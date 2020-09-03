LANDERS: First day of school provides fresh start, appreciate for teachers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

And so, another journey begins. The annual migration of students of all ages, shapes, and sizes heading off to another school, campus, or in the age of COVID-19, a laptop or desk to start classes.

The beginning of the school year is one of my favorite times of the year. I cherish the excitement I see in my own daughter as she begins a new school year, she absolutely loves school. I also enjoy seeing the variety of first day of school pics that family and friends post on social media or text to me. The first day of school is a combination of pimples, dimples, braces, new shoes, sharp pencils, fresh haircuts, lunchboxes, and smiles all rolled into one.

For the college-bound, it is the anticipation of meeting new people, lectures, research papers and dorm rooms. For some, college may be their first time away from home. Parents will cry and hope they have given their kids enough lessons and love to guide them in their decisions as their kids face their first test of independence. For others, returning to school or attending college later in life is both exciting and scary at the same time. These students may be pursuing a dream of being their own boss, starting a new career, or completing something that life didn’t afford them the opportunity when they were younger.