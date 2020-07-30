LANDERS: Give National Anthem a break

The significance of the Anthem has seemingly been lost in the frequency of its use, so we should make an effort to restore it. Reserve it for significant government events, military or first responder memorials, and things that are truly ceremonious. With all due respect, a high school football game or a Badgers basketball was never intended to be patriotic. Fun, yes. Special to the athletes, coaches, parents, and fans? Of course! A symbol of patriotism? I don’t see it.

There will be those of you who will cringe at my suggestion, and some of you may even be upset with what I propose. This column is not meant to divide or disrespect, and my wife will tell you that I bleed red, white, and blue so don’t accuse me of losing my patriotism please. I just get upset at the thought that the song that is supposed to bring reflection and unity has been transformed to its current state of controversy and divide. Our Anthem is being abused, and not by those who chose a different form of expression than what we have typically known. Rather it is has been abused by our society for making it a routine instead of a solemn reminder of endurance for freedom. Let sports be sports, and let the Anthem return to being more significant than a pre-game festivity.