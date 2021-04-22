LANDERS: Everyone's best Bud

A week later, Bud and Jack Waterman showed up at my office and forced me to go on a ride with them to discuss my agenda to renovate the downtown area. They joked it was their first time they kidnapped a mayor. I thought I was being taken for a ride to tell me why my ideas wouldn’t work, and for them to talk me out of it. Instead, they gave me insight and ideas as to how to renovate and what would be the best places for outdoor cafes and plazas. They also offered their personal resources and influence to help me get it done. As far as kidnappers go, I was in pretty good hands.

Yet my most memorable time with Bud was when he asked me to attend a private gathering to dedicate a tree in his wife’s memory at Bowman Park. It was the only time I could recall when that boyish grin was missing from his face as he reflected on Joyce’s life and passing. Every time I drive or walk by Bowman Park, I think of that moment and how honored I was to be part of it.

Bud’s legacy exists in every fabric of this community. You didn’t have to meet Bud or know him to benefit from his love for the Dells or its people. He touched many lives in a way only he could, and always with an uncompromising display of humility, compassion, and distinction. He forged a path for this community to follow. A path that always remembers where it came from, is not afraid to go forward, and is willing to help others along the way. May we all follow Bud’s path in life.

Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.