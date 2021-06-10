LANDERS: Dells crime is its own fault

To start understanding our crime issue we need to understand who’s committing them. Too many people in this country fail to respect another person’s property, peace, ideas, and even life. Many feel our younger generations act entitled and are more willing to challenge social rules and established laws. If that is your perception, who taught them to be like that? Anyone with a selfish and defiant value system was trained and enabled by a supporting cast of parents, politicians, teachers, and influencers who created and demonstrated disrespect for others. I don’t care if you are a Millennial or Baby Boomer, a poor value system isn’t inclusive of just one age group.

How many moms and dads throw fits and blame everyone else except their kid when their kids get in trouble at school? How many politicians work harder at dividing this state and nation than they do to unify it? How many teachers stray from curriculums designed for critical thinking and objective thought instead to teach their personal and subjective views of history, social sciences, law, and economics? And how many actors, singers, athletes, and social media stars prove every day that being selfish, vane, disrespectful and defiant leads to popularity?