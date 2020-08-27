LANDERS: Free the ATV's in Wisconsin Dells

The ATV will now do the job in a fraction of the time and gas that my snow blower used to do. Yet, if I want to continue to be neighborly and help out my neighbors by using my ATV to plow them out, I would be breaking the law if I drove down the street to do so. If I wanted to haul a load of wood from my place to a friend’s house in the city, I would be breaking the law. If I wanted to drive to Mobil to buy gas for it, I again would be breaking the law. Even if I wanted to drive to a neighboring trail or property to ride recreationally, I would be breaking the law by driving on city streets.

I respect that some of our local leaders and citizens may be skeptical in allowing these machines on city streets. I heard that some officials think that allowing these vehicles to intermingle with regular vehicle and pedestrian traffic is a safety issue.

Yet those concerns are not any more or less dangerous than bicycles, mopeds, or even motorcycles, all lower profile vehicles that are allowed to drive on our city streets. Another concern posed was the noise these machines would make.

Yet the noise from Harley’s seem to be welcomed in this town, and I haven’t been around an ATV or UTV yet that is anywhere near the volume of a Harley.