LANDERS COLUMN: Time to end traffic stops

In certain locations, you can get a fine mailed to you after being captured on camera blowing a red light, speeding, or not having your transponder on a tollway. The system of camera enforcement for minor traffic violations frees-up the police while keeping people honest. I suggest it’s time to expand that concept.

Ask any officer out there and they will most likely tell you that there is no such thing as a “routine” traffic stop. Officers put themselves in harm’s way due to the unknown of who is in the vehicle they stopped, as well as the traffic conditions around them. Traffic stops are not safe and in this age of COVID-19, racial tensions, and general poor morale, officers are doing less of them today.

We have the technology to capture violations on camera on streets and in squad cars. We have license plate recognition software, facial recognition, and we even allow for going to court remotely. We have all of this technology but we are not using it to its fullest capacity.

If we marry this technology together, we could allow cities to capture violations through the camera, send citations to the registered owners via an automated computer program, and allow the courts to secure the fines electronically or allow the person’s right to due process over a Zoom meeting.