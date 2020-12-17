LANDERS: George was not the religious type

As if his personal endurances weren’t enough to rattle his faith, George would also be called to war at an early age. Despite having no formal education and limited experience in combat, his leaders thrusted him in a commanding role prematurely. In his first major battle, George led his men into a massacre. He was disgraced by his own actions and shied away from anyone offering solace in God or religion, only confirming to many that George indeed wasn’t the religious type.

But to all those who questioned George’s faith in God, the answer to their inquiry would come on a cold, snowy, evening in December, witnessed by a single passer-by named Isaac Potts, who came upon George in the woods, praying.

While we will never know the conversation that took place between George and God that day, we do know George had a lot on his mind. Maybe George asked God for protection for the estimated 12,000 men with him, many of whom were sick, hungry, battle weary, and a quarter of them without proper clothing or even shoes to face the long winter ahead. Maybe George asked God for mercy for those, upwards of 2,000, who would eventually die from starvation, disease, and hypothermia that winter. And maybe George asked God for forgiveness for the eventual death and carnage that awaited at his hands, and the hands of his fellow soldiers.