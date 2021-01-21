LANDERS: From foundry to freedom

Phillip was purchased for $1,200, a moderately hefty price for a slave of his young age. His owner, Clark Mills of South Carolina, was willing to pay the higher sum for the physical and intellectual traits he saw in Phillip that would be suitable for work in a foundry.
As Phillip matured, Mills began to teach Phillip the art of designing, molding, pouring, and constructing various projects at the foundry. While Mills respected Phillip’s talents, there was never a mistake in knowing that Phillip was simply Mills’ property. And while their relationship as slave owner and slave is not in your history books, the woman they mutually fell in love with is.
The two traveled to Washington, D.C. when Mills was commissioned to cast and build an iron sculpture to commemorate Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park. The craftsmanship seen by the Jackson statue gained national attention. It made history being the first bronze statue ever in the United States and the first ever in the world of an equestrian model with the entire 15-ton weight delicately balancing on the hooves of the rearing horse. The casting of it alone was impressive, with Mills training his own horse to pose on its haunches to get the exact look of power and dignity of Jackson’s horse, Duke. Jackson’s military uniform was loaned to Mills so it could be replicated exactly as it was on him, capturing every detail, every button, every war-wearied crease.
People were so impressed that Mills was quickly secured to another contract by the federal government. This time, he would not need to design and sculpt the artwork, only cast and place it in its designated home. The job seemed simple enough and Mills quickly signed on. It was at this point that Mills, and his slave Phillip, would soon fall in love with the same woman.
Mill’s new project came from an artist in Rome, who agreed to ship the molds in six separate crates to be cast separately and assembled on site. The molds arrived in Washington in two shipments several months apart, as the small shipping vessel became damaged by the rough seas of the Atlantic and took port in Bermuda until other vessels could complete the task. Upon inspecting the crates, Mills realized that the assembly was more problematic than he envisioned, as the crates and molds suffered damaged as well. To make matters worse, the artist who designed the project died before shipping, thus leaving no directions on what pieces went where and how.
The whole project seemed lost, and Mills was ready to call it quits, that is until Phillip studied the ruins of the molds and began to solve the puzzle before him. By using a pulley system similar to the ones used to build the Roman Coliseum and the Great Pyramids, Phillip was able to carefully unseat the workings from their crates to reveal the delicate seams needed to match each mold. One by one, each mold was removed and began to make sense. It was also around this time that it was no longer secret that both Mills and Phillip had openly expressed desires for the same lady, yet Phillip knew his servitude would never allow him to have the relationship that Mills could. For everything that this woman offered, could not be embraced by a slave.
Mills’ love for her was driven by the fame and fortune she promised him, while Phillip’s love for her was more natural, deeper, and spiritual. Phillip also saw that Mills was ready to push her aside once already and move on. Something Phillip would never dream of doing to her. With each day, Phillip’s love for this woman grew as she became a more frequent presence in the foundry. Her bronze-colored skin was immaculate and brimming with youth, her eyes mesmerized any man caught in her stare, and she always wore a fringed Native American blanket draped so carefully over her left shoulder, it hid the strength and beauty of an immaculate figure.
Whenever Phillip saw her, she made him forget he was a slave. Phillip earned $1.25 a day for his work, but could only keep his Sunday wages, forfeiting his earnings from Monday to Saturday back to his owner, Mills. Hardly enough of a salary to support himself, let alone consider raising a family on. Still, that did not deter Phillip who often worked from sun up to sun down seven days a week for years straight, only being able to keep his earnings from Sundays while he kept his mind on her.
Then, on a faithful day in April, Phillip was faced with a decision. On April 16, 1862, President Lincoln signed the Compensation Emancipation Act, declaring that all slaves in the District of Columbia were no longer held in servitude under any existing contract or terms. By all rights, Phillip could have just walked away, a free man. But he didn’t, he stayed just for her.
Phillip eventually did what most men in love often do, he put her on a pedestal. Yet this pedestal was unlike any other, it was 288 feet high atop the newly completed Capitol dome in Washington. The woman he loved, all nineteen feet and 15,000 pounds of her, was finally raised and placed on Dec. 2, 1863 to the sounds of cheers and canon fire in celebration. What started as six crates from a project in ruin ended up being the female statue that stands tall atop the world’s seat of democracy. She’s still there today with her youthful looks, bronze skin, a sheathed sword in her right hand and the U.S. shield in her left, and that Native American fringed blanket draped so perfectly over her shoulder.
Phillip Reid came to Washington, D.C. as a slave, and left a free man, and during that time he fell in love with a woman he forged with his own hands. A woman whose love for he shared with Mills, but for different reasons. A woman he did not give up on. A woman that at the start of this relationship belonged to someone else, yet by the end was something he could embrace. A woman, a statue, appropriately named, “Freedom.”
