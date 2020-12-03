LANDERS: Exposing Wisconsin Dells School Board's flawed logic

All but one of the members of the Wisconsin Dells School Board chose to keep the schools open from Thanksgiving through Christmas break, despite recommendations from county health officials not to do so, as well as a personal plea from board member Jesse Weaver, who admitted he fell ill with COVID himself and experienced its impact.
The logic to stay open seemed to be based on three concerns; school spread vs. community spread, impact on families to go virtual, and impact on student’s mental and physical health when not in school. Let’s take an objective view on these, shall we?
Concern #1: It was implied at the school board meeting that the spread of the virus is the community’s fault, not the school, and the community must change its ways. I don’t disagree with the part of this statement that our community must change its ways. But I was under the assumption our school is part of this community. Perhaps the very strongest aspect of a community often divided by politics, economies, and lines on a map is our school.
Thus, it’s a failed argument to look only at current “school” spread data when determining the root cause for a rise in infections. The fact is, it is difficult to determine where a person contracted the virus, that is why county health officials are asking schools to go virtual. Implying the school is not part of the community’s problem by default implies the school is also not part of the community’s solution.
Concern #2: Another reason the school leadership cited in not going virtual is that shuttering schools has an impact on families. Making schools, “virtual only” does put a huge burden on childcare and working families, but so does the spread of COVID and unemployment. District Administrator Terry Slack rightfully acknowledged that closing schools creates a “childcare hardship” and impacts families at home.
Yet ironically, these same concerns he and some board members echoed about burdening families with childcare and interfering with work schedules never seem to get addressed when their sports programs mandate year-round conditioning, weekend and holiday sports tournaments, traveling club sports, unsanctioned practices, clinics and private coaching, or implied mandatory training camps and even band activities. Where is the parental and family compassion there?
Of course, the argument to this would be that a student doesn’t have to participate if they don’t want to, which would be a cop out and selfish statement to make by any adult. We all know what happens to those students who don’t have the resources or time to play club ball, attend summer conditioning programs, or take time off of work or the farm to be at a training or band camp. Many students have told me that if they do not partake in demands of certain coaches and directors, they are not allowed to play or perform. It’s a pay to play attitude that puts a lot of stress on students and families in our area. No to mention, these practices exclude and isolate students and families of low income or have no means to accommodate these expectations. How many kids from undocumented families, rural areas, single parents, and more are we not reaching or providing equitable opportunities for when the demands of playing sports or being in band or clubs becomes a case of the have’s and have not’s? When will school leaders address these hardships?
Concern #3: The board addressed the mental and physical health of students when schools go virtual. Which brings me to the current practice that I witness personally in which enrichment courses like physical education, art, and music are not offered virtually or even scrapped altogether for stay at home students. Perhaps not all the board members are aware that virtual students just aren’t getting the same courses and education as their peers in school. If they are, then they aren’t doing enough to change that. There is no excuse why our faculty should not have the resources, motivation, and technology to deliver the same curriculum to the kids at home as they would face-to-face with very few exceptions.
This is 2020, not 1980. We can learn new technical skills, earn degrees, take music lessons, partake in group spin and fitness classes, collaborate on art projects, have virtual meetings and celebrations, and do a whole bunch of things through the magic of live feeds over the Internet. Is this ideal? Not always, but it has become the norm in society. Why our school is not capable or willing to provide equal education to virtual students is disappointing and demonstrates a complete lack of interest or readiness to do so. So, spare me the hyperbole of concerns for a student’s enrichment. We have a state of the art athletic field now but we can’t offer a virtual gym or art class? Which should be a school’s priority?
I don’t envy the board and leaders of our school district as they try to navigate this pandemic. But we didn’t elect them to make easy decisions, and our paid administrators are talented people who have the skillsets to find solutions if they are directed and guided to do so. This is a great opportunity for our school’s governing body to examine their own policies and practices to make sure they reach their goals to “connect, inspire, and achieve….everyone, everyday.” Hopefully soon, the pandemic of COVID will be behind us, but the pandemic of equality and outreach for all will not.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.
