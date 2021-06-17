LANDERS: Dick Hoyt was the real 'Iron Man'

Dick began a grueling conditioning routine to enter him and his son into more races. Three years after their first 5-mile race, Dick and Rick completed the famed Boston Marathon. But the story of the real super hero dad doesn’t end there. Dick taught himself how to swim in a local lake, and used a harness on his waist tethered to a small raft to pull his son along. He then fashioned a special seat to the front of his ten speed so his son could sit on the front of his bike, a bike that alone weighed a total of 76 pounds. Dick and Rick decided marathons just weren’t enough.

In 1989, the father and son duo competed in their first Iron Man in Hawaii. Completing the 2.4-mile swim in 1:54:06, pedaling a total weight of 376 pounds across 112 miles of hot lava fields in 8:01:30, and going on to run the 26.2-mile marathon in 4:30:27. In all, Rick and his father competed in six full Iron Man’s, seven half-Iron Man’s, 22 duathlons, and a remarkable 257 triathlons.

Their legacy in fitness endurance sports was recognized by them being named to the Iron Man Hall of Fame, winning the ESPN Jimmy V Award for Motivation, being on countless sports magazine covers, and having a bronze statue erected of them at the start line of the Boston Marathon. Together they ran more than 1,100 races, 72 marathons, and 32 Boston Marathons together.