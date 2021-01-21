LANDERS: From foundry to freedom

People were so impressed that Mills was quickly secured to another contract by the federal government. This time, he would not need to design and sculpt the artwork, only cast and place it in its designated home. The job seemed simple enough and Mills quickly signed on. It was at this point that Mills, and his slave Phillip, would soon fall in love with the same woman.

Mill’s new project came from an artist in Rome, who agreed to ship the molds in six separate crates to be cast separately and assembled on site. The molds arrived in Washington in two shipments several months apart, as the small shipping vessel became damaged by the rough seas of the Atlantic and took port in Bermuda until other vessels could complete the task. Upon inspecting the crates, Mills realized that the assembly was more problematic than he envisioned, as the crates and molds suffered damaged as well. To make matters worse, the artist who designed the project died before shipping, thus leaving no directions on what pieces went where and how.