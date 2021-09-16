LANDERS COLUMN: Thompson to the rescue

Tommy Thompson proved once again why his style of common-sense leadership is so missed these days. Thompson, the acting president of the University of Wisconsin System, told our State Legislature to shove it when it comes to how the UW will deal with COVID.

Our State Legislature, predominantly made-up of puppets for Robin Vos, have been on a tear of creating big government. Enacting laws aimed at stripping local control from smaller governments and schools, ignoring Vos’ spending and illegal state contracts, and now trying to tell the UW how they should handle COVID issues. Thankfully, Thompson did the most Republican thing he could do by telling the state legislatures to stay out of UW’s business.

Thompson is perhaps one of the last icons of what Republicans once were in this state. He is transparent, common-sense, fiscally conservative, and responsive to the wishes of the people. These values are definitely not seen by many of our local legislatures. Even though they claim to be Republicans, they don’t act like one when they aid and abet Vos’s power-hungry and arrogant leadership style that attempts to create a large and insurmountable state government intent on limiting the authority of local governments. Thompson cares about Wisconsin, while they care how high they must jump when Vos tells them to.