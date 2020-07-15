LANDERS: Dells' 'Boat Ramp Follies" offer quite a show

The most fun you can have with your clothes on is found in the city of Wisconsin Dells, just past Sunset Cove condos, at the city’s Upper Dells boat launch. Watching people launch their boats is like watching a movie starring Benny Hill, Lucille Ball, Chevy Chase, and The Three Stooges.
I like to call this form of entertainment "Boat Ramp Follies," and since the Bartlett Show is not running this year, here is your chance to watch the finest show in the Dells near H2O.
The follies usually get started by those who feel the need to take the cover off the boat, clean out their boat, check for life jackets, put the coolers in the boat, take a selfie next to their boat, check the gas in their boat, change the oil, and do anything else possible that could have been done in the parking lot while they are parked in front of the launch blocking it from anyone else to use. These lollygagging people will begin to get dirty looks, honks, a gentle reminder from those waiting, or even some serious threats of bodily injury from everyone else waiting to use the launch the longer they take. It is called a “boat launch” for a reason! It’s not a “boat prep” area. It's not a “check boat supply” area. So, if you do not want to be part of the Boat Ramp Follies, trust me when I say, GET YOUR BOAT READY BEFORE YOU ARE ON THE LAUNCH!!
Follies also include those people who can’t back the boat down a simple incline without the aid of two outside mirrors, a back-up camera, lines on the pavement, large signs, two spotters, runway lights, a traffic cop, and a whole body of water to aim at (that is the wet stuff). Backing down a boat does take practice to get good at it, but let me give you a tip…DO NOT PRACTICE AT THE BOAT RAMP! Go to someplace quiet like an empty parking lot, your neighbor’s lawn, or the Vikings' end zone, but please do not practice at the actual ramp. Which means if you only take your boat out once a year, I am talking to you!
The inexperienced trying to back their boat down the ramp is only half the battle for them. The real battle begins when they actually get to the water’s edge 90 minutes later. It is at that time they must get out of their vehicle, examine the ramp as if they are trying to land the rover on the moon, and then try to determine how far back they can go before their vehicle goes into the drink. Inevitably, these people usually estimate too short and end up with about a foot of their trailer in the water. They then spend 60 minutes and have three coronaries as they try to pull a couple thousand pounds of fiberglass off a metal trailer with a clothesline. If you want to avoid being part of the Boat Ramp Follies, take my advice…YOUR BOAT FLOATS! It's OK to back it down far enough so that the trailer actually goes into the water and your boat gently floats off of it.
By this time, it is probably three hours into the ordeal of watching these poor souls try to launch a boat. Yet by pure luck, they finally got their boat into the water. Now they will spend the next 30 minutes trying to figure out how to start the thing. Of course, they do this at the launch so everyone else who knows how to operate a boat has to wait for them to try to figure out if they put gas in it, is it in neutral, did they check the kill switch, do they have the right key, is the battery charged, or any other of the variety of issues that they should have checked BEFORE THEY GOT TO THE WATER! There is a part of me who especially enjoys watching those with beefed up speed boats with flames and racing stripes, floating in awkward silence as their floating hot rod can’t get started. If your boat has racing stripes or flames I would be willing to bet dollars to doughnuts that this is your first boat, your last boat, you skipped school a lot, or you are part of Twisted Sisters' fan club. Either way, it’s probably a good thing you couldn't get it started.
Of course, the big act of the follies comes when it is time to get the boat out of the water. The height of a boat while on the trailer can aid even the most helpless drivers, but take that boat off and that trailer can be tricky to see. This is portion of the Follies show in which these drivers go forward and reverse a thousand times, wearing out their transmissions as fast as our local county judges hand out signature bonds to violent felony offenders. Four hours and six transmissions later, the exiting boaters eventually find themselves at the water’s edge again, getting out of their vehicle to check the distance from trailer to water with a facial expression as if this is a calculus exam at MIT.
If they are successful enough to get their trailer into the water, they now spend 75 minutes and slip six discs in their back trying to pull a couple thousand pounds of fiberglass onto a metal trailer with a clothesline because they didn’t back the trailer down far enough AGAIN. Then, once they get their boat on the trailer, they pull up just far enough to block the ramp AGAIN as they unload their coolers, kids, spouses, cousins, neighbors, dogs, duffle bags, grills, cats, lawn chairs, beach balls, towels, snow brushes, in-laws, cameras, radios, and trash from their boats.
Boat Ramp Follies, the finest free entertainment in the Dells for sure. Shows usually begin on 10 a.m. on most weekdays, 8 a.m. on weekends, and go to dusk. Who needs Aqua the Clown when you have this type of entertainment?
