LANDERS COLUMN: Welcome to Biden’s America

And besides Biden’s failure to get a handle on COVID, unemployment, rising debt and inflation, he also completely bumbled the Afghanistan pullout, willing to leave Americans and our allies to the hands of the Taliban and their terrorist comrades. Not to mention Biden’s disgusting display of disrespect by repeatedly checking his watch during the arrival of our dead soldiers, or his self-absorbedness when comparing the loss to these families to his son’s death years back. Losing a loved one to cancer isn’t the same as losing a loved one to the incompetence of the man standing before you. At least cancer doesn’t try to patronize you.

And now Biden has put thousands of Afghan men, women, and children in a military base in our state without adequate food, clothing, supplies, or a plan on what to do with them. However, I am sure they probably got a nice pamphlet of Biden’s smiling face and a welcome note from the giggling and brainless Harris.

I contacted the Red Cross last month after my wife and I discussed doing something for these people. I told them we were willing to open our home to an Afghan family. We offered to help them assimilate into our community, help them with education, finding employment, language or cultural barriers, and basically be a host to make them feel welcomed.