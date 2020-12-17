LANDERS: George was not the religious type

George wouldn’t be what one would call, a “religious type.” He would go weeks without showing up to church. He wasn’t much on reading the Bible. And the times he would show up to church, he would often duck out the back door even before Communion was offered.
Perhaps George’s own belief in God was shaken when his dad died when George was just 11 years old. Or maybe it was the tough life that awaited him, forced to abandon school soon after his dad’s death to work the family farm. His lack of a formal education embarrassed him greatly throughout his life, feeling inadequate among more educated men, and often caused him to doubt his own ability to even run a family farm someday.
At 15, George was diagnosed with diphtheria, an infection that results in a painful growth in the back of the throat with secreting toxins that could stop the heart without much warning. By 17, he developed malaria. By his twenties, he suffered from dysentery so bad that he would have continuous intestinal pain and bouts of bloody diarrhea. He also was prone to pneumonia, tonsillitis, and frequent infections related to the flu. Perhaps his own health battles were more evidence for him to shy away from conviction in a higher power.
He almost drowned in an icy river at 21. His first true love ended up marrying one of his best friends. And as a husband, George and his wife were unable to produce a child of their own. These incidents would give reason for anyone to question their maker’s motives. It seems George couldn’t catch a break from life’s misfortunes.
As if his personal endurances weren’t enough to rattle his faith, George would also be called to war at an early age. Despite having no formal education and limited experience in combat, his leaders thrusted him in a commanding role prematurely. In his first major battle, George led his men into a massacre. He was disgraced by his own actions and shied away from anyone offering solace in God or religion, only confirming to many that George indeed wasn’t the religious type.
But to all those who questioned George’s faith in God, the answer to their inquiry would come on a cold, snowy, evening in December, witnessed by a single passer-by named Isaac Potts, who came upon George in the woods, praying.
While we will never know the conversation that took place between George and God that day, we do know George had a lot on his mind. Maybe George asked God for protection for the estimated 12,000 men with him, many of whom were sick, hungry, battle weary, and a quarter of them without proper clothing or even shoes to face the long winter ahead. Maybe George asked God for mercy for those, upwards of 2,000, who would eventually die from starvation, disease, and hypothermia that winter. And maybe George asked God for forgiveness for the eventual death and carnage that awaited at his hands, and the hands of his fellow soldiers.
Whatever George prayed for that evening is between George and his maker. But it was indeed witnessed by Isaac Potts who vividly recalled the sight of George on one knee in the snow-covered woods, his hands clasped together, his sword resting in the scabbard at his side, his navy blue cloak draped over him in Roman-like gallantry. The scene all seemingly frozen in time and silence except for the steam drifting up from the nostrils of “Blueskin,” George’s trusted steed.
On that blistering cold December day, George and his fellow soldiers set up camp at the edge of some unremarkable woods. An army frail in supplies and spirit were being led by a man full of failures and misfortunes that would cause anyone to question not only his leadership, but also his faith. But, Isaac wasn’t one to keep what he saw to himself. Many said his vision of George in silent prayer spread through camp like wildfire and willed those to carry on and survive through six months of misery to emerge victorious against a much larger and well-supplied army that following spring.
And thankfully for the keen memory and chatty demeanor of Isaac Potts, and the artistry of painter Arthur Friberg, that time George, known for not being the religious-type, said a prayer, was eventually captured on canvas for all to remember. Dec. 17, 1777, the day the Continental Army set camp at Valley Forge, and also the moment that George Washington offered a “Prayer at Valley Forge.”
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.
