LANDERS COLUMN: Waiting for you to end the silence

There are times of acceptable silence and there are times when silence is unacceptable. In the minutes following her arrival at the hospital where she was pronounced dead, hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered. They filled the hallways, waiting rooms, entry ways, and streets surrounding the hospital. They waited, they prayed, they mourned, they saluted…all without making a sound.

The fellow officers who honored French, both in Chicago and beyond, showed the world their strength through silence. Silence in honoring her death through prayer and a salute. Silence in their internal thoughts of wondering if their jobs are worth doing anymore. Silence in recognizing that they must return to a world that is increasingly against them and tolerable of these actions. Their silence is courage.

Then there is the silence of those who have the ability, recognition, influence, and authority. Their silence is shown in all they will not do, in all they will not say. The death of French is not one that fits their agenda or what they like to call “the narrative.” To condemn her death, or compassion for our law enforcement officers would be to sacrifice their status and reputations they worked so hard to build with anger, rhetoric, victimization, and pandering. Their silence is cowardice.