LANDERS: Exposing Wisconsin Dells School Board's flawed logic

Of course, the argument to this would be that a student doesn’t have to participate if they don’t want to, which would be a cop out and selfish statement to make by any adult. We all know what happens to those students who don’t have the resources or time to play club ball, attend summer conditioning programs, or take time off of work or the farm to be at a training or band camp. Many students have told me that if they do not partake in demands of certain coaches and directors, they are not allowed to play or perform. It’s a pay to play attitude that puts a lot of stress on students and families in our area. No to mention, these practices exclude and isolate students and families of low income or have no means to accommodate these expectations. How many kids from undocumented families, rural areas, single parents, and more are we not reaching or providing equitable opportunities for when the demands of playing sports or being in band or clubs becomes a case of the have’s and have not’s? When will school leaders address these hardships?