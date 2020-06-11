LANDERS: I'm getting older

Getting older also has its perks when it comes to what I wear. A man in his 20’s or 30’s is usually still trying to swoon a mate, or impress the one he has. These poor souls have to wear the silly things their significant others buy for them like jeans with rhinestones and silver threading on their butts, v-neck T-shirts three sizes too small, or shirts and pants that match. I stopped trying to impress my wife with my fashion sense the day she said, “I do.” And not the I do you are thinking of. I once asked her if she thought I could get away with wearing a hoodie and sweats to a movie and she said, “I do.” From that day on, I dressed for comfort and never looked back.

There are some disappointing things that come when a guy gets older. They say the first thing to go is libido, but that is not true, the first thing to go is eyesight. It’s almost as if your eyes develop an odd hatred for you and decide to make your life miserable around 45 years old. First it comes when trying to read a menu in a restaurant and you realize you can’t read it without squinting at it a half inch away from your nose while you simultaneously complain about the lighting in the restaurant. Then comes trying to see distance, and things start to get fuzzy and your eyes play tricks on you. You are constantly thinking you are seeing such things like a matador outside waving a muleta at a bull when in fact it’s your neighbor hanging out their laundry next to their cat. Once in your late 40’s, the only thing you can see somewhat clearly are things exactly 14 feet away, which is fine if you are jousting. But jousting is bad for knees, backs, and hemorrhoids so you have an excuse to avoid that.