LANDERS: It's 5 o'clock somewhere

Her moist nose nudged my hand dangling off the side of the bed. I lifted my head off the pillow to be greeted by an anxious wiggling butt of a basset hound needing to go outside. I slung the warm covers open, sat up, and slipped my feet into my slippers as Lola waddled over to the stairs. Not wanting to be more than ten feet from me at all times, my German Shepherd rose from his bed to join us. On my way to the back door, I glanced at the oven clock, 5 a.m.
As I opened the door to let the dogs out in the yard, I was smacked in the face by the recent return of winter again. Nothing like a dose of cold, moist spring air to make sure you are up for the day. I stepped outside to take a listen to the world. The hens were repositioning themselves in the henhouse. The hum of the tires of semis and cars on the interstate could be heard as the sound carries over from the banks of the river nearby. In the tall oaks above the ravine, I could hear the initial tweets of the birds just beginning to wake. I couldn’t help but think about life at 5 a.m. My thoughts this morning quickly turned to the farmers who were already up, milking cows while an AM country western station played some Hank Williams on a dust-covered radio mounted up on a shelf in the barn. Their hands busy with the chores of the day while their minds even busier. Broken machinery, bad weather, frozen water tanks, illness, calving, market prices, and seemingly a whole world that under-appreciates the work they do that feeds it.
Off in some apartment is a single mom, rocking, bouncing, pacing, and singing to a colicky baby. Exhausted, stressed, sleep-deprived, worried, she just wants the crying and screaming to stop. Motherhood like this was not what she imagined, it tests her patience, it tests her readiness, but it does not test her love.
In the back corner of a parking lot, a police officer is finishing their reports and paperwork from another midnight shift somewhere. They think of the good and bad they have seen as they put the finishing touches on the work before them. Their thoughts start to drift away from the night they had, and towards some much-needed rest in a warm bed that only a midnight shift officer knows. Then, over the radio, the call goes out to respond to a single-vehicle crash with occupants ejected and all thoughts of a warm bed are forgotten.
A school teacher is sipping coffee next to the warm glow of a lamp in a quiet place in their house, grading the week’s assignments. Each paper reveals the individuality of the student, their effort, their abilities, all a predictor of their future lives. With each name brings a face to the teacher’s mind, and either a comfort knowing that the student is on the right track or worry that the student’s struggles are more than coincidental. Perhaps that hum I heard of the tires on the interstate are those of a wife driving her husband down to Madison for an early appointment at a hospital for the procedure that will dictate how much time he has left on this earth. The silence in the car is deafening as each one ponders what the day brings, and what one would do without the other.
In a basement gym or on the rubberized mats of a fitness club, a dad is breaking sweat trying to regain the look and feel of a body he had 20 years ago. An 80s hair band blares a guitar solo into his headphone as he spins, lifts, runs, and yoga’s his way to a better life. Backed into a dock is a truck being loaded with today’s deliveries. The orchestrated hydraulics and beeps of a symphony of forklifts loads the trucks for the drivers about to begin their runs. The driver looks over the spec sheet for the day, making sure all is accounted for while in the back of his mind he dreams about being one day closer to that vacation he promised his wife this year.
On a quiet street one house stands apart from all the rest as every light imaginable is on and the house is full of energy. For today is the day that the whole family took a day off to drive a few hours to go pick up their new puppy from the rescue organization. Just two weeks ago a timid and abused pup was slated for euthanasia in a shelter too crowded for its own good, today it is going home.
And in one home, the wiggling butt of a basset hound clumsily climbed back into bed and burrowed under the covers to snuggle in by her momma while I decided to stay up and write this column. I share with you the random thoughts I have in what life might be like for others in our community and beyond at 5 a.m. Everyone has their own story to tell. Everyone has their own start to their day. To all those who start their days on behalf of others, this column is for you.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.