LANDERS COLUMN: Thompson to the rescue

Tommy Thompson proved once again why his style of common-sense leadership is so missed these days. Thompson, the acting president of the University of Wisconsin System, told our State Legislature to shove it when it comes to how the UW will deal with COVID.
Our State Legislature, predominantly made-up of puppets for Robin Vos, have been on a tear of creating big government. Enacting laws aimed at stripping local control from smaller governments and schools, ignoring Vos’ spending and illegal state contracts, and now trying to tell the UW how they should handle COVID issues. Thankfully, Thompson did the most Republican thing he could do by telling the state legislatures to stay out of UW’s business.
Thompson is perhaps one of the last icons of what Republicans once were in this state. He is transparent, common-sense, fiscally conservative, and responsive to the wishes of the people. These values are definitely not seen by many of our local legislatures. Even though they claim to be Republicans, they don’t act like one when they aid and abet Vos’s power-hungry and arrogant leadership style that attempts to create a large and insurmountable state government intent on limiting the authority of local governments. Thompson cares about Wisconsin, while they care how high they must jump when Vos tells them to.
While our local Vos puppets play big government Democrats, I am happy to see that there are still real Republicans like Thompson out there, willing to do what needs to be done. That is, stand up to the so-called Republican machine that Vos has created and nobody has the guts to challenge. Vos rules like a dictator in our Capital, and it is evident he is equally feared as one by the inactions of those we elect to represent us in Madison.
The craziness that is Vos is equally matched by his swarm of legislative groupies who target our cities and schools by proposing laws aimed at stripping their right to decide curriculum, policies, ordinances, and funding. In an odd role-reversal starting with the Scott Walker administration, state Republicans have become the “we will make decisions for you” party that eliminates local control and spending over local issues. They also enforce their policies and laws with threats to deny state aid and funding if counties, cities, villages, towns, and schools defy them. You know it’s bad when some of the state’s most liberal Democrats are crying foul at big government control shown by the GOP.
Enter Thompson, who took over a university system in dire need of leadership last year, and has made common sense decisions while bringing both sides together to move the UW forward in the times of inflation, racism, unemployment, and COVID. Apparently, the legislature felt threatened by Thompson’s style of conservativeness with a conscience, so they enacted requirements to strip the school’s authority over COVID policies and seek legislative approval for things such as masks, learning formats, student housing, and vaccinations.
Imagine that, a legislative body whose limited accomplishments in the past year include naming highways after dead people nobody heard of and denying protections for police and fire fighters who are sickened from COVID, is now trying to tell the former U.S. Health and Human Services secretary how to handle a pandemic. This is how far-fetched and out of touch our elected officials in Madison have become. And, thankfully, in true Thompson fashion, he told them to shove it.
I hope what Thompson did catches on. I hope city mayors, county boards, school superintendents, and village presidents all start working together to tell our power-hungry legislatures to shove it. Shove those mandates that strip away local control and common-sense government. Shove those attempts to tell schools what they can and cannot teach. Shove those bullying attempts to take away funding and aid if you don’t follow the Vos empire.
Thank you, Thompson. Thank you for reminding us all once again what real leadership looks like. Thank you for defying your own party by sticking up for your faculty, students, and employees at UW. Thank you for telling big government in Madison to shove it. Thompson has once again become the new face and voice for local control, something our elected state representatives and senators lack the courage to be.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.