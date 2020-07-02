LANDERS: How to celebrate Independence Day

Independence Day, is one of the best times of the year. Besides reflecting on the glory of our liberties and freedoms we all share, it is also a time for celebration of being a red-blooded American. Sure, Independence Day 2020 may have a tinge of solemnity, but that surely will not stop us patriots from showing our true colors of red, white, and blue.
To start the celebration, you need a good pair of running shoes. These are handy for many reasons when celebrating the dawn of our freedom. The first being the need to run like hell after you toss a box full of last year’s fireworks into the bonfire. It would be good to stretch out before you do this as you would not want to pull a hammie as three bottle rockets are flying at your head. Running shoes also come in handy when the cops come to see who lit up the neighborhood with an arsenal greater than those on a F-14.
Speaking of the police, I also recommend you hold any get-togethers at your neighbor’s house. It’s much easier to claim ignorance when the law shows up if the evidence isn’t scattered all over your own yard. Plus, who wants burn marks all over their own lawn, homes, and cars? Make sure you pick a neighbor who has good sight lines to the nearest fire hydrant, fire-resistant siding, has a good insurance policy, and who is not on probation. Nothing can ruin a party faster than a probation hold.
The next step in preparing for America’s birthday is good food choices. Of course, the requirement for any true American is something on the grill. Hamburgers, hot dogs, and chicken are the time-tested foods to grill out this weekend. Brats are a Wisconsin thing, so they can substitute for hot dogs. The 28th Amendment also bans anything vegan, gluten-free, or preservative-free foods from being consumed this weekend, so please be respectful of our Constitution and eat something that bled at one point in time. Potato salad is also a common staple to compliment what is on the grill. Many people are partial to Dawn’s potato salad, but those that choose to make their own are true master chefs. A good potato salad has at least six jars of Miracle Whip, three jars of sweet relish, four dozen eggs, two jars of mustard, and one large cooked potato. If you are going easy on the carbs, omit the potato.
There is no better way to celebrate the kicking of King George III’s booty than spending time at the beach or on the water. Be sure to leave any sunblock or sunscreen at home. It is an American July 4th tradition that you get a sun burn so bad that it lasts at least until Halloween. A good canola oil will help aid the sun’s intensity on your skin, and if you put it on thick enough it will be a natural barrier to mosquitos. If you are in a hurry or out hiking, just pack a can of Pam spray into your backpack and spray generously on your exposed skin every hour. If you do spend time on the water, be sure to use a floatation device. Life jackets are expensive and interfere with the sun burn process. A couple of milk jugs zip-tied to your wrists and ankles will do the trick just as well and it is also environmentally friendly to recycle them. For you Viking fans, be sure you empty the milk jugs first.
Due to COVID-19, social distancing and wearing a mask is a must if you are celebrating in a crowd. Be sure to coordinate your mask selection with your patriotic clothing for the day. Women have a huge advantage for dressing patriotically and are usually donned in fashionable sun dresses, stars and stripes tank tops, or coordinated red, white, and blue ensembles. Meanwhile, us men have limited summer fashion options available to us and we usually must choose between outfits inspired by either “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, or Zack from “Saved by the Bell.”
Lastly, remember that it is tradition to celebrate our freedom with loud music. It would be a sin on Independence Day to listen to any band or artist that hails from Great Britain. That means no Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Who, Queen, Bad Company, Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Elton John, or Pink Floyd. Which means you are free to listen to the Backstreet Boys, Kenny G., Hanson, or the best of The Carpenters. On second thought, maybe British rule isn’t so bad after all?
Brian Landers writes weekly for the Dells Events. His opinions are those of his own and do not reflect any professional affiliations he may have. Contact him at brianlanders@charter.net.
