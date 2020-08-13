LANDERS: Dealing with recycling blues

Boy have I got a deal for you. How would you like to own one of the most precious things on wheels? It has an “inset wheel position,” a “molded-in reinforced lift point to help even loads,” and a “ground hugging base designed for stability even in high winds and on uneven surfaces.” It comes in sky blue and has flip-back top for a clean, sporty look.
Is it a new Harley? Perhaps a Mustang Convertible you ask? Nope, it’s the Pelliterri recycling container that dots our city’s landscape every other week. This beauty can be yours for close to a cool grand and you too can wheel this down your driveway in style.
We recycle a lot. We are pretty strict about recycling in our home, and the single container that is emptied every other week just doesn’t cut it to hold two weeks’ worth of recycling. So, I called our friendly neighborhood recycling folks at Pelliterri and asked about getting a second container for doing our part in saving the Earth. I was told that another 96 gallon container would cost me about $96 a year. Considering these things should last ten years, do the math on that one.
I then asked the nice customer service rep, “So in ten years, you will have charged me $960 to rent, in essence, a plastic garbage can from you?” After a brief stint of silence, I was informed my math is correct.
Why rent when it’s cheaper to buy I thought? I told the kind lady that I will just go buy another container from our local True Value so I can still continue to save the Earth from yogurt containers and Amazon boxes. That is when she told me they wouldn’t pick up another container that is not their own. I was told that those lesser recycling containers do not match the high quality and superior craftsmanship of those that Pelliterri requires you to rent from them.
I therefore brushed off some of my investigatory training honed from over 18 years with WDPD to determine just how much better Pelliterri’s garbage cans, i.e. recycling containers are. I figured that my fellow city residents surely would want to know the difference and sleep good at night knowing that their recycling containers are the best this side of the Mississippi. This might be the most useful information you read this week in the Dells Events, at least on the opinion page, once you get through 95% of the “endless dribble” it’s known for of course! Here is what I found out:
Pelliterri uses a UV resistant polyethylene container made up of recycled material with 10” rubber wheels, a rotating steel stop bar to be compliant and withstand the use of automatic collection arms on trucks, with a 96 gallon capacity, ANSI compliant, and a 10-year warranty. You can get them in multiple colors, but Peliteri uses medium blue. I have established Pelliterri will rent you one of these unique items for $96 a year.
Go see Marty at Steffes, and you can buy a UV resistant polyethylene container made up of recycled material with 10” rubber wheels, a rotating steel stop bar to be compliant and withstand the use of automatic collection arms on trucks, with a 96 gallon capacity, ANSI compliant, and a 10-year warranty. It comes in Packer green, which I ironically find appropriate for a trash container, and you can own it for $99.99.
I again made my point to their customer service rep that it doesn’t make sense for me to rent one when I could buy one for about the same price as one year’s rent. She again made her point that they will only pick up their containers, and they would be happy to drop another one off and pro-rate me for this year yet. She also said that I could package any extra recycling in bags and leave it next to their container on pick up days, which I seem to be doing all the time. And by doing so, the driver has to get out of the recycling truck after emptying the full container, then load my extra recycling bags back into the now empty container, and then get back into the truck to dump the container a second time.
I had to ask, “Wouldn’t it be much easier if I just had another container and then your driver wouldn’t have to get out of the truck to reload the extra bags?” Again, a pause, followed by an explanation of the strict policies that drivers can only use Pelliterri containers and the containers must be loaded this way.
Using my investigative skills once more, none of which were gained in all my years working with Bret Anderson, it costs Pelliterri minimally $0.58 a minute in wages alone, based on a driver’s starting salary. That means at my every house like mine, where the driver has to spend about two minutes reloading the container because of diligent recycling, it costs Pelliterri $30.16 extra a year, not counting fuel, employee benefits, uniforms, insurance, etc. Since I don’t see any two-container homes in the Dells, but I do see a lot of bags placed next to the single containers, it’s costing Pelliterri a lot of money to not be more reasonable with doling out a second container.
I get it, not all recycling containers are made the same, and some people are so cheap they would try to get away using a wicker basket for recycling if they could. But imagine if Pelliterri was more reasonable with their container rent, or even contracted with a local hardware store to sell “authorized” containers? Not only could we be saving our planet by recycling more, but we could be supporting a local business in the process as well. And you have just read possibly the finest piece of investigative journalism this paper has ever produced, certified “endless dribble” free by Bears fans everywhere. And please be sure to recycle this paper after use, I wouldn’t want my Pulitzer Prize material ending up in the trash.
Brian Landers is a former Wisconsin Dells mayor. He writes a weekly column for the Dells Events. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.
