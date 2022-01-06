LANDERS COLUMN: Those who ice fish are a curious bunch

Yet there is one thing that spans generations of ice fishermen and women in which they share, and that my friend is the testing of the ice itself. It usually starts between the last week in November or the first week in December, all depending on the location of the state you fish and how cold the nights have been. It is this time that someone must dare venture out onto the ice to test its safety.

It is scene reminiscent of the “Triple Dog Dare” near the flagpole, ala “A Christmas Story.” There is usually a group of Carhart-clad daredevils standing near a boat launch waiting to see who is going to venture out first. They stare at the ice and then each other, sizing both up equally. This is possibly the only advantage genetics gave you if you were born with a slow metabolism, as it is an unwritten code among ice fishers that the lightest person standing at the ice’s edge has to go first to test the ice.

What comes next is the first steps onto the ice, which closely resembles a dance ritual that rivals a rare bird trying to court its prospective mate in the Congo. First the right foot goes onto the ice and they bounce on it three times. Then the left foot is placed just ahead of the right foot and they bounce on that tree times, all the while watching and listening to see the spiderweb of cracking ice below.