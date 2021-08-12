LANDERS COLUMN: Waiting for you to end the silence

On Aug. 7, 29-year-old police officer Ella French was shot in the head while making a traffic stop in Chicago. Her partner was also shot in the same incident. He lived, she died, leaving behind a two-month-old daughter.
In the hours following her death, I waited. I waited for leaders to mug for the cameras calling for change. I waited for celebrities to tweet her name. I waited for people to march in the streets with their bullhorns and signs. I waited to see the shirts with her name and face on them. I waited for people to storm neighborhoods and downtowns, filled with anger and frustration. I waited for our president to say something, anything, denouncing the senseless violence being directed toward law enforcement. None of that happened.
In the days following her death, I waited for elected officials promising reform. I waited for evening news outlets to dedicate lead stories to her. I waited for some no-name Olympian to take a knee or raise a fist to show opposition as to the cause of her death. I waited for the street in which her blood was shed to become a shrine. I waited for a popstar to perform a song in her honor or for a neighborhood to paint a mural for her. I waited, but none of that happened.
In the weeks following her death, I will wait. I will wait for the NFL to put her name, and the names of other law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, on their helmets. I’ll wait for a university to announce a scholarship in her name. I’ll wait for some alderperson or school board member to suggest they name a street or school after her. I’ll wait for the attention-starved podcasters and bloggers to go on long tangents about the injustices of her death. I’ll wait for teachers to pin-up her picture behind their desks. I’ll wait for a concert to raise money for her family. I will wait, but I doubt any of that will happen.
There are times of acceptable silence and there are times when silence is unacceptable. In the minutes following her arrival at the hospital where she was pronounced dead, hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered. They filled the hallways, waiting rooms, entry ways, and streets surrounding the hospital. They waited, they prayed, they mourned, they saluted…all without making a sound.
The fellow officers who honored French, both in Chicago and beyond, showed the world their strength through silence. Silence in honoring her death through prayer and a salute. Silence in their internal thoughts of wondering if their jobs are worth doing anymore. Silence in recognizing that they must return to a world that is increasingly against them and tolerable of these actions. Their silence is courage.
Then there is the silence of those who have the ability, recognition, influence, and authority. Their silence is shown in all they will not do, in all they will not say. The death of French is not one that fits their agenda or what they like to call “the narrative.” To condemn her death, or compassion for our law enforcement officers would be to sacrifice their status and reputations they worked so hard to build with anger, rhetoric, victimization, and pandering. Their silence is cowardice.
I am now waiting on you. Yes, you—my fellow citizens to end your silence. What will you do to honor her and those who have come before her and will no doubt come after her? How many targets will you allow to be placed on our law enforcement before you say something? How much of the anti-police sentiment are you going to tolerate? How many elected officials that despise police will you vote into office? How many public entities will you continue to allow to use our tax money to causes that create bias and anger against the police by the leaders of those institutions?
The demonization against our police must end. Our police should not be the targets of unjust laws and policies made by those above them or who came before them. Our police are not the enemy and we must collectively work to dissolve the hate and bias that has been created against them through peaceful and meaningful words, actions, and votes. French may have been a Chicago officer, but how close to home does it have to hit before you end your silence? Let’s not keep her waiting.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers.