LANDERS: Jean Bartz offers common sense, local option for state Assembly

I normally don’t write about politics. There are columnists that do enough of that, every week. It gets old, and I try to provide other subject matter to allow my readers an opportunity to escape the ongoing political saga that exists in this state and nation.
So for this week, I am not writing about a politician, but I am writing about a person running for office. You might have seen her signs popping up around town. Maybe you checked out her website, or even got the opportunity to converse with her via e mail or messaging. She is a Dells resident who is running for the 41st District seat in the Wisconsin Assembly. Her name is Jean Bartz.
A few weeks ago, I invited Jean over to my house for a socially distant chat in my driveway. She ended up staying a few hours as I got to know why this successful property manager, realtor, wife, and mom would run for a disorganized and politically combative body of government known as the Wisconsin Assembly? Her answer wasn’t full of a bunch of false promises and practiced campaign slogans, it was because like perhaps many of you, Jean Bartz is fed up.
She is fed up that our state can’t get anything done because of the partisan divide that goes on in Madison. She is fed up that our state leaders have created an army of elected political puppets who obey commands better than a side show border collie. She is fed up that laws and policies that would help our working class, children, farmers, and first responders are being held hostage by political machines that make Chicago’s famed machine politics look like little league. She is fed up with Democrats fighting Republicans and Republicans fighting Democrats. Sound familiar? You might be fed up too.
Granted, this is a summary of what I took away from our chat, and other conversations since then. Jean is a bit more eloquent than my bluntness in this column. Yet the fact remains that Jean is approaching her run for office in a common-sense, “let’s do what is best for the people” mentality. That is why Jean is running as an independent.
As an independent, Jean doesn’t have to be worried about performing tricks and being a “yes” person to the likes of Vos, Fitzgerald, Evers, or Hintz. We have lost many good candidates to party lunacy who were elected and got lured into the partisan divide by being good soldiers and not good caretakers of our state. They got suckered into the money from the Walker years, or the far left socialist ideals from Madison and abandoned their common sense for the promise of bank rolled re-election campaigns from their respective partisan base camps. In short, they sold out.
What Jean brings to us are true middle of the road ideas and a candidate who spends more time listening to her voters than telling them how they should feel, act, or be. Jean blends a combination of ideas that are conservative in some measure, and more liberal in others. Her views on such topics on the economy, education, guns, policing, and drugs are common sense and not filled with a bunch of political jargon and hardline rhetoric. You don’t have to press her for an answer because she is consistent and clear every time on her issues.
If Jean has any drawback is that she is an independent. Many independents don’t get a lot of attention in state and federal elections. But that is also what’s so great about Jean. If there was any time in history in which an independent makes sense, it is now. A switch was flipped sometime in our nation’s history where so many stopped voting for the candidate and voted for the party. It’s time we start voting for the person again and that is why Jean offers us this chance.
I am not telling you to vote for Jean. What this column hopes to do is introduce you to a local and refreshing option of a candidate who offers us something different for once. It’s a plus that she is also a Dells resident, a community known for working “across the aisle” to get things done with less red tape in ways that offer true change and progress.
If you want to learn more about a local person, and not a politician, running for office, visit Jean’s website, bartzforassembly.com. As an independent, she is fighting an uphill climb. She is campaigning in a system full of special interest, staunch partisan loyalty, and a pandemic that prevents her from getting out there and meeting people to the best of her ability. On top of that she is juggling her campaign while being a wife, mom, and successful business woman. Yes, Jean is an independent, and isn’t that refreshing?
Brian Landers, a former Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.
