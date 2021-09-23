LANDERS COLUMN: Welcome to Biden’s America

There are more than 12,000 Afghan refugees currently living at Fort McCoy. They have been there for several weeks. Captive, hungry, depressed, and poorly clothed. The women harassed and threatened by their male counterparts, kids forced to wait in line for hours for food. A multitude of jobs and opportunities await them, but our elected leaders find it more appealing to make them reliant upon government.
Welcome, to Joe Biden’s America.
There is little doubt that Biden and his administration has become a disaster in record time. Even some of the most hardcore liberals are having voter’s remorse at this point. Biden’s shortcomings of a career politician with not much to show for it, and concerns about his competency were red flags ignored by those wanting to move on from Donald Trump’s style of leadership. Now, Biden’s continuous moments of dementia are interrupted with arrogance and anger. This is our leader.
While it is clear we must muddle through the remainder of Biden’s term in senility and squalor, the rest of the Democrat powerhouse is lost in the chaos of not having the intellect and ability to deal with our domestic and international issues. I’ve never seen a modern-day Democrat lost for words until Biden and his happy-go-lucky gal-pal got elected to office and started to prove their incompetence. The cringe-worthiness of Biden’s miscues and admittance that his handlers tell him what to do and say is equally matched by Kamala Harris’ inability to do anything more than nervously giggle at or avoid any serious issue posed to her.
And besides Biden’s failure to get a handle on COVID, unemployment, rising debt and inflation, he also completely bumbled the Afghanistan pullout, willing to leave Americans and our allies to the hands of the Taliban and their terrorist comrades. Not to mention Biden’s disgusting display of disrespect by repeatedly checking his watch during the arrival of our dead soldiers, or his self-absorbedness when comparing the loss to these families to his son’s death years back. Losing a loved one to cancer isn’t the same as losing a loved one to the incompetence of the man standing before you. At least cancer doesn’t try to patronize you.
And now Biden has put thousands of Afghan men, women, and children in a military base in our state without adequate food, clothing, supplies, or a plan on what to do with them. However, I am sure they probably got a nice pamphlet of Biden’s smiling face and a welcome note from the giggling and brainless Harris.
I contacted the Red Cross last month after my wife and I discussed doing something for these people. I told them we were willing to open our home to an Afghan family. We offered to help them assimilate into our community, help them with education, finding employment, language or cultural barriers, and basically be a host to make them feel welcomed.
The response was thanks, but no thanks, but you are welcome to send us money until our federal government figures out what to do with them. Needless to say, I wouldn’t trust the federal government caring for my chickens at this point, so I would not be donating to their fiasco. And now, we are slowly learning of the reality that exists behind the media-guarded walls of Fort McCoy.
Women are being abused, the Afghan men hoard food from women, many have no clothing besides what they came here in. In short, the Biden administration is failing them. Just think, the raping, thieving and murdering inmates in Portage are treated better than the refugees at Fort McCoy.
To all my Democratic friends out there, where is your outrage? Where are your Facebook posts slamming the president like you were so willing to slam the one before? Where are your marches in the streets calling for change? Where are your protest at the gates of Fort McCoy demanding those refugees be properly cared for and an expedited release to the waiting families willing to help them? Where are your yard signs? Where are your defiant comments, willing to risk friendships and families, as you openly voice your opinions about the leader of the free world? Democrats have gone into hiding faster than Packer fans after a 35-point loss to the Saints on opening day.
Like many, I was never a fan of Trump’s own arrogance and numerous imperfections. I openly called for his resignation after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. This column isn’t about Trump, because I don’t see him as the answer to our problems or our nation’s future. What this column is about is a failure of the federal government to let America work. To let Americans help others, to elect leaders we know can lead, and to never, ever, ever turn our backs on our fellow Americans as the Biden administration has done.
The Afghan refugees imprisoned at Fort McCoy are now part of our community. They are our fellow Americans. They do don’t deserve the treatment they are receiving, and the indoctrination of reliance that the federal government is imposing on them. They deserve to know the real America—one full of opportunity, freedom, and compassion. There are thousands of families and people like me and my wife, who are willing to take these people in so they can see what real the America, not Biden’s, is all about.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.