LANDERS: Dumb Polack no more

She is part of a growing movement of Americans today that are taking ownership of the atrocities of their ancestors. Somehow society today owes them for what governments and people decades and centuries ago did to their forefathers and mothers. In the case of the author, I listened to, she is making a career of it. Profiting on her grandfather’s agony and injustice by claiming she is victimized for what he went through and using it to encourage other generations to seek compensation and reparations for actions against their ancestors.

I am not ignorant to the fact that my beloved United States, as a government and as a society, has done some terrible things to its own people. Our government, at one time or another, enslaved, wrongly imprisoned, segregated, stolen from, and unjustly killed our own over time. History records the acts of an imperfect nation; with laws and practices we cannot change nor should ignore.

Which brings me back to my grandmother, who told me I had relatives who fought for Poland against the Nazis, and some who presumably were killed in concentration camps as they just disappeared. I asked my one grandmother if she ever harbored any bad feelings towards Germans after what they did to her family? She said no, those people were long gone and the world was a better place for it.