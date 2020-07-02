LANDERS: How to celebrate Independence Day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Independence Day, is one of the best times of the year. Besides reflecting on the glory of our liberties and freedoms we all share, it is also a time for celebration of being a red-blooded American. Sure, Independence Day 2020 may have a tinge of solemnity, but that surely will not stop us patriots from showing our true colors of red, white, and blue.

To start the celebration, you need a good pair of running shoes. These are handy for many reasons when celebrating the dawn of our freedom. The first being the need to run like hell after you toss a box full of last year’s fireworks into the bonfire. It would be good to stretch out before you do this as you would not want to pull a hammie as three bottle rockets are flying at your head. Running shoes also come in handy when the cops come to see who lit up the neighborhood with an arsenal greater than those on a F-14.

Speaking of the police, I also recommend you hold any get-togethers at your neighbor’s house. It’s much easier to claim ignorance when the law shows up if the evidence isn’t scattered all over your own yard. Plus, who wants burn marks all over their own lawn, homes, and cars? Make sure you pick a neighbor who has good sight lines to the nearest fire hydrant, fire-resistant siding, has a good insurance policy, and who is not on probation. Nothing can ruin a party faster than a probation hold.