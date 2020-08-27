LANDERS: Free the ATV's in Wisconsin Dells

The city of Wisconsin Dells is looking at allowing ATV (All Terrain Vehicles) and UTV (Utility Task Vehicles) in the city. The idea of allowing ATV and UTV use in the city has been kicked around before, but never brought before a city committee to my knowledge. City Council Member Terry Marshall recently offered the idea for discussion only at a city legislative committee meeting. Terry is a smart man and successful business owner. By offering the topic for discussion only, it allows the city decision-makers to dip their toes in the water before jumping into the pool.
Terry doesn’t own one of these vehicles himself. However, he has done his research and feels it could add business to the Dells, especially in the slower paced shoulder seasons. Area ATV and UTV clubs do a fair amount of group rides on trails that lead to area towns to eat, gas up, and spend some time stretching the legs. It also offers local places like Morse Powersports and Pfister and Sons to service and possibly sell more machines. Terry sees that with several townships around the city open to ATV/UTV use and accessible trails, the Dells could be missing out by not allowing them to drive into the city.
Terry also understood these machines serve a valuable purpose within the city for snow plowing, landscaping, and hauling.
My wife supported the idea of us buying a used ATV this summer for landscaping and snowplowing. For years, I used a snow blower to clear out our driveway and several driveways of my neighbors.
The ATV will now do the job in a fraction of the time and gas that my snow blower used to do. Yet, if I want to continue to be neighborly and help out my neighbors by using my ATV to plow them out, I would be breaking the law if I drove down the street to do so. If I wanted to haul a load of wood from my place to a friend’s house in the city, I would be breaking the law. If I wanted to drive to Mobil to buy gas for it, I again would be breaking the law. Even if I wanted to drive to a neighboring trail or property to ride recreationally, I would be breaking the law by driving on city streets.
I respect that some of our local leaders and citizens may be skeptical in allowing these machines on city streets. I heard that some officials think that allowing these vehicles to intermingle with regular vehicle and pedestrian traffic is a safety issue.
Yet those concerns are not any more or less dangerous than bicycles, mopeds, or even motorcycles, all lower profile vehicles that are allowed to drive on our city streets. Another concern posed was the noise these machines would make.
Yet the noise from Harley’s seem to be welcomed in this town, and I haven’t been around an ATV or UTV yet that is anywhere near the volume of a Harley.
I would respectfully argue that any city official who suggests that these machines are just too loud or unsafe for the unique streets of Wisconsin Dells, would have to therefore concede in banning our police and park employees from using them on our streets as they currently do on a daily basis. Fact is, the city’s own use of UTV’s for many years has demonstrated the best example of how these vehicles can be safely operated on our streets. A precedent has already been set, not only by city employees, but also the non-enforcement of golf carts and UTV’s being driven on Halloween, UTV’s driven from ballfield to ballfield by private tournament organizers to check on their games, and businesses who drive various electric and gas carts on streets and sidewalks to run errands and deliver supplies. All examples of illegal, but ignored use. So why keep it illegal?
Reedsburg has allowed UTV and ATV use in their city since 2016 and have reportedly no issues with them. In fact, a recent Reedsburg staff report documented that their ordinance has shown to increase business and provides the overall description of riders as “law-abiding.” If you drive to Reedsburg any day, you are sure to see ATV’s and UTV’s driving around town with their machines, heading off to a nearby trail or using them for the work previously mentioned. What you probably won’t see are kids doing doughnuts on them, people drag racing them, or even unsafe operation. The riders who use them set an example on how to drive within the city limits. The same sight held true on a recent visit to Rhinelander, a city that also allows them on streets and is a popular tourist destination as well. Again, everyone I saw was well behaved.
Can I promise that if the city were to allow their use everyone would behave?
Of course not, but those who misbehave would be few and their hypothetical actions shouldn’t prevent the allowance for the rest of us. I suspect most riders would be in the form of local club members making the Dells a destination on their trail rides, and locals like me using them for legitimate purposes.
Our local businesses would probably benefit as well by hauling laundry and supplies from one location to another, plowing snow, and making local deliveries.
The least the city could do is offer a trial ordinance period from this September to next June. The ordinance could be worded so the mayor, police chief, fire chief, and public works director have independent authority to close streets from their use or suspend use altogether for special events or safety concerns.
Our ordinance can also restrict age, require insurance, and ban open intoxicants and cell phone use as an added safety measure.
If Broadway or the bridge is the sticking point, allow use on Broadway for direct trail access like snowmobilers currently have.
There are plenty of options to dip more toes in the water here, and I hope our city leaders can at least offer a test period to allow riders to prove our responsibility. I applaud Council Member Marshall for his vision and his research, and I hope his colleagues on our city council, and Mayor Wojnicz, give this ordinance a chance.
Brian Landers, a former Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for the Dells Events. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!