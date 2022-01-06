LANDERS COLUMN: Those who ice fish are a curious bunch

I used to ice fish. In fact, the first time I went ice fishing I fell in and the last time I went ice fishing I fell in. I was about 6-years-old, heading out on Montrose Harbor in Chicago, when I fell into a slushed-over opening on Lake Michigan up to my waist. The last time I fell in was in my mid-20’s trying to get a shanty off Crooked Lake by Oxford, when the ice gave way and I found myself again thigh-deep in cold water. I decided that was the last time I was meant to be on a frozen lake.
Today’s ice fishing crowds are a far cry from when I once partook in the sport. When I ice fished, the only electronics we had with us was a transistor radio to try to listen to the football game. Gas ice augers were also a new fad and weighed more than a Volkswagen, and we weren’t smart enough to realize that lugging them out on the ice was more of a workout than drilling the ice out by hand. Shanties were made out of old out-houses or your uncle’s camper that sat in the weeds for three decades, both of which smelled the same.
The people who ice fish today are far removed from the challenge of trying to catch a perch through a six-inch hole while you slowly perish from frostbite. They have more electronics than a Naval submarine to tell them where the fish are. Their shanties have all the latest features to include WIFI and a Ring security system. And they are able to cut holes in the ice using state of the art lithium-powered ice drills. If the fishing is slow, they usually have a flatscreen with them to pass the time. Times have changed.
Yet there is one thing that spans generations of ice fishermen and women in which they share, and that my friend is the testing of the ice itself. It usually starts between the last week in November or the first week in December, all depending on the location of the state you fish and how cold the nights have been. It is this time that someone must dare venture out onto the ice to test its safety.
It is scene reminiscent of the “Triple Dog Dare” near the flagpole, ala “A Christmas Story.” There is usually a group of Carhart-clad daredevils standing near a boat launch waiting to see who is going to venture out first. They stare at the ice and then each other, sizing both up equally. This is possibly the only advantage genetics gave you if you were born with a slow metabolism, as it is an unwritten code among ice fishers that the lightest person standing at the ice’s edge has to go first to test the ice.
What comes next is the first steps onto the ice, which closely resembles a dance ritual that rivals a rare bird trying to court its prospective mate in the Congo. First the right foot goes onto the ice and they bounce on it three times. Then the left foot is placed just ahead of the right foot and they bounce on that tree times, all the while watching and listening to see the spiderweb of cracking ice below.
After the initial right-then-left bounce test, comes the all-important double bounce in which both feet are aligned perfectly together as if they were performing a roadside field sobriety test, and they bounce three more times. If the double bounce test proves the ice is thick enough to still hold up their weight, it’s onto the next stage of the test. The final stage is to glide your feet one by one across the ice as you venture further out onto the lake, all the while simultaneously flaring your arms out for balance as if you were Peggy Fleming heading out to perform a routine in Grenoble.
Meanwhile, the heavier of the crowd is still obligated to wait at the shore until they hear the all-important, international sign that the ice has been tested properly according to Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards, which is, “Seems OK to me!” At this point, the ritual is repeated, according to weight, until all those waiting at the shoreline are doing their Peggy Fleming impersonations.
With a sense of confidence about them, they will return to their vehicles and bring out their nuclear-powered electronics, drills, poles, tackle, shanties, Ring systems, and flat screens, and march towards their favorite spot on the lake forgetting they now added about 150 pounds of gear to their load. The result of this miscalculation of Newton’s fourth law, which states, “he who ventures on ice too soon gets wet Carhart’s.” usually results in one or more Peggy Fleming’s flopping around in open water.
I am happy I chose several decades ago to avoid all this nonsense. I like to do my fishing in the comfort of a boat, under sunny skies and temperatures that don’t require me to dress like I am climbing Mt. Everest. To those who continue to forge out onto frozen Wisconsin lakes in search for the elusive bluegill, I salute you. You are a curious bunch indeed, and you are all making Fleming proud.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.