LANDERS: Everyone's best Bud

If you ever wanted to know anything about the history of the Dells, all you needed to do was go talk to Bud Gussel. The man was a walking Wikipedia of Dells legends, lore, dates, names, and events. He was indeed the single most researched man about our community I ever met.
I had the pleasure of meeting Bud, who died April 17 at age 90, when I was a young police officer 29 years ago. As a kid growing up in the Dells, I heard his name and saw his picture in the paper but I never got to meet him. The first time I did, it was like meeting a celebrity, after all he was indeed a local celebrity.
If you ever met Bud, or remember meeting him for the first time, I bet you had the same impression I did. He looked you in the eye when you spoke with him, he had a soft voice, and he intently listened to what you said. He breamed with confidence and had an aura about him, all while flashing that Johnny Carson boyish grin of his. It truly was like meeting a celebrity.
I got to know Bud even more throughout my law enforcement career, and later on in my mayoral terms. The official times we met were when there was planning for events or city business regarding the downtown area or Dells in general. The unofficial times were when he heard that someone might be in need, or a project needed support. He wanted to know how he could help. And that is why Bud will be so badly missed.
I am proud to be a citizen of the Dells. We have a great community for many reasons. And for each reason we can be grateful for, Bud had something to do with it. The growth of our tourism was through his innovation and steadfast belief in a thriving downtown. We wouldn’t have the greatest fall festival known to man if it wasn’t for Bud. Our natural beauty was not only protected through Bud’s historical knowledge and words, but also through his own efforts and contributions. He employed thousands of people in a business he made through blood, sweat, and tears.
But the best part of living in the Dells has always been the people. The Dells has a way of taking care of its own, and Bud led that charge. Whenever a worthy cause was had, Bud was sure to help. He is known publicly for making contributions to churches, civic groups, schools, and our parks system. While privately, he has helped local families in some of their most desperate times of need. Bud would not only donate himself, but would encourage others to do the same. A man with a Johnny Carson grin is awfully hard to turn down.
Despite Bud’s own success and wealth, he was one of the most down to earth people you would ever meet. My first week as mayor, one of my first visitors at city hall was Bud. He wasn’t there to complain about anything, he wasn’t there to influence me. He was there to say he was proud of me and remembered when I was just a young officer walking the beat. He offered me words of encouragement, advice, and reminded me that the Dells is a special place with special people.
A week later, Bud and Jack Waterman showed up at my office and forced me to go on a ride with them to discuss my agenda to renovate the downtown area. They joked it was their first time they kidnapped a mayor. I thought I was being taken for a ride to tell me why my ideas wouldn’t work, and for them to talk me out of it. Instead, they gave me insight and ideas as to how to renovate and what would be the best places for outdoor cafes and plazas. They also offered their personal resources and influence to help me get it done. As far as kidnappers go, I was in pretty good hands.
Yet my most memorable time with Bud was when he asked me to attend a private gathering to dedicate a tree in his wife’s memory at Bowman Park. It was the only time I could recall when that boyish grin was missing from his face as he reflected on Joyce’s life and passing. Every time I drive or walk by Bowman Park, I think of that moment and how honored I was to be part of it.
Bud’s legacy exists in every fabric of this community. You didn’t have to meet Bud or know him to benefit from his love for the Dells or its people. He touched many lives in a way only he could, and always with an uncompromising display of humility, compassion, and distinction. He forged a path for this community to follow. A path that always remembers where it came from, is not afraid to go forward, and is willing to help others along the way. May we all follow Bud’s path in life.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.