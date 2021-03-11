LANDERS: Dumb Polack no more

As a kid from the northwest side of Chicago, it was not uncommon for other kids and adults to talk about the “dumb Polacks” in the neighborhood. I never understood why everyone thought Polacks were dumb, especially when I was often referred to as one a lot growing up. Considering most of my family were of Polish descent, I was a bit confused by it all. That is until the day one of my Polish grandmothers told me why Polish people were thought to be dumb.
The story of the people of Poland being ridiculed and bullied goes back several centuries, back to the days of Prussia and 14th Century feuds often caused by, what else? Religion, and kings who thought their religion was best. At that time Poland was predominantly Jewish and considered a country of lesser race by many of their neighboring European countries. Even as Christianity took hold in Poland, the Polish people were still the continued targets of countries around them, and were under continued threats, wars, and economic isolation by a variety of leaders for the next 600 hundred years.
But the stereotype that the Polish are “dumb” came from the black and white news reel footages played in U.S. movie theatres during the Nazi invasion of Poland during World War II. In 1939, the Nazi Ministry of Propaganda issue Directive No. 1306, citing Poland as a sworn enemy to every German and declared them “subhuman,” along with Jews and Gypsies. The German forces then invaded Poland and the onslaught began.
What movie goers in the United States saw during the theatre’s news reels was the Polish army and volunteers on horseback, some armed with sticks and spears, trying to fend off German tanks. Everyone knows you are not going to take down a German panzer with a horse and stick, and the “dumb Polack” stereotype and name calling was solidified.
What many viewed as ignorant, hopeless, and downright stupid was an act of true bravery and desperation by the Poles to save not only their homeland, but an entire race. In the end, the Nazis are estimated to have killed over 5.5 million Polish civilians. Some were killed in the streets of their cities or on the countryside of their homeland, but many more were killed at places called Bergen-Belsen, Dachau, Flossenburg, and Auschwitz.
This brings me to present-day America. I recently listened to a radio show in which a 20-something female from California was talking about how her Japanese grandfather was placed in a Californian isolation camp during a short period in the 1940s. After Pearl Harbor, the U.S. government sadly would arrest and detain Japanese immigrants and citizens to determine if they were spies or supportive of our enemies.
This granddaughter of one of those imprisoned wrote a book about it, and was on a national speaking tour. But here’s the catch, her book and tour weren’t so much about what her grandfather endured by telling his story. Rather her book was selfishly telling her story of how those actions 80 years ago, 60-some years before she was even born, are somehow victimizing her today. She blamed the actions of the U.S. government back then as to why she feels inferior as a citizen today. She even admitted her grandfather disagreed with her book and logic. I share in her grandfather’s assessment; his suffering is not hers to own.
She is part of a growing movement of Americans today that are taking ownership of the atrocities of their ancestors. Somehow society today owes them for what governments and people decades and centuries ago did to their forefathers and mothers. In the case of the author, I listened to, she is making a career of it. Profiting on her grandfather’s agony and injustice by claiming she is victimized for what he went through and using it to encourage other generations to seek compensation and reparations for actions against their ancestors.
I am not ignorant to the fact that my beloved United States, as a government and as a society, has done some terrible things to its own people. Our government, at one time or another, enslaved, wrongly imprisoned, segregated, stolen from, and unjustly killed our own over time. History records the acts of an imperfect nation; with laws and practices we cannot change nor should ignore.
Which brings me back to my grandmother, who told me I had relatives who fought for Poland against the Nazis, and some who presumably were killed in concentration camps as they just disappeared. I asked my one grandmother if she ever harbored any bad feelings towards Germans after what they did to her family? She said no, those people were long gone and the world was a better place for it.
The Germans who tortured and murdered Polish ancestors are not the German people of today, nor is their government. The British rulers who imposed their tyrannical ways on our colonists are likewise not the same rulers in charge today. And the previous laws, policies, and leaders of our states and our own nation are long removed from some of the darkest chapters of our nation’s history. We can never forget what happened, but we cannot blame the current members of society for the sins of the past either.
I suppose we can all find travesties and horrors of our relatives from long ago. We can either chose to continue the blame or share in some false sense of victimization, or we can honor their resilience, courage, and sacrifice in what we become and contribute to society today. My grandmother taught me fighting off panzers with sticks and swords doesn’t make you dumb, but owning wounds that aren’t yours just might.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.