LANDERS: Dells' 'Boat Ramp Follies" offer quite a show

The inexperienced trying to back their boat down the ramp is only half the battle for them. The real battle begins when they actually get to the water’s edge 90 minutes later. It is at that time they must get out of their vehicle, examine the ramp as if they are trying to land the rover on the moon, and then try to determine how far back they can go before their vehicle goes into the drink. Inevitably, these people usually estimate too short and end up with about a foot of their trailer in the water. They then spend 60 minutes and have three coronaries as they try to pull a couple thousand pounds of fiberglass off a metal trailer with a clothesline. If you want to avoid being part of the Boat Ramp Follies, take my advice…YOUR BOAT FLOATS! It's OK to back it down far enough so that the trailer actually goes into the water and your boat gently floats off of it.

By this time, it is probably three hours into the ordeal of watching these poor souls try to launch a boat. Yet by pure luck, they finally got their boat into the water. Now they will spend the next 30 minutes trying to figure out how to start the thing. Of course, they do this at the launch so everyone else who knows how to operate a boat has to wait for them to try to figure out if they put gas in it, is it in neutral, did they check the kill switch, do they have the right key, is the battery charged, or any other of the variety of issues that they should have checked BEFORE THEY GOT TO THE WATER! There is a part of me who especially enjoys watching those with beefed up speed boats with flames and racing stripes, floating in awkward silence as their floating hot rod can’t get started. If your boat has racing stripes or flames I would be willing to bet dollars to doughnuts that this is your first boat, your last boat, you skipped school a lot, or you are part of Twisted Sisters' fan club. Either way, it’s probably a good thing you couldn't get it started.