LANDERS: Dealing with recycling blues

I again made my point to their customer service rep that it doesn’t make sense for me to rent one when I could buy one for about the same price as one year’s rent. She again made her point that they will only pick up their containers, and they would be happy to drop another one off and pro-rate me for this year yet. She also said that I could package any extra recycling in bags and leave it next to their container on pick up days, which I seem to be doing all the time. And by doing so, the driver has to get out of the recycling truck after emptying the full container, then load my extra recycling bags back into the now empty container, and then get back into the truck to dump the container a second time.

I had to ask, “Wouldn’t it be much easier if I just had another container and then your driver wouldn’t have to get out of the truck to reload the extra bags?” Again, a pause, followed by an explanation of the strict policies that drivers can only use Pelliterri containers and the containers must be loaded this way.