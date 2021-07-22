LANDERS COLUMN: Won’t you be my neighbor?

So now, public employers have very little say or control as to where their employees live. The school district has many teachers living in Reedsburg, Baraboo, and areas outside of where they teach, some even in the Madison area. The same holds true for our local police departments, EMS service, and other municipal services.

I still have strong feelings about those who are paid to serve our communities, but do not live in them. I’ve been very blunt in saying you should live where you work if you work for a public employer. For my real job as an educator, I live in my college district and wouldn’t think of doing otherwise.

Living in a community brings a higher level of involvement, care, and effort to make it better. We know every teacher, police officer, librarian, or paramedic doesn’t go into that career for the money. They go into those careers to serve, help, make a part of the world a better place, and do something they can be proud. Yet there is a distinct difference from working somewhere and living somewhere. You are just more invested in a community in which you live.