U.S. service personnel to die because of his ineptitude. Despite his five decades in federal office, Biden demonstrated through Afghanistan that his fitness for Commander in Chief is full of cowardice and confusion. At that point in time, Putin smelled blood and is now willing to risk world war in order to seize what he wants, but he knows war is not palatable to Biden and his incompetent cabinet.

I return now to those people in the Ukraine parks who are answering the call to fight for their country. They know the whole world is watching, and they also know they must go this alone because the leadership of the United States and their allies lack the ability to stand up to a bully. So they will continue to learn hand to hand combat, trauma medicine, and weapon skills in parks that once were full of kids playing and people laughing. Those same parks may soon be graveyards for the Ukrainian people.

The people of Ukraine might very well become martyrs. They are resilient and proud, willing to show the whole world that they will go down fighting. They are patriots, willing to sacrifice their own lives for their neighbors, their country, and freedom. History tells us that is how the United States was founded. History tells us that this level of bravery and sacrifice in the name of freedom was once the reputation and might of the United States, but not today and not under Biden. The world is watching the Ukraine, but more importantly our enemies are watching us. Perhaps in the inevitable defeat of the Ukrainian people, we may find a renewed sense of how fragile freedom is, and elect those with the wisdom and courage to defend it.

Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.