LANDERS: Dick Hoyt was the real 'Iron Man'

Many people think their dad is a super hero, but Dick Hoyt was a real one. When Dick’s son, Rick, was born in 1962, a lack of oxygen during the pregnancy left him born a quadriplegic and with cerebral palsy. With a life destined for no ability to speak, and with spastic movements as his only muscle control, the doctors said that Rick should be institutionalized as caring for him would be too difficult.
The doctors described their son as a “vegetable,” but Dick would not accept that and brought his son home against the doctor’s recommendations. He knew that despite his physical limitations, Rick had the intellect of any other boy inside and he was going to prove it. As a young boy, Dick saw by Rick’s reactions he could recognize specific colors, numbers, and letters. Dick spent $5,000 on a customized computer so Rick could speak independently at age 10. By 13, Rick was allowed into a public school after his parents lobbied for him to do so.
But it wasn’t until age 15, when the legend of “Team Hoyt” was born. Rick told his dad he wanted to participate in a local 5-mile fundraiser run for a local athlete left a quadriplegic after a car crash. Dick ran the race, pushing his son in his wheel chair the entire five miles. Upon completing the race, Rick told his dad when they were running, he felt like he wasn’t disabled. That is all Dick Hoyt needed to hear to transform into a super hero.
Dick began a grueling conditioning routine to enter him and his son into more races. Three years after their first 5-mile race, Dick and Rick completed the famed Boston Marathon. But the story of the real super hero dad doesn’t end there. Dick taught himself how to swim in a local lake, and used a harness on his waist tethered to a small raft to pull his son along. He then fashioned a special seat to the front of his ten speed so his son could sit on the front of his bike, a bike that alone weighed a total of 76 pounds. Dick and Rick decided marathons just weren’t enough.
In 1989, the father and son duo competed in their first Iron Man in Hawaii. Completing the 2.4-mile swim in 1:54:06, pedaling a total weight of 376 pounds across 112 miles of hot lava fields in 8:01:30, and going on to run the 26.2-mile marathon in 4:30:27. In all, Rick and his father competed in six full Iron Man’s, seven half-Iron Man’s, 22 duathlons, and a remarkable 257 triathlons.
Their legacy in fitness endurance sports was recognized by them being named to the Iron Man Hall of Fame, winning the ESPN Jimmy V Award for Motivation, being on countless sports magazine covers, and having a bronze statue erected of them at the start line of the Boston Marathon. Together they ran more than 1,100 races, 72 marathons, and 32 Boston Marathons together.
Despite all they accomplished in the field of competition, we all know the greatest competition is that of life, and Rick became a champion of that too. The boy doctors labeled as a vegetable and encouraged his parents to give up on, would go on to live independently, earn a degree in Special Education from Boston University, become a best-selling author, and be an advocate and inspiration for people with disabilities worldwide.
As we celebrate Father’s Day this weekend, we should all take a page out of Dick Hoyt’s life story. To be a father is a life-long responsibility, it is a promise to be there for your kids and sacrifice yourself for them. But for those of us dads with kids of special needs, it is sometimes a daily struggle to create an inclusive life when so many in our world would rather exclude them.
Sadly, Dick Hoyt died last March in his sleep, at the age of 80. Dick also served 37 years in the military serving our country and retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Air National Guard. He was a humble man who, despite all that he accomplished physically and mentally, just wanted to give his son the best life possible.
“You know, I’m just a regular guy. I mow my lawn, shovel snow from the driveway, and change the oil in our vehicles. I do the grocery shopping and cook most of our dinners. I’m like any other man in America. Only I got lucky—I have a beautiful son and an activity we can do together, despite his disability,” Dick Hoyt said.
Dick Hoyt, the real Iron Man, was not only a super hero in his son’s eyes, but in my eyes too.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.