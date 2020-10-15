LANDERS: Jean Bartz offers common sense, local option for state Assembly

I normally don’t write about politics. There are columnists that do enough of that, every week. It gets old, and I try to provide other subject matter to allow my readers an opportunity to escape the ongoing political saga that exists in this state and nation.

So for this week, I am not writing about a politician, but I am writing about a person running for office. You might have seen her signs popping up around town. Maybe you checked out her website, or even got the opportunity to converse with her via e mail or messaging. She is a Dells resident who is running for the 41st District seat in the Wisconsin Assembly. Her name is Jean Bartz.

A few weeks ago, I invited Jean over to my house for a socially distant chat in my driveway. She ended up staying a few hours as I got to know why this successful property manager, realtor, wife, and mom would run for a disorganized and politically combative body of government known as the Wisconsin Assembly? Her answer wasn’t full of a bunch of false promises and practiced campaign slogans, it was because like perhaps many of you, Jean Bartz is fed up.