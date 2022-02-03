LANDERS COLUMN: Warmer Wisconsin winters welcome

Wisconsin winters just aren’t what they used to be. Gone are the days of having a foot of snow on the ground by the end of deer season in November. We haven’t had a white Christmas in years, and we can’t even count on the annual snow storm that traditionally hits us during the state basketball tournaments anymore.

Don’t get me wrong, I am glad our winters aren’t what they used to be. Winter is like living with a teenager, as the years go by, the more you disagree with it. It’s also hard to find any joy in winter after you stop wearing snow pants and mittens with your favorite Disney character or superhero on them. Winter is a young person’s game, and I’m not young anymore.

Part of the reason winter isn’t so much fun is that there is not much to do in the winter as an adult. I have a few friends who are avid skiers, and they have encouraged me to join them. Debbie Kinder has offered to teach me how to cross country ski. That entails you doing what looks to be a forward moonwalk through heavy snow while you use poles strapped to your hands to keep you upright so you don’t tip over and get stuck in a snowbank. No thanks. I’m so uncoordinated, I have a hard enough time trying not to tip over getting my slippers on so I can let my dogs out at 3 a.m. At least if I fall in my bedroom, I won’t be found frozen to death in some odd Michael Jackson tribute dance position.

Another friend offered to teach me how to downhill ski. I have two concerns with this. The first is that in order to go downhill, you have to go uphill. I’m not too keen about being hoisted in the air by a piece of tubular metal, lifting me several stories from the ground below, only to be thrown off like a clump of cake batter on a hand mixer once your reach the top of a mountain.

The second part about downhill skiing that I don’t think I would like, the part where you are expected to slide down an ice-covered mountain on two pieces of fiberglass, trying to avoid trees, animals, people, and the ever important fatal injury. How is this supposed to be fun? I don’t even like sledding, because you spend 30 minutes hiking up a hill that feels worse than a cardiac stress test, only to spend 10 seconds going down it. The only thing possibly more anti-climactic in life than sledding would be being a Brewers fan in September.

This winter, we have the Olympics to supposedly look forward to. I just can’t get excited about the Olympics. I could care less about how the Canadian ice dance team did, or how fast the guy from Norway or Sweden did a forward moonwalk. Plus, these aren’t a true test of winter physical skills and endurance. If you want a realistic display of winter athleticism have an event in which you need to push a shopping cart through a slush-covered parking lot, or who has the best time refilling bird feeders at 20 below.

Or better yet, see who can drive down the interstate the fastest while peering through their ice-covered windshield that has a single clearing ironically the thickness of an ice scraper.

Watching the Olympics is just boring; it is like watching golf, which is just not normal. Think about it, if a person was caught spending hours watching kids putt a round at Pirate’s Cove, or girls ice skating at Pauquette Park, they would have the cops called on them. I have some in-laws that watch golf in the winter, which is worrisome enough, and then they actually get excited and text each other about it. I can’t think of a louder cry for help from loneliness than that. I have some concerns they might start texting me their excitement on the Korean bobsled preliminary runs.

This is what winter does to people. That is why I am all for global warming. I hope cows continue to fill up our ozone with their farts and I will keep on driving large trucks with big V-8s and dual exhaust, because I am doing my part to keep winter away from Wisconsin. So what if the ice caps eventually melt, we will always have plenty of ice from our Maytag. If California goes under the sea that means we are a few hundred miles closer to the beach.

We should all be welcoming El Nino, El Nina, the Pinto and Santa Maria, or whatever Bob Lindmeier wants to call the warm winds from Mexico that have been keeping our sledding seasons short and the snowmen out of the yards. Yes, Wisconsin winters are changing and thank goodness for that. You can keep your skiing, Olympics, and golf watching activities, I would much rather enjoy the warm air and sunshine year-round. And now I am off, I’m driving my truck over to a farm field to feed some cows some cabbage and beans today.

Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.