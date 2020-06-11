LANDERS: I'm getting older

As men get older, they tend to put on a few pounds, lose their hair, and start to complain about how the weather swells up their feet. I should know, I am 49 years old and my feet are a better predicter of weather than meteorologist Gary Cannalte. Still, being 49 is not old, but it fits firmly in the “getting old” category. There actually is a scientific classification of age brackets for men. Age 47-55 is “getting old,” 56-65 is “getting up there,” 66-76 is “up there,” 77-85 is “old” and 86-90 is “older than the hills.” And 91-plus years is “medical miracle.” I hope to make it to the medical miracle bracket as I figure it will take that long for my beloved Cubs to win another World Series.
Still, there are great advantages to “getting older.” First is the money I save on things like haircuts. For nearly 20 years I have been shaving my own head. First it was because I couldn’t stand being hot so I shaved my head. Then it became a necessity in my 40’s if I didn’t want to look like George Constanza. Plus, as the rest of you who dealt with “Covid Hair” or dragged out the bowl and scissors for haircuts the past few months, I looked as groomed and neat as ever with a fresh buzz every week courtesy of two mirrors and a Norelco.
Getting older also means that you can have more excuses for not doing the things you really don’t want to do. A man in his 20’s and 30’s doesn’t have the advantage of simple excuses and thus is obligated to do things like shoveling snow, helping people move, or even the strenuous activity of vacuuming. Once you reach the golden bracket of “getting older,”you can say things like, “bad back,” “bad knee,” or “hemorrhoids.” All three of which will quickly get you out of those nasty chores and also stop a conversation of helping others cold.
Getting older also has its perks when it comes to what I wear. A man in his 20’s or 30’s is usually still trying to swoon a mate, or impress the one he has. These poor souls have to wear the silly things their significant others buy for them like jeans with rhinestones and silver threading on their butts, v-neck T-shirts three sizes too small, or shirts and pants that match. I stopped trying to impress my wife with my fashion sense the day she said, “I do.” And not the I do you are thinking of. I once asked her if she thought I could get away with wearing a hoodie and sweats to a movie and she said, “I do.” From that day on, I dressed for comfort and never looked back.
There are some disappointing things that come when a guy gets older. They say the first thing to go is libido, but that is not true, the first thing to go is eyesight. It’s almost as if your eyes develop an odd hatred for you and decide to make your life miserable around 45 years old. First it comes when trying to read a menu in a restaurant and you realize you can’t read it without squinting at it a half inch away from your nose while you simultaneously complain about the lighting in the restaurant. Then comes trying to see distance, and things start to get fuzzy and your eyes play tricks on you. You are constantly thinking you are seeing such things like a matador outside waving a muleta at a bull when in fact it’s your neighbor hanging out their laundry next to their cat. Once in your late 40’s, the only thing you can see somewhat clearly are things exactly 14 feet away, which is fine if you are jousting. But jousting is bad for knees, backs, and hemorrhoids so you have an excuse to avoid that.
I am also told a man who is “getting older” will have to come to grips with the more frequent use of the bathroom, especially around 1,3,4, and 7 a.m. This is partially due to the natural enlargement of the prostrate. I had a prostrate exam last year as part of my “getting older” physical. Not only did I have the agony of a doctor the size of a middle linebacker performing my prostrate exam, but he was a doctor in training. His supervising physician, a doctor with hands large enough to play center in the NBA, also had to check to be sure it was normal. Thankfully they agreed it was because I think the third exam was done by Captain Hook.
Getting older for me includes the gradual loss of my hearing. I understand us, “getting older” men will always hear important things like kids sneaking around the house, gunshots, and refrigerator doors being left open. But when it comes to things like what household projects that still haven’t been tackled, or what I was told to get at the store, those things can be very difficult to hear. A spouse, or at least mine, will be quick to accuse you of having selective hearing in these cases. Yet the truth is the hair that grows inside a man’s ear in his 40’s is medically proven to muffle the sounds of TV, car radios, and spouses pointing out our deficiencies and forgetfulness. Luckily, at least two of the three have volume settings. And with that, I gotta go, I think my neighborhood matador just challenged me to a joust.
Brian Landers writes weekly for the Dells Events. His opinions are those of his own and do not reflect any professional affiliations he may have. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.
