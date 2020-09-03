LANDERS: First day of school provides fresh start, appreciate for teachers

And so, another journey begins. The annual migration of students of all ages, shapes, and sizes heading off to another school, campus, or in the age of COVID-19, a laptop or desk to start classes.
The beginning of the school year is one of my favorite times of the year. I cherish the excitement I see in my own daughter as she begins a new school year, she absolutely loves school. I also enjoy seeing the variety of first day of school pics that family and friends post on social media or text to me. The first day of school is a combination of pimples, dimples, braces, new shoes, sharp pencils, fresh haircuts, lunchboxes, and smiles all rolled into one.
For the college-bound, it is the anticipation of meeting new people, lectures, research papers and dorm rooms. For some, college may be their first time away from home. Parents will cry and hope they have given their kids enough lessons and love to guide them in their decisions as their kids face their first test of independence. For others, returning to school or attending college later in life is both exciting and scary at the same time. These students may be pursuing a dream of being their own boss, starting a new career, or completing something that life didn’t afford them the opportunity when they were younger.
From early learning to doctoral candidates, the first day of school is magical in many ways. Every year is indeed a fresh start, something you don’t always get in jobs, parenting, relationships, and in many cases, life in general. Every year is yours to make of it. To learn, to be challenged, to gain new skills socially, physically, and mentally. Every year becomes an opportunity to become smarter, more independent, to become better at something, and to achieve. Achievement, it all starts on the first day of school, and it all begins with the teacher.
Last week, I had the joyful surprise of getting an e mail from my high school journalism teacher, Roxanne Biffert. I am sure many Dells grads will smile at just the mention of her name. It was great to hear what she has been up to after retirement, and for her to compliment me on my weekly columns. Imagine that, a teacher from 31 years ago still complimenting and encouraging one of her students. Not to brag, but she did say I was one of her “favs” too.
It is with Mrs. Biffert in mind, along with many of my other favorites to include Mrs. Gooch, Mr. Brancel, Mrs. Effinger, Mrs. Campbell, Mr. Kirk, Mrs. Hess, Mrs. Meyers, Mr. Heesch, Mr. Park, Professor Whitaker, Professor Bloomer, Dr. Deller, Instructors Jarona, Kromm, Lathrop, and more that I write this column to dedicate the first day of school to all those great educators out there.
Every start of a new school year, teachers get the pleasure of not only educating, but creating and molding future citizens, parents, leaders, and even columnists. Our teachers have not always been appreciated by society or our leaders. Abraham Lincoln said, “The philosophy of the school room in one generation will be the philosophy of the government in the next.” If that doesn’t motivate you to be more respectful and appreciative of teachers, nothing will.
Name any other profession that dedicates itself solely to the achievement of others? The bond of achievement that all share in a classroom is held together by the passion and strength of the teacher. As we celebrate another year of “first day of school,” we must also celebrate those who create another year of achievement.
The truth is there are some good and bad teachers, just like any profession. I look back on the decades of first days of school in my own life and realize just how blessed I was that I had so many good teachers, and even great ones. Do yourself a favor and take some time this week to catch up with an old teacher who influenced you, it will probably do you both some good. Let them know you appreciate the time and effort they spent in your education. Say thank you one more time. Don’t take their life’s work for granted, for you are the product of it.
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.
