LANDERS: It's 5 o'clock somewhere

Her moist nose nudged my hand dangling off the side of the bed. I lifted my head off the pillow to be greeted by an anxious wiggling butt of a basset hound needing to go outside. I slung the warm covers open, sat up, and slipped my feet into my slippers as Lola waddled over to the stairs. Not wanting to be more than ten feet from me at all times, my German Shepherd rose from his bed to join us. On my way to the back door, I glanced at the oven clock, 5 a.m.

As I opened the door to let the dogs out in the yard, I was smacked in the face by the recent return of winter again. Nothing like a dose of cold, moist spring air to make sure you are up for the day. I stepped outside to take a listen to the world. The hens were repositioning themselves in the henhouse. The hum of the tires of semis and cars on the interstate could be heard as the sound carries over from the banks of the river nearby. In the tall oaks above the ravine, I could hear the initial tweets of the birds just beginning to wake. I couldn’t help but think about life at 5 a.m. My thoughts this morning quickly turned to the farmers who were already up, milking cows while an AM country western station played some Hank Williams on a dust-covered radio mounted up on a shelf in the barn. Their hands busy with the chores of the day while their minds even busier. Broken machinery, bad weather, frozen water tanks, illness, calving, market prices, and seemingly a whole world that under-appreciates the work they do that feeds it.